Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Benefitting From Jim Montgomery’s System
One of the more stunning moves made by the Boston Bruins last offseason was firing former coach Bruce Cassidy. The Bruins were one of the most successful teams in the second half last season, but the front office decided that the team would benefit from a new voice behind the bench for the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have 2 Good Trade Options to Add More Toughness
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl lead the Edmonton Oilers night in and night out as their first and second-place rankings in the NHL scoring race would indicate. Yet, on nights when they’re not clicking, other than Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Evander Kane (before his injury) the rest of the team, and more specifically their bottom six, have struggled to produce offence thus far.
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings get annihilated by New York Rangers, Jonatan Berggren gets his 1st NHL point
Detroit got blown out 8-2 by the New York Rangers, 6 of those goals coming into the 3rd. Absolute embarrassment of a game, the second of the season.
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
Detroit Red Wings' rally falls short in 4-3 loss to L.A. Kings for 3rd straight defeat
LOS ANGELES — The Detroit Red Wings kept battling, kept trying for the redemption they sought. Their Saturday game against the Los Angeles Kings came just two days after a setback that left the Wings searching for a bounce-back. They overcame a bad start, and were able to whittle a three-goal deficit to one, but fell just short in a 4-3 loss at Crypto.com Arena.
The Hockey Writers
5 Observations From Oilers’ 4-Game Road Trip
The Edmonton Oilers finished their road trip out east going 2-2, which isn’t bad, considering they lost Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto to injuries mid-trip. Their penalty kill continued to struggle, allowing seven goals in four games, and they had costly turnovers that led to goals against. However, there...
The Hockey Writers
4 Blues Players Who Could Be Traded This Season
With the way that this season has unfolded for the St. Louis Blues, it wouldn’t be surprising to see trades made this season. At some point, general manager Doug Armstrong needs to send a message. The right move for the Blues is to be sellers at the deadline. They won their Stanley Cup in 2019, but this group is trending downward. They are off to a miserable 4-8-0 start despite multiple winnable games on their schedule.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: Nashville Predators – 11/12/22
The New York Rangers (7-5-3) will attempt to continue the offensive outbreak they had during their last game in the 8-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings this evening against the Nashville Predators (5-8-1). Tonight’s contest is the first of back-to-back games as they will return home to play the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 13 at Madison Square Garden.
ESPN
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. -- — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
The Hockey Writers
Can the Oilers Survive 3-4 Months Without Kane?
The first game without Evander Kane is hard to make a full judgement of how the next 3-4 months will go for the Edmonton Oilers. It wasn’t the Oilers’ offence that lost them the contest, again it was poor defence and goaltending. They adjusted to Kane’s absence by promoting Dylan Holloway to the second line, where he played in the preseason.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-3 Win Over the Predators
The Colorado Avalanche returned to Ball Arena in Denver Thursday night from a two-game trip to Finland, and a four-day break, to host the Nashville Predators. It was the first game on home ice for Colorado since Oct. 21, 20 days ago. After getting down 1-0 early in the first...
The Hockey Writers
Gretzky Made 3 Curious Observations About Current Oilers’ Roster
When Wayne Gretzky talks, most people around the Edmonton Oilers listen. A legend around Edmonton and an all-time great in the NHL, he was a guest during the second intermission of yesterday’s Sportsnet broadcast of the Oilers vs. the Florida Panthers game and he made some intriguing and astute observations about the current roster. One was quite obvious for Oilers fans. The others might be telling of where this team’s goaltending could be headed.
The Hockey Writers
5 Blackhawks Takeaways 1 Month Into 2022-23 Season
Though they haven’t looked like a playoff contender, you can easily make the argument the Chicago Blackhawks have played better than expected so far. A team projected by many to finish in last place, they haven’t yet (key word: yet) looked like a true bottom-feeder, despite losing six of their last seven games. They’ve maintained an identity based on grit and tenacity, keeping them mostly watchable, unlike the start of the 2021-22 season where they lost 11 of their first 12 games.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Line Combos, Crosby & Kallgren
The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins enter tonight’s game both looking back at their last game. However, they’re doing it for different reasons. Uncharacteristically, the Penguins are not playing as well as usual. They have a 5-6-2 record on the season. However, the team comes out of Washington on the heels of a 4-1 victory. Until that point, they had not won a game in their last seven outings.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-3 Win vs. Blue Jackets
After a tough 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes where the New York Islanders looked hapless from the opening puck drop, they needed a bounce-back performance. They didn’t put together their best effort and struggled for the majority of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets but still came away with a 4-3 overtime win.
The Hockey Writers
Flames in Desperate Need of a Scoring Forward
The Calgary Flames finally snapped their seven-game losing streak with a win over the Winnipeg Jets who have been hot. But before thinking the Flames are instantaneously going to turn things around, it’s tougher and more complicated than just winning one game. Though goaltending and defensive play hasn’t been...
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Hart Trophy Tracker
Welcome to THW’s 2022-23 Hart Trophy tracker. Using a mix of traditional analysis and newer analytical tools, this list will serve as a ranking of the NHL’s top Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidates over the course of the regular season. Just to get out ahead of the crowd, here’s an explanation for why points aren’t everything, in case some players aren’t ranked as high as you may believe is warranted.
The Hockey Writers
5 Oilers Who Need to Step Up to Save the Season
Players and coaches who’ve won the Stanley Cup often talk about the pursuit of the treasured trophy being a marathon and not a sprint. Some mention how adversity is exactly what a team needs to build the mental resolve to overcome challenges and cement a winning mentality and culture. Well, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a bit of a tough spot as the 2022-23 season closes in on the first quarter mark, and a handful of players need to improve their play if they hope to stay in contention this season.
FOX Sports
Grundstrom scores just 9 seconds in, Kings top Red Wings 4-3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five...
The Hockey Writers
2023 Draft Eligible Leo Carlsson Is NHL Ready
Leo Carlsson is on a rampage to begin the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) season. As one of the top prospects from this upcoming 2023 Draft class, he’s making sure that everyone notices him with his 12 points in 17 games. But his point production isn’t the only reason that he’s ready for the NHL.
Comments / 0