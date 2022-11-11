Read full article on original website
Buffalo community reflects, mourns 6 months after Tops shooting
Six months have passed since the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, took the lives of 10 people and injured three others. Since the shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on May 14, members of the community have mourned the losses of friends and family, the store was redesigned and reopened a few months after the tragedy, and a grand jury indicted the suspected shooter on federal hate crimes charges. On Monday, Nov. 14, a moment of silence will be held in Buffalo, "the city of good neighbors."But for some, navigating life during the last six months has been tough."It's...
Man Gets Kicked Out Of Bar, Comes Back With Gun In Buffalo
Unruly activity in a local bar in Buffalo's Block Rock neighborhood resulted in a man being asked to leave by workers, it seems that man wasn't happy about that and allegedly returned ready to cause more trouble. A man from Buffalo is in pretty serious trouble with local law enforcement...
Buffalo’s eviction numbers are thru the roof
Landlords in Erie County - primarily in Buffalo - are moving to evict tenants in greater numbers than almost anywhere in the state. More than Queens, Manhattan or the Bronx, much less other upstate cities. Buffalo landlords are acting to evict tenants in greater numbers than any portion of the...
Buffalo entertainment complex re-opens one week after shooting sent four people to ECMC
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local roller rink is back open Saturday night after four people were shot there a week ago. The business is reopening with new security measures in place. Pharaoh Paige, the owner of the Zone One Entertainment Complex is referring to last week’s shooting here and wants to clear the air. […]
Buffalo teachers frustrated as BPS stalls talks with union
Buffalo teachers walked the picket lines before starting school Thursday when they learned a negotiating session with Buffalo Public Schools was canceled at the last minute.
5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York
If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
Group gives away hundreds of turkeys, bags of produce
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families in Buffalo got some help ahead of Thanksgiving. MMB Realty Group spent Saturday morning handing out hundreds of turkeys, and bags of produce, to anyone who stopped by the Canisius College parking lot. Organizers say the idea started when they were looking for a big...
Buffalo Among Top Cities With Worst Rat Problems In America
Unfortunately, Buffalo has landed on the list of cities in the United States with the worst rat problems. I guess we're amongst good company since three other cities in New York State made the list also. Orkin pest control released its 2022 list of the 50 cities in America with...
Buffalo man arrested for gun possession, has four previous felonies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced that a 54-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felonies. Buffalo Police say an investigation was opened after a community member alerted police to an unknown subject making concerning comments. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit say they immediately began an investigation and identified Sean Brown […]
5 Very Buffalo Ways To Thank A Veteran Today
Today is Veteran's Day and it is a great day to take a moment and thank all the men and women who have served our country. But since we live in Western New York, you know we do things just a bit differently. So check out 5 Very Buffalo Ways...
12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail
With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
Buffalo Students Voice Concerns Over Suspensions in a Restorative Justice Circle
“The minute I do something or anybody who looks like me does anything wrong — automatic suspension, automatic expulsion,” one Black 17-year-old student said. “I think it doesn’t make sense,” a high school junior added. “If you’re doing bad in school, like, why would you miss more school?”
Afternoon News Brief
A Batavia man with an extensive history of drug and burglary-related arrests, including two arrests during the past year in Livingston and Wyoming counties, now faces new charges after an indictment was unsealed in County Court. 50-year-old Louis Coleman was arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant charging him with third-degree criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of selling methamphetamine in the village of Attica to an undercover Wyoming County Drug Task Force agent earlier this year. Coleman had been scheduled to be sentenced on previous drug charges and is still facing numerous, similar charges in Livingston County.
WWII veteran from WNY goes viral on YouTube with more than 1M views
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A YouTube video involving a local World War II veteran sharing his experience at war has gone viral. The video currently has more than one million views. The video is nearly 21 minutes long, and features Veteran Bill Gosch of North Tonawanda sharing his testimony at war. It has caught the eyes of thousands of people across the world and people were so moved by this video, they decided to reach out to him.
Police: Security guard tackles active shooter at Buffalo drug clinic
A man with a rifle fired shots inside a substance abuse treatment facility on Buffalo’s West Side Thursday morning, Buffalo Police confirmed, adding that no one was hit by gunfire inside the clinic.
Red flag law leads to arrest and seizure of guns
A tip to police has led to an arrest, along with the confiscation of illegal guns and ammunition in Buffalo. Police say somebody called them expressing concerns over comments made by Buffalo man.
Buffalo Police release footage of shots fired at substance abuse treatment facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police on Saturday released footage of Thursday’s shooting incident that occurred at a West Side substance abuse treatment facility. Jeffery Griffin, 48, was charged Friday, after he allegedly opened fire at two different locations on Buffalo’s lower West Side — on Pennsylvania Street and at the aforementioned Alba de Vida […]
Buffalo man facing charges after fighting officers, two officers injured
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing several charges after he allegedly fought officers, injuring two of them, after he was thrown out of an establishment on Amherst Street on Saturday night, police said. Police say that around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, they were flagged down by staff at Casey’s Black Rock in […]
Vigil held in Baldwin for 19-year-old stabbing victim Tyler Lewis
Family and friends held a vigil Sunday for Tyler Lewis, the 19-year-old college student from Baldwin who was fatally stabbed in Buffalo nearly a month ago.
14-year-old shot, Buffalo Police investigating
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Congressional Walk, near Eggert Road. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot and taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was listed as stable. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip […]
