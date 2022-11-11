TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Supporting those who served was a key message at Washburn University’s ceremony honoring veterans Friday. Gene and Karolyn Roles were keynote speakers for the Veterans Day program. Gene is earned 31 medals for his service as a pilot in the Vietnam War. He says Karolyn had the tougher role, often encountering hostility at home and, later, supporting his emotional ups and downs after he returned from service.

