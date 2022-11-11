ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Mango’s Toni Ruiz Talks Expansion Strategy, Balancing Geopolitics and Partywear

By Rhonda Richford
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhANK_0j6qixg200

Mango is ready to party.

It’s part of the plan conceived by chief executive officer Toni Ruiz, who settled into the seat just over two years ago, after joining the company in 2015 in the head finance role. He came to the fashion world after years in the home improvement space, and maintains a down-to-earth air; he’s the kind of guy who leaves his LinkedIn DMs open and gives out his personal email at conferences.

More from WWD

After a pandemic pivot back to basics, Mango is pushing all things party girl this season. A capsule with French influencer Camille Charrière anchors the offering of on-trend “naked dressing” and Y2K-influenced bias cut skirts and slipdresses. The brand threw a splashy party in Paris with Charrière, Erin Wasson and a sparkling croquembouche to kick off the collection.

Ruiz believes it’s key to the brand’s positioning, as Mango looks to improve quality and elevate its image. While much of the brand’s business is done in Europe and India, Ruiz has his sights set on the U.S. The company opened its Madison Avenue flagship last May with a new design concept and will open 10 stores in the U.S. by the end of the year, before rolling out a planned 40 stores across the Sunbelt states in the next two years. In Ruiz’s vision, the U.S. will be one of the brand’s top five markets by 2024.

During his short tenure Ruiz has made ambitious plays with new teen and home lines and he wants a bigger piece of the European pie, too. “Our market share is not as big as what we think we can do,” he said, citing only a 3 percent market share in its home country of Spain, where rival Inditex is by far the bigger player. “So imagine the opportunities we have.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Owxbb_0j6qixg200
Mango Woman design director Justi Ruano, Camille Charrière and Toni Ruiz.

He hopes the expansion plans will offset the losses from closing Mango’s Russian business, which before the Ukraine invasion held a top five slot and accounted for 8 percent of global profit. The company is looking to sell the remainder of the business there to a franchisee, but has not yet reached a deal.

Partywear aside, Ruiz is aware the macroeconomic music is increasingly discordant, and he’s realistic about the challenges the company faces. In addition to Russian woes, Ruiz cited cost increases in raw materials, logistics, rents and wages as factors expected to take a toll on this year’s bottom line. He also raised concerns about the weak euro affecting the company’s purchasing power, and a competitive labor market making retaining customer-facing talent “a true challenge.”

Legislation, too, may affect the business, as laws come into effect in Spain and the EU that will soon seek to make some of the 139 million garments Mango produces a year traceable and more sustainable. Unlike other fast fashion brands, Mango does not have any plans to launch resale or rental platforms, Ruiz said. Still, he’s heavily pushing sustainability strategy, and recently refinanced the company’s debt to reduce costs by linking it to the environmental, social and governmental goals, as well as invested in Recovero, a waste fabric repurposing start-up.

“It’s a question of how to continue this legacy. I’m very worried about how this positioning, this DNA will continue in the future,” he said. “But I can say that I see the future of Mango with clarity.”

Here, Ruiz discuss the challenges ahead, the U.S. business and more.

WWD: How are you handling these multiple economic challenges as you are in the middle of the U.S. expansion?

Toni Ruiz: Inflation is a very, very important subject not only for this year, but also for the next, perhaps, three years. We have to manage this, and we think the best way to manage this is to be on the offensive. I mean the offensive in terms of offer, offensive in terms of product, offensive in terms of positioning, and offensive in terms of expansion. There are a lot of [retail storefront] locations free because of COVID[-19], so we think that, because we are strong financially, it’s time to be on the offensive. We know that consumption and fashion consumption will be reduced, but it is time to try to have a higher market share.

We have to maintain and to improve our positioning, because you know very well that the fashion industry has a lot of competition. It’s a discretional category, so when there is a decrease of consumption, fashion is always losing. I’m not sure if it’s a question of size; I think it’s a question of confidence, it’s a question of if the customers know and appreciate our offer.

WWD: Anticipating some decrease in fashion demand, do you see Mango raising prices as some other brands have announced?

