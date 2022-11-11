The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office is alerting Alexandria residents about a recent phone scam where scammers pose as law enforcement asking for money. According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, scams are all different but in many cases the caller may say they are a law enforcement officer and tell the victim that a warrant has been issued due to something like an overdue fine. They often threaten the victim by telling them they will be arrested unless they pay right away.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO