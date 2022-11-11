Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg
A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
WTOP
Police identify intruder killed by Fairfax Co. homeowner
Authorities in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified a man fatally shot in what detectives continue to believe was an act of self-defense by a homeowner. Twenty-four-year-old Eduardo Santos, a Herndon resident, died Wednesday evening after being shot in an Oakton residence, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release.
WTOP
1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say
Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning. Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia. *INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the...
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC
When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
Man shot, found dead in car in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said reports of gunfire led officers into the investigation of a killing that took place in the Dumfries area early Saturday morning. The Prince William County Police Department said a number of people called to say they heard several gunshots in the area of Williamstown Road […]
fox5dc.com
University of Maryland sees rise in indecent exposure, says UMPD
WASHINGTON - The University of Maryland has seen a rise in indecent exposures, according to the University of Maryland Police Department. The increase comes as data reveals lower crime rates on campus compared to previous years. The University of Maryland says there have been 17 indecent exposures reported so far...
alextimes.com
Sheriff warns of phone scammers
The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office is alerting Alexandria residents about a recent phone scam where scammers pose as law enforcement asking for money. According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, scams are all different but in many cases the caller may say they are a law enforcement officer and tell the victim that a warrant has been issued due to something like an overdue fine. They often threaten the victim by telling them they will be arrested unless they pay right away.
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: The best pies in Fairfax County!
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. It’s that time of the year, it’s Pie Time!. On the hunt for the perfect pie in Fairfax County, we surveyed...
WTOP
Video: Montgomery Co. school burglary suspect waves to camera during break-in
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have released photos and video of a man suspected of breaking into a middle school in September. The burglary happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Silver Spring International Middle School on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. In a news release Thursday,...
storereporter.com
Dick’s on the Pike, Red Orchard expands, Slapfish is fried
Dick’s Warehouse Sale, the off-price offshoot of Dick’s Sporting Goods, just opened its doors on Rockville Pike. Housed in the former Saks Off 5th space at Congressional Plaza, this is a no-frills operation with bare walls and unfinished ceilings. But if you’re looking for bargains, you’ll find them here: Racks and racks of clothes, shoes and workout gear, all the major brands, all at clearance prices. Grand opening festivities, with discounts and gift cards, will be happening all weekend long.
theriver953.com
A couple are sentenced for espionage in Martinsburg
A press release from the Department of Justice announced the sentencing of a couple charged with espionage in Martinsburg. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis Maryland were sentenced Nov. 9 for attempting to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. The couple believed they were communicating with...
fox5dc.com
Things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. If you're a Hennessey fan, you'll love The Henny Crawl DC! Your drink pass will be valid for one complimentary cup of Hennessy at each of the six locations on the crawl. Plus, enjoy great music!. Nov. 12 | U Street. 2 p.m. - 10...
Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
mocoshow.com
Foxtrot to Open First Maryland Location in Bethesda on Friday, November 18
Foxtrot announced today that its fifth DMV-area location at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.) will officially open to the public on Friday, November 18. Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last. Guests will be able to celebrate the grand opening with an all-day celebration on Friday, November 18, from 4-7PM, featuring live music, food, and drinks. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer.
Fairfax Times
County reaches agreement with American Disposal
In response to a significant drop-off in reliable trash collection service, the Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) and American Disposal Services, Inc., (ADS) have established a plan to resolve the significant volume of service-related complaints DPWES has received from ADS customers. Complaints of missed collections have been received from individual homeowners and from homeowner associations representing thousands of residents. ADS acknowledges it has been unable to consistently meet the weekly collection requirement largely due to problems with hiring and retaining operations personnel.
tysonsreporter.com
Two ways to experience Loudoun County luxury living
Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential has two new home communities that offer the Loudoun County lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Waterford Manor in Leesburg offers high-end 3+ acre estate homes nestled in the...
fox5dc.com
Man in custody for shooting, killing dog in Fairfax County apartment complex
Authorities have charged a man for shooting and killing a dog on Friday morning in an apartment complex in Fairfax County. FOX 5's David Kaplan spoke with neighbors about the incident.
Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced
Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
Homeowner shoots, kills man on his property in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after police said a homeowner shot him on his Oakton property on Wednesday evening. Police said the shooting took place on the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. There was an altercation in the homeowner’s yard before the homeowner went back into his room. Police […]
mocoshow.com
Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night
Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown s sum of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sum of cash was obtained at gun point.
