Vienna, VA

mymcmedia.org

Second Round Football Playoff Scores Across the County

Fourteen Montgomery County high schools competed in the second round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Notably, Quince Orchard (11-0) continued its perfect season with its 24-14 victory over Northwest. Class 4A Scores. Quince Orchard 24, Northwest 14. Churchill 27, Gaithersburg 14. Blair 28, Einstein...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
locosports.info

Football: Tuscarora Drops Heartbreaker to Millbrook in VHSL Region 4C Quarterfinal

Leesburg, Va. — The Tuscarora High School football team dominated on defense—allowing just 100 yards of offense—while their offense controlled the clock and racked up the yards—amassing more than 350 yards of total offense. So even trailing 14-0 in the fourth quarter of their VHSL Region 4C quarterfinal, it seemed like the Huskies were in control.
TUSCARORA, MD
fordhamsports.com

Women's Basketball at Nationally-Ranked Maryland Sunday for First Road Game

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham (2-0) heads to the road for the first time this year on Sunday at #17/18 Maryland (1-1). Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on BIG+ and WFUVSports.org. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes! Pledge a set amount of money for each three-pointer or steal this year, or make a one-time gift to the program. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to Fordham women's basketball. Read more here. So far, the Rams have 10 made threes and a whopping 33 steals already! Thank you for your support!
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Nyla Brooks commits to Lady Vols

Nyla Brooks, an elite guard in the Class of 2025, has committed to Tennessee. Brooks, a 6-2 playmaker from Alexandria, Virginia, plays at Bishop Ireton High School. She committed to the Lady Vols during an unofficial visit to Tennessee on Nov. 11-12 with her parents and uncle, who is a passionate Vols football fan, and made it public via social media on her way back home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
casualhoya.com

MARVELOUS: Guard Marvel Allen Signs Letter of Intent to Georgetown!

Patrick Ewing, Kevin Nickelberry, and the Georgetown Hoyas have received a National Letter of Intent from coveted 2023 guard Marvel Allen. The 6’4” combo guard is currently attending Montverde Academy in Florida. He has been ranked 5-stars at times but is currently ranked 4-stars by 24/7 Sports and Rivals, and is ranked 51st in the nation by ESPN.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

Community Gets First Look at Park View High School Rebuild Plans

Sterling community members got a glimpse of the proposed plan for the Park View High School rebuild Thursday night, the first of many meetings planned on the project. About 100 people gathered at Park View’s auditorium to learn Loudoun County Public Schools proposed plan is to build a new school on areas of the 40-acre campus now used for the football stadium and bus parking.
STERLING, VA
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
BRYANS ROAD, MD
theriver953.com

Frederick County begins construction on convenience center

Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Black Diamond Steakhouse and Lounge is Taking Over the Old TTT/Buena Vida Space in Silver Spring

Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge, a new steakhouse, will be taking over the space that was formerly home to TTT and Buena Vida at 8407 Ramsey Ave in Silver Spring. The restaurant currently has a hearing for a Class D, Beer, Wine, and Liquor License at 10:30am on Thursday, November 17th. We are told the Black Diamond may open as soon as the end of this month, but no specific date is available at this time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis

Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
MARYLAND STATE
tysonsreporter.com

Two ways to experience Loudoun County luxury living

Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential has two new home communities that offer the Loudoun County lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Waterford Manor in Leesburg offers high-end 3+ acre estate homes nestled in the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

