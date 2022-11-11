Read full article on original website
Carnegie Hall Calendar of Events for mid-November 2022
Lewisburg, WVa. (VR) - FALL 2022 CLASSES & WORKSHOPS: Carnegie Hall offers learning opportunities starting in September and continuing through December. Classes and workshops include pottery, painting, cooking, music, weaving, writing, singing, stained glass, and movement. To register or for more information visit carnegiehallwv.org. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11: SECOND STAGE LOUNGE – Join Carnegie Hall for the Smooth Ambler Second Stage Lounge Deni Bonet preshow reception in the Board Room at 6:30 p.m., Friday, November 11. Free admission. Cash bar available. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11: DENI BONET – The Smooth Ambler Second Stage Series presents Deni Bonet on Friday, November 11,...
A Cup of Christmas Tea at The Old Victorian Inn
Alderson, WVa. (VR) - It has become part of the holiday tradition for many to enjoy afternoon tea in Alderson. In recent years the tea has been held at the Old Victorian Inn where host Doris Kasley and helpers from Alderson Main Street have made everyone feel so welcome. The tea will be held at the “Old Vic” again this year on Sunday, December 11 with seatings at 1 and 3. Beautifully decorated for the season, the Old Victorian Inn, built in 1906 for a lumber baron, showcases all the beautiful wood that was available at that time. Also a...
