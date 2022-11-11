How students are using heavy machinery… without the machinery

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Agriculture students get experience with an excavator… without being on an excavator.

McDonald County High School students got the chance to use heavy machinery with the help of a simulator. It gives them a way to get the experience in a controlled environment without having the stress of the actual machine.

School officials say they plan to bring the simulator back next spring, allowing students to experience working in a bulldozer.

