ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Area dental office grants free services to veterans with no dental insurance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Westport Dental Family Dentistry offered free dental services for veterans with no dental insurance in its the second annual free dental military day. The dental office, located at 2215 SW Westport Dr., offered local veterans, the national guard or reserves, and retirees free services including exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, and single day extractions for any servicemember that does not have dental insurance.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Air National Guard mourns the loss of one of their Airmen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they suffered a tragic loss of one of their own on Saturday night, Nov. 12th, during a tragic vehicle accident. They say the Airman’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

$99M investment brings ‘Hire’ education to Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Area Technical College wants to expand its footprint in Northeast Kansas and it plans to do so by raising $99 million. The Tech school hopes to raise $69 million for expansion, then raise an additional $30 million for renovations. On Friday, Nov. 11 the school hosted a groundbreaking for an […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Young community role models recognized as 2022′s “20 under 40″

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s “20 under 40″ was recognized Thursday night, November 10, for being young role models in the community. On Thursday night, this year’s “20 under 40″ class was honored in an event at the Townsite Tower for encouraging leadership development, both professionally and in the community.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Couple shares mission of supporting veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Supporting those who served was a key message at Washburn University’s ceremony honoring veterans Friday. Gene and Karolyn Roles were keynote speakers for the Veterans Day program. Gene is earned 31 medals for his service as a pilot in the Vietnam War. He says Karolyn had the tougher role, often encountering hostility at home and, later, supporting his emotional ups and downs after he returned from service.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fundraiser held for families of three girls killed in Oct. crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraiser was held at the Woodshed, an events center on Kansas Ave., to raise money to help the families of three girls killed in an October crash. The event, “Remembering Kylie, Laila, and Brooklyn,” kicked off with a motorcycle ride at 9 a.m. Each bike cost $20 and any additional passengers cost $10.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Wrestling show raises money for Topeka’s Holy Family School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wrestling event was held at the Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Center this weekend. OCW Championship Wrestling brought top-name wrestlers to Topeka on Saturday afternoon to help fundraise for Topeka’s Holy Family School. Mike Ortega, OCW promoter and a former Holy Family student, said bringing a pro wrestling show was a great way to bring the community together and raise some money.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Sport Clips donates $2 per haircut to support veteran scholarships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of Veterans Day, a Topeka Sport Clips location offered free haircuts to servicemembers on Veteran’s Day, along with donating $2 per haircut service to support veterans until Saturday, November 12. The Topeka Sport Clips, located at 1227 SW Wanamaker Rd., offered free haircuts...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Identity Quest helps you learn your own story

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event this weekend at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library can help you discover the story of your past. It’s called Identity Quest. TSCPL genealogy librarian Sherri Camp and professional genealogist, TV host and author Kenyatta Berry visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn Tech sponsors special Veterans Day program Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Institute of Technology was among the local organizations that honored veterans on their special day Friday. A ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the conference center at Washburn Tech, located at 5724 S.W. Huntoon in west Topeka. The featured speaker for the event was...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Djana shows off the sweet reasons to adopt a senior pet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and Djana is the perfect example of all the love an older dog or cat has to offer. Djana is an older mixed-breed dog who visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society. Emi explained why animals like Djana can be a good option for people to add to their household.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

26th court stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to a stabbing at the Villa West apartments in the 6100 block of SW 26th Ct. just before midnight Nov. 13. One male victim was injured and was transported to the hospital on their own. There are no updates on the victims condition,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topekans race to feed those in need before the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Bicycle riders in Topeka collected over 1,000 pounds of food, for those in need. Sunday was the 10th Annual Cranksgiving event. The goal is to combine a food drive with a bike race, all for a great cause. This year’s food will be going to Doorstep, where...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Changes made at Lawrence site for those experiencing homelessness

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Some changes have been made at the temporary support site for those experiencing homelessness in Lawrence, Kansas. According to a Facebook post from the City of Lawrence, lessons have been learned since the site was put in place. The city said they have added a fence...
LAWRENCE, KS
Startland News

Triple (stitched) threat: Olathe apparel shop brings design, sewing, printing in-house with shirts hitting store shelves soon

Adam Worrel’s vision for a fabric-to-finish apparel and screen printing business is finally sewing itself together — nearly 4,000 miles from where it began — with a label made in KC.  First formulating the idea in 2010, he imagined creating a line with production and printing in-house and as much control over the supply chain as The post Triple (stitched) threat: Olathe apparel shop brings design, sewing, printing in-house with shirts hitting store shelves soon appeared first on Startland News.
OLATHE, KS
KSNT News

Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy