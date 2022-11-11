Read full article on original website
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst, Northampton girls cross country show out at Division II state qualifier
WESTFIELD — Western Massachusetts was well-represented among the nearly 900 runners to compete at the Division II state qualifying race Sunday at Stanley Park in Westfield. It especially had prominence in the Wave A girls race, as Amherst took the top spot and Northampton finished second. Longmeadow also advanced to All-States with a fifth place finish.
Who is representing Western Mass. in the Division II cross country state qualifying meet?
Nearly 200 Western Massachusetts runners will vie for sports in the All-State cross country race Sunday during the Division II state qualifying races at Stanley Park in Westfield. Take a look at which Western Mass. runners will participate in each wave of the Division II race below:
State Tournament Scoreboard: Riley Harrington records 100th point in Longmeadow’s 4-0 win over Leominster & more
State Tournament Scoreboard: Riley Harrington records 100th point in Longmeadow's 4-0 win over Leominster & more
No. 3 Belchertown boys soccer advances to Div. III Final Four once more, defeating No. 11 Hanover, 3-2
WILBRAHAM — No. 3 Belchertown boys soccer defeated No. 11 Hanover in the MIAA Div. III State Tournament quarterfinals on Sunday, 3-2, sending the Orioles to their fourth straight Final Four.
No. 8 Wahconah football falls to No. 1 West Boylston in Div. VII state quarterfinal
No. 8 Wahconah football falls to No. 1 West Boylston in Div. VII state quarterfinal

No. 8 Wahconah couldn't find a way to stop top-seeded West Boylston and its rushing attack on Friday night.
No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer defeats No. 9 Cohasset, 2-1, in Div. IV quarterfinals
SOUTH HADLEY — No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer made school history with its 2-1 victory over No. 9 Cohasset in the MIAA Div. IV state tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.
Girls Soccer Quarterfinal Preview: South Hadley, Mount Greylock and more looking for state semifinal berths
Girls Soccer Quarterfinal Preview: South Hadley, Mount Greylock and more looking for state semifinal berths

The South Hadley and Mount Greylock girls soccer teams are just two wins away from playing for a state championship.
No. 1 South Hadley’s season comes to end in Division III quarterfinal loss to No. 8 Dover-Sherborn
SOUTH HADLEY – After an impressive season that included winning the Western Massachusetts Class B championship, the No. 1 South Hadley girls soccer team saw its run come to an end with a 1-0 loss to No. 8 Dover-Sherborn.
Springfield Central OL Ahmari Owens commits to Columbia
Springfield Central OL Ahmari Owens commits to Columbia

Ahmari Owens is headed to the Ivy League.
Lenox girls, boys cross country teams both finish first at Division III state qualifying meet
Lenox girls, boys cross country teams both finish first at Division III state qualifying meet

The Lenox girls and boys cross country teams both claimed first place finishes in their waves at the Division III state qualifying meet at the Gardner Municipal Golf Course on Sunday. It was a wet and rainy day for the runners, who competed in 40 degree temperatures on the hilly...
Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”
The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
Springfield’s Joe Griffin Jr. scores game-winning TD for Boston College against NC State
Joe Griffin Jr. wrote another chapter in his breakout freshman season at Boston College on Saturday night. With 14 seconds left in the Eagles’ game on the road against No. 16 North Carolina State, the Springfield Central alum pulled in a two-yard, one-handed touchdown reception from quarterback Emmett Morehead to put Boston College ahead of the Wolfpack, 21-20.
Seven Longmeadow boys lacrosse players sign NLIs
Seven Longmeadow boys lacrosse players sign NLIs

Seven Longmeadow boys lacrosse players signed National Letters of Intent to play the sport at the collegiate level on Thursday.
Toy for Joy turns 100: Registration begins this week for families in Springfield, Holyoke and Greenfield
The spirit of giving does not come with a time stamp. Generosity at Christmas has been a cherished Western Massachusetts tradition through the annual Toy for Joy campaign. It has weathered wars, economic downturns and pandemics. Goodness comes from those of all political affiliations, or no affiliation. It comes from children and senior citizens. It comes from community groups and individuals.
UMass late rally not enough in 35-33 loss to Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Marcel Murray had a 75-yard run for a touchdown and Trevian Thomas added a 27-yard pick-6 and Arkansas State held off a late UMass rally to take a 35-33 non-conference win on Saturday. The Red Wolves took a 35-19 lead after three quarters when Johnnie...
‘Run Like Kat:’ 5K race in memory of Longmeadow teen who died in car crash
A 5K in memory of Longmeadow high schooler Katarina Boskovic, who is remembered as a dedicated and decorated runner, will take place on Friday, November 25. “Run Like Kat” will honor Boskovic’s legacy as a superb student-athlete, mentor and youth track coach, and a caring member of the town’s community, according to organizers of the event. Boskovic, 18, died in May in connection with a car crash on Green Willow Drive.
Bright Nights Ball 2022 fundraiser draws more than 500 to MGM (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- Love was in the air. And it brought 512 guests to the Aria Ballroom at MGM Springfield Saturday night for the annual City of Bright Nights Ball, where the theme of the evening was Love.
UConn football bowl eligible after upset win against No. 19 Liberty
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Huskies won their third-straight game and become bowl eligible for the first-time since the 2015 season. The Huskies won 36-33 against No. 19 Liberty. UConn’s six wins so far is their most since going 6-7 in 2015 and their 5-1 record at home this...
‘Malicious pull’ cause of alarm at MassMutual Center Saturday
The Springfield Fire Department told 22News the MassMutual center was evacuated Saturday evening due to a malicious pull
Equine Affaire back in the saddle on the grounds of the Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD — If you love horses, hoof it over to the Equine Affaire on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition. For people who own or ride horses, the Equine Affaire is their Super Bowl, their World Series, and their World Cup all rolled into one into one grain bucket. For these people, a stable relationship is found in a barn.
