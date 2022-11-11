Read full article on original website
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
mymcmedia.org
Second Round Football Playoff Scores Across the County
Fourteen Montgomery County high schools competed in the second round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Notably, Quince Orchard (11-0) continued its perfect season with its 24-14 victory over Northwest. Class 4A Scores. Quince Orchard 24, Northwest 14. Churchill 27, Gaithersburg 14. Blair 28, Einstein...
locosports.info
Football: Tuscarora Drops Heartbreaker to Millbrook in VHSL Region 4C Quarterfinal
Leesburg, Va. — The Tuscarora High School football team dominated on defense—allowing just 100 yards of offense—while their offense controlled the clock and racked up the yards—amassing more than 350 yards of total offense. So even trailing 14-0 in the fourth quarter of their VHSL Region 4C quarterfinal, it seemed like the Huskies were in control.
fordhamsports.com
Women's Basketball at Nationally-Ranked Maryland Sunday for First Road Game
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham (2-0) heads to the road for the first time this year on Sunday at #17/18 Maryland (1-1). Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on BIG+ and WFUVSports.org. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes! Pledge a set amount of money for each three-pointer or steal this year, or make a one-time gift to the program. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to Fordham women's basketball. Read more here. So far, the Rams have 10 made threes and a whopping 33 steals already! Thank you for your support!
Nyla Brooks commits to Lady Vols
Nyla Brooks, an elite guard in the Class of 2025, has committed to Tennessee. Brooks, a 6-2 playmaker from Alexandria, Virginia, plays at Bishop Ireton High School. She committed to the Lady Vols during an unofficial visit to Tennessee on Nov. 11-12 with her parents and uncle, who is a passionate Vols football fan, and made it public via social media on her way back home.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane, over-the-back touchdown catch
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven’t exactly been known for having a high-powered passing attack so far this season, but the team certainly got a lot of attention for one particular passing play on Saturday thanks to an absolutely insane catch from Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy. During...
casualhoya.com
MARVELOUS: Guard Marvel Allen Signs Letter of Intent to Georgetown!
Patrick Ewing, Kevin Nickelberry, and the Georgetown Hoyas have received a National Letter of Intent from coveted 2023 guard Marvel Allen. The 6’4” combo guard is currently attending Montverde Academy in Florida. He has been ranked 5-stars at times but is currently ranked 4-stars by 24/7 Sports and Rivals, and is ranked 51st in the nation by ESPN.
WTOP
Virginia high school remembers student athlete killed in car crash
A student-athlete at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, was killed in a car crash in the Rock Spring neighborhood on Friday. Another teen is facing charges for their involvement in the fatal crash. Braylon Meade — a senior basketball and football player, as well as an academic — was...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
loudounnow.com
Community Gets First Look at Park View High School Rebuild Plans
Sterling community members got a glimpse of the proposed plan for the Park View High School rebuild Thursday night, the first of many meetings planned on the project. About 100 people gathered at Park View’s auditorium to learn Loudoun County Public Schools proposed plan is to build a new school on areas of the 40-acre campus now used for the football stadium and bus parking.
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko leads Nick Gothard by 135 votes in too close to call Loudoun County race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tuesday’s election may be over, but the battle for one Loudoun County School Board seat is still up in the air. A total of 135 votes separate Republican Tiffany Polifko and Democrat Nick Gothard for the Loudoun County School Board seat in the Broad Run District.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Arlington's Floyd Washington is an essential worker in more ways than one.
Floyd Washington was making the rounds in Westover on a sunny June morning. He had just stopped his sanitation truck to allow a young mother with an infant to cross Washington Boulevard when he noticed a car speeding east, heading straight toward her in the crosswalk. Washington leaned on the...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
sungazette.news
Analysis: Did neighborhoods just deliver Arlington Democrats a warning?
Incumbent Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti’s healthy re-election victory in the Nov. 8 general election did not come without some inherent warning signs for Democrats about one segment of the county population’s unhappiness with current governance. Whether the party heeds the potential canary in the coal...
On I-95 South, Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) will have a nighttime closure this week
I-95 drivers who use Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) at night, take note: The southbound off-ramp will close on Wednesday night. VDOT said the Exit 126 off-ramp in Spotsylvania, which leads to Rt. 1, will close from November 16 at 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.
Hero security guard was pushing Edmund Burke students back inside when he was hit by a sniper
WASHINGTON — The first thing security guard Antonio Harris heard when a sniper attacked the Edmund Burke School in Northwest D.C. in April was the windows shattering. He raced to order the kids back inside – and then felt a searing pain in his right side. On Thursday,...
theriver953.com
Frederick County begins construction on convenience center
Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
mocoshow.com
Black Diamond Steakhouse and Lounge is Taking Over the Old TTT/Buena Vida Space in Silver Spring
Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge, a new steakhouse, will be taking over the space that was formerly home to TTT and Buena Vida at 8407 Ramsey Ave in Silver Spring. The restaurant currently has a hearing for a Class D, Beer, Wine, and Liquor License at 10:30am on Thursday, November 17th. We are told the Black Diamond may open as soon as the end of this month, but no specific date is available at this time.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
tysonsreporter.com
Two ways to experience Loudoun County luxury living
Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential has two new home communities that offer the Loudoun County lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Waterford Manor in Leesburg offers high-end 3+ acre estate homes nestled in the...
