Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Senate race results show changing political landscape in NE Ohio

(WKBN) — The Ohio Senate race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance ended as the late polls had predicted — with 6 percentage points separating the two candidates. Vance beat Ryan with 53% to Ryan’s 47%. Former Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman Dave Betras called...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Max Miller defeats Matthew Diemer for US 7th District seat

Max L. Miller has defeated Matthew Diemer to represent the newly created U.S. 7th District in Ohio, according to The Associated Press. Miller defeated Democrat Matthew Diemer in a race that covers the southwestern portion of Cuyahoga County, all of Medina and Wayne counties, and a small portion of Holmes County.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election

CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
FireRescue1

Bank files mortgage foreclosure on closed Pa. VFD

MEADVILLE, Pa. — Marquette Savings Bank has filed a commercial mortgage foreclosure action against the now-closed Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department for more than $350,000 in outstanding loan debt, interest and penalties. The filing was made Thursday afternoon with the Crawford County Prothonotary's Office, which is the clerk for...
MEADVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Community meeting to be held Wednesday for proposed landfill in West Point area

A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Beaver Local High School auditorium regarding a proposed landfill in the West Point area. According to a flier sent to 21 News by Madison Township Citizen's Council member, Jamie Nentwick-Haney, West Point Renewables is operating a transfer station for garbage out of the old Rosebud Fly Ash plant on Route 45.
WEST POINT, OH
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Youngstown, OH

Youngstown is a breath of fresh air from the traditional cityscape scene and luxury. This city is the seat of Mahoning County, Ohio. It is also a vibrant travel destination that exceeds every tourist’s expectations. Known primarily for its entertainment centers and recreational spots, this city is a central...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
mahoningmatters.com

Judge dismisses charges against teen in Kennywood shooting

A judge has dismissed all charges against a teenager wounded in a shooting at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that also sent another teen and an adult to the hospital. An Allegheny County district court judge dismissed aggravated assault, reckless endangering and firearms charges against the 15-year-old defendant in the Sept. 24 gunfire at Kennywood Park on the opening night of the park’s Phantom Fall Fest.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Xenia Daily Gazette

Lots going in in Youngstown area

I went with Mike last Friday to see the Mahoning Valley Campus of Care. It was formerly the Youngstown Developmental Center. This beautiful 35-acre parcel of land and buildings is now being used by many organizations for so many great services for the county, such as Head Start for preschoolers, school programming for youth with behavioral and developmental disabilities, and job training and placement for individuals with mental health and developmental disabilities.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 12th

Vindicator file photo / November 12, 1971 | Two passersby comfort one of 13 people mowed down when a car jumped the curb on West Federal Street in downtown Youngstown 51 years ago. Seven people, including a 12-year-old girl, died in what was the city’s most deadly traffic accident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

