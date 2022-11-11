If you walk, run or bike along the Mount Vernon Trail just north of Old Town, you can’t miss the unsightly presence of rusted metal and concrete structures looming silently over the landscape. They are the remains of the Potomac River Generating Station (PRGS), which operated for more than 60 years before environmentally-minded Alexandrians shut the plant down in 2012.

