WTOP

Fairfax County approves additional funding to complete Silver Line extension

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors recently approved an additional $40.25 million to complete Phase 2 of the Silver Line, which will open next week, adding six new stations in Fairfax and Loudoun counties and extending the line to Washington Dulles International Airport.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Frederick County begins construction on convenience center

Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

GenOn Power Plant Will Not be Demolished Until Mid-2024

If you walk, run or bike along the Mount Vernon Trail just north of Old Town, you can’t miss the unsightly presence of rusted metal and concrete structures looming silently over the landscape. They are the remains of the Potomac River Generating Station (PRGS), which operated for more than 60 years before environmentally-minded Alexandrians shut the plant down in 2012.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Loudoun County transit workers vote to strike ahead of the Silver Line Phase II reopening

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Loudoun County transit workers, now employed by private contractor Keolis, have overwhelmingly voted to strike ahead of the reopening of the much anticipated Silver Line Phase II. The workers approved the measure to strike with 96% approval after several alleged run-ins with Keolis since the company took over the work contract in April 2021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Mood as celebratory as bridge over Beltway draws transportation, political leaders

Pedestrians and bicyclists traveling between Old Meadow Road in western McLean and Tysons Corner Center now have a safe way to cross Interstate 495. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials, along with local and federal leaders, cut the ribbon Nov. 9 to dedicate the recently completed pedestrian-and-bicycle bridge, which is located along the Beltway between Routes 7 and 123. The bridge opened to the public Oct. 21.
MCLEAN, VA
Source of the Spring

Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced

Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
tysonsreporter.com

Two ways to experience Loudoun County luxury living

Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential has two new home communities that offer the Loudoun County lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Waterford Manor in Leesburg offers high-end 3+ acre estate homes nestled in the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools moves forward

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. In a minor setback for Fairfax County Public Schools, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief opposing the school system’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a discrimination lawsuit against the school division.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed

Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Thoroughfare descendant sues in cemetery saga

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A descendant tied to one of the cemeteries in the Thoroughfare community of Broad Run is suing a brewery and Prince William County for failing to protect the historic burials.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Community Gets First Look at Park View High School Rebuild Plans

Sterling community members got a glimpse of the proposed plan for the Park View High School rebuild Thursday night, the first of many meetings planned on the project. About 100 people gathered at Park View’s auditorium to learn Loudoun County Public Schools proposed plan is to build a new school on areas of the 40-acre campus now used for the football stadium and bus parking.
STERLING, VA
rockvillenights.com

Stop Work order issued at Ritchie Center in Rockville

The City of Rockville has posted a Stop Work order at the former La Limena space at the Ritchie Center on Rockville Pike. "You can not do any work w/o approved plans/permit," reads a handwritten note by a City code enforcement inspector. A valid demolition permit from the City is posted in the window, issued back in August. "*DEMO DOES not include," the inspector's note adds.
ROCKVILLE, MD
ffxnow.com

Springfield District school board rep announces candidacy for delegate

A current Fairfax County School Board member is running for the newly created 15th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Laura Jane Cohen announced her candidacy yesterday — a day after Election Day. Her announcement couched her candidacy as an effort to stand up to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the “far right,” citing a desire to defend public education, reproductive freedom, voting rights and gun violence prevention.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

‘Christmas on the Farm’ Will Be Hosted Dec. 3-4 at Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood

“Christmas on the Farm,” a special way to celebrate the holidays in a country setting, will be hosted by the Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4. On each day, the Farm Park, which is located at 18400 Muncaster Mill Rd. in Derwood, will welcome visitors with activities and display from noon-5 p.m. There is no charge for admission.
DERWOOD, MD
DCist

New Sections Of I-66 Express Lanes Opening Soon

An aerial video of the I-66 Express Lanes between Centreville and Gainsville. The Virginia Department of Transportation says more sections of the I-66 Express Lanes will open this month. Westbound I-66 Express Lanes between I-495 (Capital Beltway) and Route 28 are scheduled to open next Saturday, Nov. 19. Eastbound lanes of this section are expected to open as well by the end of November.
CENTREVILLE, VA

