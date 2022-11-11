ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons Lose Identity in Prime-Time Panthers Loss

By Daniel Flick
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

The Atlanta Falcons failed on the prime-time stage Thursday night at the Carolina Panthers.

The NFC South isn't necessarily held in high regard, but the division-leading Atlanta Falcons had a chance to make a statement for all to see.

Playing in their lone prime-time game of the season against the struggling Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football, the Falcons entered as favorites. After all, Atlanta held a two-game advantage over the Panthers and beat them just 11 days prior.

But in the rainy confines of Bank of America Stadium, it didn't matter.

The Falcons were outgained yards (333-291) and dominated at the line of scrimmage, with the Panthers racking up 232 rushing yards and sacking quarterback Marcus Mariota five times en route to a 22-15 victory .

Apart from the obvious frustrations of losing a divisional game in front of a national audience, the Falcons (4-6) were beat in nearly every facet, including the areas where they've been strong throughout the season.

Boasting a top-five rushing offense and top-10 rushing defense entering the game, the Falcons hardly resembled the team they've proven to be this season other than their fight at the end.

But the ability to hang around and get a chance late ultimately didn't matter, because the Falcons simply couldn't hold up in pass protection. On second-and-10 just ahead of the two-minute warning, Mariota was swarmed, couldn't escape and lost eight yards.

Two plays later, Mariota was hit at the top of his drop as right tackle Kaleb McGary and running back Tyler Allgeier failed to slow the progress of Panthers pass rusher Marquis Haynes.

It was a microcosm of the night for Atlanta -- a chance to get back into it, but the line of scrimmage fell apart. The Falcons just didn't carry their trademark physicality with them on the road.

Punishing Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman dragged defenders for much of the night. There weren't many explosive runs, but Carolina often had third-and-short because its runners were consistently able to fall forward and get multiple yards after contact.

On the other side of the ball, the five sacks on Mariota matched a season high, while the 138 yards rushing were the second fewest of the season. It wasn't all bad, as the Falcons averaged more than five yards per carry, but the team's two lead runners -- Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier -- saw just 13 touches for 38 yards (2.9 yards per carry) and struggled to keep the offense on schedule.

Patterson has been a star when healthy and the rookie Allgeier had the best showing of his season last week with 10 carries for 99 yards, but neither made much of an impact against Carolina.

Given one chance in prime time to prove they've made strides, the Falcons laid a significant egg. Football is a complicated sport and production doesn't always show up, but physicality normally travels and, for most of the game, it was nonexistent.

An identity embodies who or what a team is. It shouldn't come and go, or simply not show up, especially in front of the football world. But that was the case in Charlotte, sending a loud message that the Falcons aren't quite where they want to be or where some thought they could already be just a few short weeks ago.

With momentum gone and their backs against the wall, the Falcons will get the weekend off before returning home for a matchup with the Chicago Bears. Atlanta will be looking to rediscover the identity that vanished in the spotlight.

