Tropical Storm Nicole causes major flooding issues in the Isles

Tropical Storm Nicole’s northward approach brought a 3.7-foot storm surge to the Golden Isles during Thursday morning’s high tide, the highest surge measured since Hurricane Irma’s passing caused massive flooding in September 2017, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Fla.

Flooded streets, power outages and downed trees and tree limbs were reported on the island and in mainland Glynn County as Nicole pushed northward up the center of Florida.