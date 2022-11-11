ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

CBS New York

Buffalo community reflects, mourns 6 months after Tops shooting

Six months have passed since the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, took the lives of 10 people and injured three others. Since the shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on May 14, members of the community have mourned the losses of friends and family, the store was redesigned and reopened a few months after the tragedy, and a grand jury indicted the suspected shooter on federal hate crimes charges. On Monday, Nov. 14, a moment of silence will be held in Buffalo, "the city of good neighbors."But for some, navigating life during the last six months has been tough."It's...
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Buffalo’s eviction numbers are thru the roof

Landlords in Erie County - primarily in Buffalo - are moving to evict tenants in greater numbers than almost anywhere in the state. More than Queens, Manhattan or the Bronx, much less other upstate cities. Buffalo landlords are acting to evict tenants in greater numbers than any portion of the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York

If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Group gives away hundreds of turkeys, bags of produce

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families in Buffalo got some help ahead of Thanksgiving. MMB Realty Group spent Saturday morning handing out hundreds of turkeys, and bags of produce, to anyone who stopped by the Canisius College parking lot. Organizers say the idea started when they were looking for a big...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested for gun possession, has four previous felonies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced that a 54-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felonies. Buffalo Police say an investigation was opened after a community member alerted police to an unknown subject making concerning comments. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit say they immediately began an investigation and identified Sean Brown […]
BUFFALO, NY
travelawaits.com

12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail

With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

A Batavia man with an extensive history of drug and burglary-related arrests, including two arrests during the past year in Livingston and Wyoming counties, now faces new charges after an indictment was unsealed in County Court. 50-year-old Louis Coleman was arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant charging him with third-degree criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of selling methamphetamine in the village of Attica to an undercover Wyoming County Drug Task Force agent earlier this year. Coleman had been scheduled to be sentenced on previous drug charges and is still facing numerous, similar charges in Livingston County.
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

WWII veteran from WNY goes viral on YouTube with more than 1M views

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A YouTube video involving a local World War II veteran sharing his experience at war has gone viral. The video currently has more than one million views. The video is nearly 21 minutes long, and features Veteran Bill Gosch of North Tonawanda sharing his testimony at war. It has caught the eyes of thousands of people across the world and people were so moved by this video, they decided to reach out to him.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

14-year-old shot, Buffalo Police investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Congressional Walk, near Eggert Road. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot and taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was listed as stable. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip […]
BUFFALO, NY

