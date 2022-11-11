Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Youngstown, OH
Youngstown is a breath of fresh air from the traditional cityscape scene and luxury. This city is the seat of Mahoning County, Ohio. It is also a vibrant travel destination that exceeds every tourist’s expectations. Known primarily for its entertainment centers and recreational spots, this city is a central...
Mahoning Valley Irish Festival holds holiday craft show
The Mahoning Valley Irish Festival hosted its first Christmas in Killarney craft show on Sunday.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 12th
Vindicator file photo / November 12, 1971 | Two passersby comfort one of 13 people mowed down when a car jumped the curb on West Federal Street in downtown Youngstown 51 years ago. Seven people, including a 12-year-old girl, died in what was the city’s most deadly traffic accident.
ellwoodcity.org
Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36
ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
Youngstown chooses Christmas tree from local yard
Youngstown officials have chosen the city's Christmas tree from a yard in Austintown Township.
WFMJ.com
Community meeting to be held Wednesday for proposed landfill in West Point area
A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Beaver Local High School auditorium regarding a proposed landfill in the West Point area. According to a flier sent to 21 News by Madison Township Citizen's Council member, Jamie Nentwick-Haney, West Point Renewables is operating a transfer station for garbage out of the old Rosebud Fly Ash plant on Route 45.
Community, friends support man shot in Liberty intersection
On Saturday, the community came out to support Zachary Woods after he was blinded in a shooting in a Liberty intersection earlier this summer.
WFMJ.com
Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announces new magazine debuting Spring 2023
The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has announced on Friday their new magazine set to debut in spring of 2023. The new magazine, called "The Catholic Echo" will build on the 77-year legacy of the Diocese's "Catholic Exponent" newspaper, which will produce its final issue in February 2023. The magazine, its...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
12 local organizations to be featured in WRTA Holiday Lights Campaign
The 2022 WRTA Holidays Lights Campaign has chosen a dozen local organizations to "light up the Valley."
Local mother holding fundraiser to build community for those who are blind
Months after Zachary Woods was shot at a Liberty intersection, his mother, Natisha Lee, is fighting to build a community of those who are blind in the area.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Lots going in in Youngstown area
I went with Mike last Friday to see the Mahoning Valley Campus of Care. It was formerly the Youngstown Developmental Center. This beautiful 35-acre parcel of land and buildings is now being used by many organizations for so many great services for the county, such as Head Start for preschoolers, school programming for youth with behavioral and developmental disabilities, and job training and placement for individuals with mental health and developmental disabilities.
Local foundation holds Young Men’s Empowerment Conference
Young men from schools around Youngstown gathered at Eastern Gateway Community College on Saturday.
‘The perfect location:’ Christmas movie filmed in Northeast Ohio gets red-carpet premier
On Friday, people got the chance to meet the cast and crew of a movie -- and watch the movie itself -- that was shot in the city.
27 First News
WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past Baldwin-Wallace for OAC title
Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team playoff bracket is released, with first round games being played November 19. WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past …. Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team...
Power outage cut service to thousands in Trumbull County
It only lasted a little while, but a large power outage Thursday afternoon cut services to thousands of customers in Trumbull County, including businesses and schools.
WTOV 9
Vehicle goes into creek along Steubenville street
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Steubenville first responders converged on the scene Friday afternoon of a vehicle going into a creek along Sinclair Avenue. It’s not clear how many people were in the car, but we do know there was at least one injury.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man indicted after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
A warrant has been issued for a Youngstown man after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging 25-year-old Lamont Thomas with violating Ohio’s law concerning companion animals.
WFMJ.com
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
mahoningmatters.com
ELECTION 2022 | Here are results from around the Mahoning Valley
In one of the most contentious races on ballots in the Mahoning Valley, Republican state Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, was elected to a second four-year term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Bob Hagan of Youngstown. In state House races:. Rep. Al Cutrona of Canfield, R-59th, defeated Canfield City Councilman Bruce...
Comments / 1