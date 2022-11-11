ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

mocoshow.com

Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg

A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

Police identify intruder killed by Fairfax Co. homeowner

Authorities in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified a man fatally shot in what detectives continue to believe was an act of self-defense by a homeowner. Twenty-four-year-old Eduardo Santos, a Herndon resident, died Wednesday evening after being shot in an Oakton residence, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say

Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning. Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia. *INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the...
DUMFRIES, VA
foodieflashpacker.com

11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC

When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man shot, found dead in car in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said reports of gunfire led officers into the investigation of a killing that took place in the Dumfries area early Saturday morning. The Prince William County Police Department said a number of people called to say they heard several gunshots in the area of Williamstown Road […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

University of Maryland sees rise in indecent exposure, says UMPD

WASHINGTON - The University of Maryland has seen a rise in indecent exposures, according to the University of Maryland Police Department. The increase comes as data reveals lower crime rates on campus compared to previous years. The University of Maryland says there have been 17 indecent exposures reported so far...
WASHINGTON, DC
alextimes.com

Sheriff warns of phone scammers

The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office is alerting Alexandria residents about a recent phone scam where scammers pose as law enforcement asking for money. According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, scams are all different but in many cases the caller may say they are a law enforcement officer and tell the victim that a warrant has been issued due to something like an overdue fine. They often threaten the victim by telling them they will be arrested unless they pay right away.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Live Fairfax: The best pies in Fairfax County!

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. It’s that time of the year, it’s Pie Time!. On the hunt for the perfect pie in Fairfax County, we surveyed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
storereporter.com

Dick’s on the Pike, Red Orchard expands, Slapfish is fried

Dick’s Warehouse Sale, the off-price offshoot of Dick’s Sporting Goods, just opened its doors on Rockville Pike. Housed in the former Saks Off 5th space at Congressional Plaza, this is a no-frills operation with bare walls and unfinished ceilings. But if you’re looking for bargains, you’ll find them here: Racks and racks of clothes, shoes and workout gear, all the major brands, all at clearance prices. Grand opening festivities, with discounts and gift cards, will be happening all weekend long.
ROCKVILLE, MD
theriver953.com

A couple are sentenced for espionage in Martinsburg

A press release from the Department of Justice announced the sentencing of a couple charged with espionage in Martinsburg. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis Maryland were sentenced Nov. 9 for attempting to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. The couple believed they were communicating with...
MARTINSBURG, WV
fox5dc.com

Things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. If you're a Hennessey fan, you'll love The Henny Crawl DC! Your drink pass will be valid for one complimentary cup of Hennessy at each of the six locations on the crawl. Plus, enjoy great music!. Nov. 12 | U Street. 2 p.m. - 10...
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Foxtrot to Open First Maryland Location in Bethesda on Friday, November 18

Foxtrot announced today that its fifth DMV-area location at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.) will officially open to the public on Friday, November 18. Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last. Guests will be able to celebrate the grand opening with an all-day celebration on Friday, November 18, from 4-7PM, featuring live music, food, and drinks. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer.
BETHESDA, MD
Fairfax Times

County reaches agreement with American Disposal

In response to a significant drop-off in reliable trash collection service, the Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) and American Disposal Services, Inc., (ADS) have established a plan to resolve the significant volume of service-related complaints DPWES has received from ADS customers. Complaints of missed collections have been received from individual homeowners and from homeowner associations representing thousands of residents. ADS acknowledges it has been unable to consistently meet the weekly collection requirement largely due to problems with hiring and retaining operations personnel.
tysonsreporter.com

Two ways to experience Loudoun County luxury living

Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential has two new home communities that offer the Loudoun County lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Waterford Manor in Leesburg offers high-end 3+ acre estate homes nestled in the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Source of the Spring

Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced

Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night

Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown s sum of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sum of cash was obtained at gun point.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

