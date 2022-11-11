Six months have passed since the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, took the lives of 10 people and injured three others. Since the shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on May 14, members of the community have mourned the losses of friends and family, the store was redesigned and reopened a few months after the tragedy, and a grand jury indicted the suspected shooter on federal hate crimes charges. On Monday, Nov. 14, a moment of silence will be held in Buffalo, "the city of good neighbors."But for some, navigating life during the last six months has been tough."It's...