T.R.: During the pandemic we had to adapt our product, our collection, our offer [when before] we were well known for occasion and event wear. It’s about parties. So we think that we can recuperate, and we can increase our offer in these [categories]. We see that as a huge opportunity. We haven’t done a linear increase of prices. But as I mentioned, we have done a very good job in order to recuperate a lot of occasion wear that generally speaking are with higher prices than average. So we’ll have increased some prices, because in our new collection in general the average price is higher. This allows us to protect our margins and to continue to to maintain our profitability.

A very important KPI [key performance indicator] when you think [whether] our collection is good or not good is how many items or how many discounts you do in our collection. I can say that in general we are reducing our promotions. This means that we are doing better. It is also true that because of the Russian conflict, we have to manage more stock than previous years, but it is something that we can manage, we are dealing with the problem and we are able to absorb.

WWD: What is the biggest challenge to balance all of these issues as a global company?

T.R.: Another important issue today is geopolitical [strategy]. We are a very international company in our sector, present in more than 110 countries, and sometimes it’s not very easy to manage the situation. For example, how will the conflict evolve between China and the U.S.? This is why we are trying to have more flexibility than ever. Some years ago it was a question of cost, and now I think it’s a mix — you have to balance the trade-off between cost and flexibility because the political situation can change from one day to the other, as we have seen. During the last 30 years globalization has been very important and we have grown at the same time as globalization increased. Now, it’s not very easy for companies like us that are very international to change our sourcing that has been built for decades. It’s a big issue, and we are trying to understand where can we find different solutions for our sourcing. Every week we have a special investment committee trying to analyze what will be the best opportunities or not. So there is huge, huge work on that.

Nowadays, volatility and uncertainty are greater than ever. We have to try to understand with a long term vision which things are changing, which things will rest, and which things will evolve. In the end, nobody knows nothing — I don’t know if no one knows nothing, but when the experts are speaking about issues like dollar exchange rate or inflation, [and] everyone is saying different things. So it’s time to have different scenarios, planning, positioning. Expansion close to the clients will be important, for example. We are very confident because we are very adaptable, very agile. During COVID[-19] we demonstrated that we can manage these uncertain situations.

WWD: How are you planning for the future changes in European Union law that will govern fashion companies and textiles?

T.R.: In terms of legislation, the agenda 2030 is something that will change our industry and we have to work on that. There are some very important aspects related to eco design and sustainability . So we are working on eco design. The second one is about the digital passport, which is something I think will arrive sooner. And the other is, we’ll have to work together also with legislation to have a clearer understanding of what does it mean, “sustainability?” Because nowadays there is no standard. So every company is trying to, not only to understand, but also to present to our clients. This will help our customers understand what does it mean to be sustainable, which companies are more sustainable than the others. But sustainability is a very important point for us, we have an ambitious target, speaking about reducing emissions, speaking about the use of recyclable fibers. We want to publish for 2024 not only tier one, tier two, but also the third, fourth [tier emissions]. It’s a journey. We have a lot of work to do.

WWD: Do you have a specific definition that you support for “sustainability?”

T.R.: No, I would have to work on that with the sector and with the other companies. I think that, for example, eco-design, circularity, raw materials, sustainable fibers, I think this is very important. Speaking about sustainability, I think it’s time to work together.

WWD: The EU circularity will take into consideration the life cycle assessment [LCA] that companies will be responsible for their products beyond sales. Are you working on ways to track that?

T.R.: For example, in Spain, at the end of 2024, we will be responsible for recycling all the materials, all the garments we produce. This is something that is arriving in two years, so we will responsible for that. It’s time to work very hard, and very quickly, because it’s something that’s not very easy, and it’s a lot of work to do that. This means that we have to understand what we are producing so this is why we insist on our traceability and on our public publishing of all this information, because it’s the first step.

WWD: What is the system for recycling the textiles after they are collected?

T.R.: There’s a group of companies that we are working with to create systems. Not to recycle, to pick up the clothes. But we don’t know the next step because the legislation has not been applied. Everything is so new. I imagine, at the end of the day, brands will pay for the garments they produce in order to organize all the infrastructure. We are working with people in the industry, people from other brands, trying to understand the best way. It’s also not easy for governments, so I think it’s something that we have to build together — the public is responsible with private companies in order to achieve a better result.

WWD: Mango had a large increase in volume of sales last year. Do you think about holding steady, decreasing volume or “degrowth” in order to not have to collect all the items at the end of the cycle?

