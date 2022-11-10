Though they haven’t looked like a playoff contender, you can easily make the argument the Chicago Blackhawks have played better than expected so far. A team projected by many to finish in last place, they haven’t yet (key word: yet) looked like a true bottom-feeder, despite losing six of their last seven games. They’ve maintained an identity based on grit and tenacity, keeping them mostly watchable, unlike the start of the 2021-22 season where they lost 11 of their first 12 games.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO