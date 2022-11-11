Read full article on original website
Etta Mae (Spaulding) Webster
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Etta Mae (Spaulding) Webster, formerly of Greensburg, PA. and Gallipolis, OH., passed away November 4, 2022, at the age of 98. She was born November 1,1924, in Merrimac, KY. to the late Anna (Bragg) and Anderson J. "AJ" Spaulding. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Dan J., 6 brothers and sisters, Edward, Zeffie, Millard, Geraldine, Elmer Lee, and Arnold “Gene” and by her 2 dash hounds, Fritz and Maggie.
White Falcons get seven turnovers in playoff victory against St. Marys
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The White and Red defense had a field day. The Wahama football team kicked off its postseason play with a 52-21 victory over the St. Marys Blue Devils Saturday evening.