T.R.: No. There are a lot of people speaking about reducing consumption, and this is something that I think for the whole planet, it’s very important. But at the end of the day, at Mango, we see a lot of opportunities. For sure we have to work on all the things related with eco design, so that our garments must have a second life cycle. This is very important, and you have to produce and design in the best way for having these. This circularity will arrive, I think, very soon. But when we speak about [Mango], we see a lot of opportunities. We think that our turnover will increase in the next few years because we have been very successful in the U.S. with our expansion there, and in the whole of Europe. So for sure, we think that consumption will be reduced, but our market share is so small that we will continue to grow.

WWD: You will be reporting your tier three and tier four suppliers. When you’re working with these suppliers, are you investing in them or helping them invest to clean and green their supply chains?

T.R.: One thing that we have learned during the COVID[-19] period is that we have to work together with our suppliers as a partner. We have a very important program with some partners, because we think that in terms of sustainability, in terms of eco design, we need to work together. So we invest a lot of time, not only in process, but also in training. This is why we have aligned with fewer partners, fewer suppliers and are trying to work together because sustainability and circularity has to be a must.

In our DNA, quality is very important. If the quality is not as good as we think, we are lost. Because if you are not working on quality, you will lose your position and you will lose your clients. We have to reinforce our positioning and the offer. This is the only way we think that we will not only survive, but be successful in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The Long View: Moscot’s Retail Expansion

LONDON — For family-owned, American luxury eyewear brand Moscot, it’s not just about what meets the eye, but the heart, too. The five-generation-old company that started out as a brick-and-mortar store in 1915 still sees physical stores as near and dear to the core of the business. All...
WWD

Moschino Parent Aeffe Logs Growth in Nine Months

MILAN — Aeffe’s investments in Moschino are paying off as the Italian fashion group reported a 10 percent increase in revenues to 277.1 million euros in the first nine months of the year, lifted by growth in all markets, in particular in the U.S., and despite a slowdown in the Far East, dented by the ongoing restrictions in China. “Despite the difficult economic situation, the group recorded double-digit growth in revenues, both in the prêt-à-porter segment and in footwear and leather goods, with a positive trend for all brands in most markets,” said Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of Aeffe, which...
WWD

Della Valle Family Still Mulling Decision About Future of Tod’s Group

MILAN — As was to be expected, questions about the future of the Tod’s Group abounded during the conference call with analysts held Thursday evening after the Italian luxury company reported a 16.4 percent increase in revenues to 724.9 million euros in the first nine months of the year.
WWD

Shiseido’s Masahiko Uotani Looks Toward Retirement

TOKYO — Masahiko Uotani, president and chief executive officer of Shiseido, on Thursday revealed succession plans that is expected to see him step down within the next two years. As of Jan. 1, Uotami’s role will change to representative director, chairman and CEO, while Kentaro Fujiwara will assume the position of president and chief operating officer. Fujiwara is also expected to be selected as representative director at a board meeting in March.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas19 Indie Skin Care Launches This FallWhat to Watch: Seven Cannabis-Infused Beauty Products “Fujiwara and I will work closely together for two...
WWD

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day

THE TIES THAT BIND: Tiffany Trump decided on an Elie Saab wedding gown for her nuptials Saturday to Michael Boulos, and she wasn’t the only one dressed to the nines or sporting that designer label. Her billionaire husband exchanged his vows in a black tuxedo, but his label of choice was not the same as his new bride’s, as had been indicated by a Trump spokesman Saturday. Elie Saab was the preferred designer of Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, according to the Trump spokesman.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsElie Saab Resort 2023Photos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit' The...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened their first in-person meeting Monday since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, aiming to "manage" differences between the superpowers as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.
GEORGIA STATE
WWD

Financial

Della Valle Family Still Mulling Decision About Future of Tod’s Group. Analysts wonder about the future of the luxury group after the failed delisting as the Italian luxury company…. Ralph Lauren’s Patrice Louvet on Luxury and the Year Ahead. In a market awash with price promotions, the CEO...
WWD

Avery Dennison Research Reveals Supply Chain Challenges and Consumer Concerns

Avery Dennison’s most recent research polled 65 global apparel companies and 7,500 consumers to unlock the consumer mind-set on key issues while uncovering current challenges and logistical issues in the supply chain. The company found that stock inefficiencies and “inventory black holes” are further “exacerbating the supply chain crisis...
WWD

