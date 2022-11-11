ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Youngstown, OH

Youngstown is a breath of fresh air from the traditional cityscape scene and luxury. This city is the seat of Mahoning County, Ohio. It is also a vibrant travel destination that exceeds every tourist’s expectations. Known primarily for its entertainment centers and recreational spots, this city is a central...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 12th

Vindicator file photo / November 12, 1971 | Two passersby comfort one of 13 people mowed down when a car jumped the curb on West Federal Street in downtown Youngstown 51 years ago. Seven people, including a 12-year-old girl, died in what was the city’s most deadly traffic accident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ellwoodcity.org

Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36

ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
WAMPUM, PA
WFMJ.com

Community meeting to be held Wednesday for proposed landfill in West Point area

A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Beaver Local High School auditorium regarding a proposed landfill in the West Point area. According to a flier sent to 21 News by Madison Township Citizen's Council member, Jamie Nentwick-Haney, West Point Renewables is operating a transfer station for garbage out of the old Rosebud Fly Ash plant on Route 45.
WEST POINT, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
AKRON, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Lots going in in Youngstown area

I went with Mike last Friday to see the Mahoning Valley Campus of Care. It was formerly the Youngstown Developmental Center. This beautiful 35-acre parcel of land and buildings is now being used by many organizations for so many great services for the county, such as Head Start for preschoolers, school programming for youth with behavioral and developmental disabilities, and job training and placement for individuals with mental health and developmental disabilities.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTOV 9

Vehicle goes into creek along Steubenville street

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Steubenville first responders converged on the scene Friday afternoon of a vehicle going into a creek along Sinclair Avenue. It’s not clear how many people were in the car, but we do know there was at least one injury.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers

Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
mahoningmatters.com

ELECTION 2022 | Here are results from around the Mahoning Valley

In one of the most contentious races on ballots in the Mahoning Valley, Republican state Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, was elected to a second four-year term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Bob Hagan of Youngstown. In state House races:. Rep. Al Cutrona of Canfield, R-59th, defeated Canfield City Councilman Bruce...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy