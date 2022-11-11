Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Disciplinary Counsel Files Complaint Against Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell Accusing Him of Misconduct in Office
The judge has until later this month to file a response before a three-member panel reviews the allegations
Valley Democratic candidates reflect on election results
The consensus on Wednesday was that Tuesday's election was rough for Ohio Democrats.
‘I did nothing wrong’: Geauga County judge facing punishment speaks out to I-Team
A well-known Geauga County judge, Timothy Grendell, facing punishment is now speaking out exclusively to the FOX 8 I-Team, defending himself against a 61-page complaint.
WYTV.com
Senate race results show changing political landscape in NE Ohio
(WKBN) — The Ohio Senate race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance ended as the late polls had predicted — with 6 percentage points separating the two candidates. Vance beat Ryan with 53% to Ryan’s 47%. Former Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman Dave Betras called...
Defeated Cuyahoga Councilwoman Nan Baker blames colleague for attack ad
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Councilwoman Nan Baker’s first public comments about her election defeat turned fiery on Wednesday over a political flier she believes was not only unfair but initiated by another member of council. The flier, which Baker said was mailed days before the election, quoted cleveland.com and...
Birth rate increases in Ohio, U.S., but drops in Ohio’s largest counties including Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Despite increasing birth rates in the state and country in 2021 - the first time since 2014 - Cuyahoga County and other Ohio counties with densely populated areas saw another year of decreases, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. This could be the result...
Court takes back execution date for Ohio killer
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday the execution date of a man convicted of murdering a 14-year-old girl in Cleveland can be postponed.
Benefits you may not know you have for veterans and their spouses through PACT Act
Veterans or their surviving spouses may qualify for benefits, but they may not know it.
Cleveland Jewish News
Max Miller defeats Matthew Diemer for US 7th District seat
Max L. Miller has defeated Matthew Diemer to represent the newly created U.S. 7th District in Ohio, according to The Associated Press. Miller defeated Democrat Matthew Diemer in a race that covers the southwestern portion of Cuyahoga County, all of Medina and Wayne counties, and a small portion of Holmes County.
Book backlash: What Ohio library says about LGBTQ displays
An Ohio library has responded back to some people asking for them to remove LGBTQ book displays and materials.
Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election
CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
FireRescue1
Bank files mortgage foreclosure on closed Pa. VFD
MEADVILLE, Pa. — Marquette Savings Bank has filed a commercial mortgage foreclosure action against the now-closed Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department for more than $350,000 in outstanding loan debt, interest and penalties. The filing was made Thursday afternoon with the Crawford County Prothonotary's Office, which is the clerk for...
WFMJ.com
Community meeting to be held Wednesday for proposed landfill in West Point area
A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Beaver Local High School auditorium regarding a proposed landfill in the West Point area. According to a flier sent to 21 News by Madison Township Citizen's Council member, Jamie Nentwick-Haney, West Point Renewables is operating a transfer station for garbage out of the old Rosebud Fly Ash plant on Route 45.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Youngstown, OH
Youngstown is a breath of fresh air from the traditional cityscape scene and luxury. This city is the seat of Mahoning County, Ohio. It is also a vibrant travel destination that exceeds every tourist’s expectations. Known primarily for its entertainment centers and recreational spots, this city is a central...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A foster parent contacted 19 Investigates because he was a dad fed up and concerned for his safety. Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days. The county says the unfortunate situation amplifies a placement crisis in our state. 19...
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 11, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:
mahoningmatters.com
Judge dismisses charges against teen in Kennywood shooting
A judge has dismissed all charges against a teenager wounded in a shooting at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that also sent another teen and an adult to the hospital. An Allegheny County district court judge dismissed aggravated assault, reckless endangering and firearms charges against the 15-year-old defendant in the Sept. 24 gunfire at Kennywood Park on the opening night of the park’s Phantom Fall Fest.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Lots going in in Youngstown area
I went with Mike last Friday to see the Mahoning Valley Campus of Care. It was formerly the Youngstown Developmental Center. This beautiful 35-acre parcel of land and buildings is now being used by many organizations for so many great services for the county, such as Head Start for preschoolers, school programming for youth with behavioral and developmental disabilities, and job training and placement for individuals with mental health and developmental disabilities.
Ohio Veterans Memorial Park provides moving tribute to fallen Ohio heroes
A candlelight tribute was held for Ohio soldiers who gave their lives in service to our country at Ohio Veterans Memorial Park in the Village of Clinton, ten miles Southwest of Akron.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 12th
Vindicator file photo / November 12, 1971 | Two passersby comfort one of 13 people mowed down when a car jumped the curb on West Federal Street in downtown Youngstown 51 years ago. Seven people, including a 12-year-old girl, died in what was the city’s most deadly traffic accident.
