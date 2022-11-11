Read full article on original website
Thomas Dowd
2d ago
China, Russia, and Iran have hypersonic missiles while the US military has a PowerPoint presentation on hypersonic missiles sometime in the future. The point is the US military is loosing it's deterrence against war, making war more likely. History is interesting but the US military is slipping in size and capabilities as China rises.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Discovery of Rare Minerals Could Change Maine’s Aroostook County Forever
While politics and election results have dominated the news cycle over the past several weeks, a scientific discovery in northern Maine could have a far-reaching effect on people's lives in Aroostook County. According to USGS.gov, rare and critical minerals have been discovered in remote areas of the county that could lead to a future that looks very different from the present.
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
WMTW
Starving dog found abandoned in newly-purchased Maine home
CARIBOU, Maine — Police in Caribou are investigating after a dog was found abandoned in a closet that was recently purchased. Police say the house had been vacant for quite a while and police say the dog was abandoned there after the previous owner moved out. Officers say the dog has not been properly cared for in a long time and is visibly malnourished.
Moose Illegally Killed in Aroostook County; Bald Eagle Shot & Injured in Maine
Moose Illegally Killed and Bald Eagle Shot and Injured. The Maine Game Wardens are investigating a moose that was shot illegally in northern Aroostook County and a bald eagle that was injured in Mattawamkeag. Moose Shot and Found in Aroostook County, Maine. The moose was found in Township 13, Range...
wagmtv.com
Scattered Showers Continue into Tomorrow with Warmer Temperatures Expected
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We had a nice day outside with partly to mostly sunny skies for us, but it sadly hasn’t been as nice of a day for people living in Florida. That’s where tropical storm Nicole is still expected to make landfall tomorrow morning, before continuing to track north, bringing with it a good amount of rain for much of the east coast. The reason I wanted to mention this now, is that it looks to move north, and provide rain showers and downpours to much of the state during the day Saturday.
Fort Kent Man Accused of Assaulting Woman with a Wrench
A Fort Kent man is behind bars after an alleged assault late Saturday night that left a woman hospitalized with serious injuries. Fort Kent police officers responded to a local residence around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from what appeared to be someone in distress, according to Police Chief Michael DeLena. Once they arrived to investigate, officers heard yelling coming from inside the home.
WGME
Family of missing University of Maine at Presque Isle student looks for answers
(BDN) -- The family of a missing college student from the University of Maine at Presque Isle said the search for him continues a week after he was last seen. Law enforcement officials are looking for Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, after he was last seen on a surveillance camera leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24.
103.7 WCYY
Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 2