Santiago Cucci’s Reinvention Plan for Dockers Is Boosting Sales

Dockers is finally getting some personal attention — and it appears to be paying off. Right before the start of the pandemic, Santiago Cucci “raised his hand” and suggested to the executives at Dockers’ parent, Levi Strauss & Co., that the brand would perform better if it had a team dedicated to it. The top management agreed and named Cucci, a 10-year veteran of Levi’s who had been managing director of both Levi’s and Dockers for four years, the brand’s chief executive officer.More from WWDInside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaA 'Youthquake' Is Redefining American FashionThom Browne Returns to Notre Dame to...
FLORIDA STATE
getnews.info

FGA Partners Taps Nelson and Francis LLP as Strategic International Accountants

FGA Partners partners with CPA and Auditing firm Nelson and Francis LLP for strategic accounting services. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has formed a strategic partnership with premiere Kenyan based certified public accounting firm Nelson and Francis, LLP “NFL”. The partnership entails the provision of strategic accounting services such as financial oversight, advisory on tax, governance, audit and general due diligence for the firm, the firms investments, strategic partners and global expansion.
TechCrunch

Why digital sourcing platform Fictiv stays in China when others are leaving

San Francisco-based Fictiv runs a platform that aims to simplify the hardware sourcing process and connects hardware firms to suppliers around the world. When it comes to procuring high-end parts for products like medical equipment, surgical devices and even rockets, there probably isn’t a better place than China. That’s why Fictiv set up an office there to be closer to its network of suppliers. Within five years, it has grown the team to 60 people in the southern industrial hub of Guangzhou.
WWD

Luxury Remains Robust Despite Volatile Markets, Says Richemont

LONDON — Are storm clouds gathering over luxury?. It’s hard to tell, say principals at Compagnie Financière Richemont. There is still volatility in China, growth is slowing in the go-go U.S. market, and COVID-19 continues to impact consumer behavior. Despite all of that, demand for high-end watches,...
The Associated Press

UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It’s half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world leaders for greater efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and help poor nations cope with global warming. Scientists say the amount of greenhouse gases being pumped into the atmosphere needs to be halved by 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. The 2015 pact set a target of ideally limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, but left it up to countries to decide how they want to do so. Here is a look at the main issues on the table at the COP27 talks:
WWD

The Edit Ldn’s Moses Rashid Talks Yeezy, Preloved and Coming to America

LONDON — The Edit Ldn, the fast-growing sneaker resale platform founded by Moses Rashid, has big plans for the U.S. market next year. Having recently secured an additional $3.5 million in funding from its investor, the platform is looking to turn its focus to the American market. It aims to set up a local team by next fall and open a retail location in Las Vegas by winter. More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04How Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFW At the time of the interview, Rashid was traveling around...
WWD

Ten Beauty Brands Winning in Influencer Marketing

Third-quarter report cards are in, and it looks like microinfluencers and sponsored dupe content are among the key drivers in brands’ Brand Vitality Scores (VIT).  Traackr’s proprietary metric, VIT measures the reach, engagement and quality of a brand’s influencer content in order to assess how a brand’s investment in such content correlates to its sales performance.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Per Traackr, Maybelline saw a 125 percent quarter-over-quarter increase in VIT, with part of that lift coming from the...
WWD

Eton to Price Shirt Based on Nasdaq Exchange

Eton has come up with a novel marketing scheme to promote the sale of its dress shirts. The Swedish furnishings brand is introducing the Index Shirt, a custom-made, limited-edition iteration of its White Signature Twill Shirt. The way it works is that depending upon the performance of the Nasdaq market on any particular day, the customer will be offered a discount — or upcharge — based on the percentage loss or gain of the index. The retail price of the shirt starts at $280. More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Best Hair and Beauty Looks at The 2022 CFDA AwardsInside Ulta's...
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Pops in Red Versace Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ While Promoting ‘Falling for Christmas’

Lindsay Lohan appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 10, looking holiday-ready in red. For her television appearance to promote her Netflix film “Falling for Christmas,” the actress wore a red leather sleeveless Versace dress. She coordinated the dress with a pair of pointy-toe white heels from Le Silla. She accessorized with several rings adorning her fingers and statement hoop earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan recently began working with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has dressed...
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy