Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With less than two months to go until it all kicks off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few clear favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
NBC Sports
USMNT squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup
The USMNT will head to Qatar in under a week’s time, as the 26 players named in Gregg Berhalter’s 2022 World Cup squad were announced at a special event in New York City on Wednesday. After missing the 2018 tournament in Russia and enduring an eight-year spell out...
Every World Cup 2022 squad: All the teams previewed
Who is in each country's World Cup 2022 squads? We take a look at all the teams lining up for the tournament in Qatar
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Fulham Premier League
Manchester United travel to Fulham in the Premier League and here you can find my predicted lineup.
Yardbarker
Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United. A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium. Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee...
World Cup 2022 squads: Latest news on all 831 players heading to Qatar
The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is upon us and all 32 teams are in the process of naming their squads, with each country allowed to select a 26-man group for the first time.It means there will be 831 players heading to the first winter World Cup, with a deadline of Monday 14 November to submit the squads - just seven days before the tournament begins with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.Gareth Southgate will name his England group on Thursday afternoon, with debate currently ongoing over a number of the spots, while other countries’ announcements will filter through across...
Mexico’s World Cup roster is out, and two of its top young players aren’t there
Mexico has released its 26-player World Cup roster, with young attacking stars Diego Lainez and Santiago Giménez both missing out. Tata Martino has opted to bring injured striker Raúl Jiménez in his squad, as the Wolves star looks to recover from a troublesome groin injury that has seen him sidelined since August. Many observers tipped Giménez as a potential replacement for Jiménez. The 21-year-old has hit the ground running after a summer move to Feyenoord, scoring six goals in 18 games for the Dutch power so far. Lainez, meanwhile, has been tipped as a future Mexico superstar for several years, but his club career...
Soccer-World Cup 2022: list of 26-man squads playing in FIFA tournament
Nov 14 (Reuters) - List of players who have been called up for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar:. Forward Paulo Dybala, named in the side, returned to league action for his club AS Roma on Sunday after a month out with a thigh injury.
Watch: Christian Eriksen Scores First Manchester United Goal v Fulham
Christian Eriksen has scored his first Manchester United goal and has given his side the lead against Fulham.
South Korea World Cup Preview: Son’s Capabilities a Defining Factor
The Asian side has its sights set on a getting out of a difficult group, but the status of star Son Heung-min’s eye might ultimately determine its fortunes.
FOX Sports
Pepi scores in 1st game after missing US World Cup roster
Ricardo Pepi scored in his first game since being bypassed for the U.S. World Cup roster, putting Groningen ahead in a 3-2 loss to Fortuna Sittard on Sunday in the Dutch Eredivisie. The 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas, tapped Ragnar Oratmangoen's cross past goalkeeper Ivor Pandur from 6 yards in...
Yardbarker
Liverpool looking to sign Arsenal transfer target with 10 league goals this season
Liverpool are set to compete with Arsenal for the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram. Thuram has been in impressive form so far this season, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in just 15 Bundesliga games this season. Milan Live recently reported that Arsenal were interested in signing...
BBC
Premier League: Brighton v Aston Villa before Fulham v Man Utd
Roberto de Zerbi makes six changes from his Brighton side who beat Arsenal 3-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Julio Enciso, Billy Gilmour and Joel Veltman all drop to the bench while Jeremy Sarmiento drops out of the squad. Robert Sanchez, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
Sporting News
Sydney FC expecting goals against Celtic as they eye Sydney Super Cup upset
Sydney FC players are confident they can match it with Celtic when the two clubs face off in the first match of the inaugural Sydney Super Cup on November 17. With club football pausing due to the 2022 World Cup, Celtic and Everton have taken the chance to head to Australia to take part in the tournament.
NBC Sports
Man City receive bold Erling Haaland loan bid for World Cup break
Manchester City superstar striker Erling Haaland is one of the best players who won't be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With Norway not among the 32-team field in the Qatar-hosted tournament, Haaland isn't scheduled to play in another competitive match until Dec. 22. So, since the 22-year-old's schedule is...
Yardbarker
Video – Former Inter Striker Hernan Crespo Remembers Header Against Ajax: “Come Fly With Me”
Former Inter striker Hernan Crespo used Social Media to remember a stunning goal he scored for the club against Ajax in the Champions League. The ex-Argentina international rose highest to meet a Christian Vieri cross and power home a header in 2002, as Inter won 2-1 against their opponents at the Amsterdam Arena, with Crespo netting twice.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Iran include injured Sardar Azmoun in squad
Iran manager Carlos Queiroz has included injured forward Sardar Azmoun in his squad for the World Cup. Bayer Leverkusen's Azmoun has been out since suffering a calf injury in the warm-up the Champions League game against Porto on 4 October. Al Wakrah midfielder Omid Ebrahimi picked up a groin injury...
BBC
Erling Haaland: Manchester City striker subject of loan bid from non-league Ashton United
The forthcoming winter World Cup in Qatar has presented a number of problems to top-level teams this season. However, now the tournament is here and the Premier League has started its six-week break, clubs face the task of keeping their players whose nations didn't qualify - or weren't selected by their countries - match fit for the return of top-flight football on 26 December.
Comments / 0