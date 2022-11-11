ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

ourquadcities.com

Corps of Engineers seeks comments on habitat plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District and its Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program partners are constructing a habitat rehabilitation project in Lower Pool 13 of the Mississippi River near Clinton, and seek comments on the project plan. A virtual question-and-answer session will be held Thursday, Nov. 17,...
CLINTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC

We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Project 350 wraps up tree-planting for 2022

Project 350, a City of Galesburg initiative to plant 350 trees in Galesburg parks and city terraces, has wrapped up its work for 2022 at Lincoln Park. Community volunteers planted eight maple trees in areas where a large number of ash trees were lost near the gazebo and horseshoe pits, a news release says. Two serviceberry trees were also planted to anchor the entrance sign into Lake Storey at Machen Drive.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Habitat for Humanity invites applicants to home-ownership sessions

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will hold information meetings next week for anyone interested in applying for its home ownership program. These meetings will be held virtually via Zoom as well as in-person on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m., a news release says.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Group O donates baseball fundraiser money to LULAC

As a 100% Hispanic-owned business, Group O partnered with the Quad Cities River Bandits this season to celebrate Hispanic and Latino communities by sponsoring “Bandidos del Río de las Ciudades Cuádruples,” Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup” series.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Community Comforts drive begins at libraries

If you’re counting your blessings this November, you can pay that good fortune forward with the Rock Island Public Library’s Community Comforts Drive, a news release says. The library will welcome donations of household supplies and personal care items through December 3 at all library locations. Community Comforts...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Boil order impacts Davenport, Blue Grass

Iowa American Water issued a boil advisory for customers in West Davenport and Blue Grass due to two water main breaks. One water main break is located at West Central Park Avenue and Elsie. The other is located at Locust and Jebens Streets. Crews are making emergency repairs at both...
DAVENPORT, IA
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Right-wing Republicans need to look in the mirror

In order to understand what happened in Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 8, you have to understand the surprise election events in DuPage County. For years, DuPage County was the Republican antithesis of the Democratic Cook County. But as Cook County shifted its concerns from protecting law-abiding citizens to protecting the “rights” of criminals and undermining police, many packed up and left for DuPage County.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties

INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul Pate said via Twitter would need an administrative recount.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
sent-trib.com

Elmwood reaches settlement agreement with former coach

BLOOMDALE – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has settled a grievance filed by a former employee. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a settlement with former volleyball coach Kristine King. The agreement includes a payment of $4,570 to King and the understanding that she will not...
ELMWOOD, IL
walls102.com

113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster

CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Gandhi’s grandson to give QC lecture Monday

Just because we aren’t involved in a war, doesn’t mean we aren’t involved in violence. A living legacy of peace and humanity will continue to spread his global message Monday at Augustana College, Rock Island. Augustana will launch its new Global Lecture Series with Arun Manilal Gandhi,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions

State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has permanently barred Rhonda Lettington of Decorah from working as a mental health counselor, accusing her of […] The post Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
CBS Chicago

Aurora hosting free resource fair for people with disabilities

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A free resource fair for people with disabilities is happening in the western suburbs. The City of Aurora will host the 2022 Disabilities Family Resource Fair from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.More than 40 service providers and partners will have all sorts of information on housing, transportation, behavioral health, and more.You can find it at the Prisco Center on West Illinois Avenue.
AURORA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Lind’s alma mater shows generosity, spirit

When Billy Lind was a student at Alleman High in Rock Island, he already knew he wanted to become a police officer. Now, the 2007 Alleman grad – a sergeant with the East Moline Police Department – is undergoing major surgery today in Peoria to replace a skull flap. Lind is recovering from serious head injuries he suffered on Monday, Oct. 24 after being brutally attacked on the job by an arson suspect.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

