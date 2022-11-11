Read full article on original website
WTOP
Fairfax County approves additional funding to complete Silver Line extension
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors recently approved an additional $40.25 million to complete Phase 2 of the Silver Line, which will open next week, adding six new stations in Fairfax and Loudoun counties and extending the line to Washington Dulles International Airport.
theriver953.com
Frederick County begins construction on convenience center
Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
GenOn Power Plant Will Not be Demolished Until Mid-2024
If you walk, run or bike along the Mount Vernon Trail just north of Old Town, you can’t miss the unsightly presence of rusted metal and concrete structures looming silently over the landscape. They are the remains of the Potomac River Generating Station (PRGS), which operated for more than 60 years before environmentally-minded Alexandrians shut the plant down in 2012.
WJLA
Loudoun County transit workers vote to strike ahead of the Silver Line Phase II reopening
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Loudoun County transit workers, now employed by private contractor Keolis, have overwhelmingly voted to strike ahead of the reopening of the much anticipated Silver Line Phase II. The workers approved the measure to strike with 96% approval after several alleged run-ins with Keolis since the company took over the work contract in April 2021.
theburn.com
Morning Mystery: Is the Whole Foods store in Reston making a move?
It’s been awhile since we had a good Morning Mystery and this one takes us over to Fairfax County. There’s a possibility that the Whole Foods Market in Reston is going to move — but so far, there is no official confirmation. Regular readers will recall that...
Inside Nova
Mood as celebratory as bridge over Beltway draws transportation, political leaders
Pedestrians and bicyclists traveling between Old Meadow Road in western McLean and Tysons Corner Center now have a safe way to cross Interstate 495. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials, along with local and federal leaders, cut the ribbon Nov. 9 to dedicate the recently completed pedestrian-and-bicycle bridge, which is located along the Beltway between Routes 7 and 123. The bridge opened to the public Oct. 21.
Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced
Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
tysonsreporter.com
Two ways to experience Loudoun County luxury living
Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential has two new home communities that offer the Loudoun County lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Waterford Manor in Leesburg offers high-end 3+ acre estate homes nestled in the...
WTOP
Lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools moves forward
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. In a minor setback for Fairfax County Public Schools, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief opposing the school system’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a discrimination lawsuit against the school division.
WTOP
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
On I-95 South, Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) will have a nighttime closure this week
I-95 drivers who use Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) at night, take note: The southbound off-ramp will close on Wednesday night. VDOT said the Exit 126 off-ramp in Spotsylvania, which leads to Rt. 1, will close from November 16 at 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
bethesdamagazine.com
At least 1 key race still undecided and thousands of mail-in ballots need processing, officials say
With at least one key race hanging in the balance, the Montgomery County Board of Elections is still processing mail-in ballots, three days after the close of polls. After Thursday’s canvass, around 57,000 ballots still needed to be processed, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections Secretary David Naimon.
WTOP
Thoroughfare descendant sues in cemetery saga
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A descendant tied to one of the cemeteries in the Thoroughfare community of Broad Run is suing a brewery and Prince William County for failing to protect the historic burials.
loudounnow.com
Community Gets First Look at Park View High School Rebuild Plans
Sterling community members got a glimpse of the proposed plan for the Park View High School rebuild Thursday night, the first of many meetings planned on the project. About 100 people gathered at Park View’s auditorium to learn Loudoun County Public Schools proposed plan is to build a new school on areas of the 40-acre campus now used for the football stadium and bus parking.
rockvillenights.com
Stop Work order issued at Ritchie Center in Rockville
The City of Rockville has posted a Stop Work order at the former La Limena space at the Ritchie Center on Rockville Pike. "You can not do any work w/o approved plans/permit," reads a handwritten note by a City code enforcement inspector. A valid demolition permit from the City is posted in the window, issued back in August. "*DEMO DOES not include," the inspector's note adds.
ffxnow.com
Springfield District school board rep announces candidacy for delegate
A current Fairfax County School Board member is running for the newly created 15th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Laura Jane Cohen announced her candidacy yesterday — a day after Election Day. Her announcement couched her candidacy as an effort to stand up to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the “far right,” citing a desire to defend public education, reproductive freedom, voting rights and gun violence prevention.
mocoshow.com
‘Christmas on the Farm’ Will Be Hosted Dec. 3-4 at Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood
“Christmas on the Farm,” a special way to celebrate the holidays in a country setting, will be hosted by the Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4. On each day, the Farm Park, which is located at 18400 Muncaster Mill Rd. in Derwood, will welcome visitors with activities and display from noon-5 p.m. There is no charge for admission.
New Sections Of I-66 Express Lanes Opening Soon
An aerial video of the I-66 Express Lanes between Centreville and Gainsville. The Virginia Department of Transportation says more sections of the I-66 Express Lanes will open this month. Westbound I-66 Express Lanes between I-495 (Capital Beltway) and Route 28 are scheduled to open next Saturday, Nov. 19. Eastbound lanes of this section are expected to open as well by the end of November.
