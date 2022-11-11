Alderson, WVa. (VR) - It has become part of the holiday tradition for many to enjoy afternoon tea in Alderson. In recent years the tea has been held at the Old Victorian Inn where host Doris Kasley and helpers from Alderson Main Street have made everyone feel so welcome. The tea will be held at the “Old Vic” again this year on Sunday, December 11 with seatings at 1 and 3. Beautifully decorated for the season, the Old Victorian Inn, built in 1906 for a lumber baron, showcases all the beautiful wood that was available at that time. Also a...

