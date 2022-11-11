ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Martinsville, WV

WTAP

Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 just south of the bridge to Marietta was called in around 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers. Williamstown Fire Department responded to the call, and officials say the fire has been put out. Williamstown Police and the Sheriff’s...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Multiple fire departments on scene of brush fire for several hours

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire departments responded to a multi-acre brush fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire on Hammond Rd. in Marion County around 5 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find a working brush fire, according to the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department. Officials...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-10: * Gabrielle J. Diets, 4301 10th Ave., Apt 202B, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Marie D. Weltner, 42 Forrest Drive, Apt. 109, Parkersburg, pleaded...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Car swept away and stuck in rushing water

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car was swept away and trapped in the high, rushing water on Little Stillwell Road in Davisville Friday evening. The driver who was trapped, got out safely, according to officials. According to 911 operators, the call came in just before 6 o’clock. Deputy Browning...
DAVISVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Christmas Open House as part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration from 10-4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. Model trains will be running on detailed layouts in HO,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Two inches of rain fell in Parkersburg on Friday

WOOD COUNTY, W.VA. (WTAP) - Rain on Friday caused some flooding in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Wood County Sheriff says there was a water rescue on Chesterville Road in Mineral Wells. The area near the Mineral Wells fairgrounds is also flooded. There was a car wreck on mile marker 173...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis

Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis, 85, of Reno, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her residence. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH, burial to follow at Newport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
RENO, OH
WTAP

Sunset Funeral Home officially becomes a Purple Hearts Cemetery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You can hardly put it in words,” says Sunset Funeral Home general manager, Dwight Ullman. “The honor to receive this on their behalf is just beyond words that I can say.”. Sunset Funeral Home is becoming the first Purple Heart Cemetery in the...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Two jailed after argument, discovery of stolen truck

BUCKHANNON — Two people received multiple charges and both are being held on large bonds following an incident in Upshur County. Miranda Kuhens, age 25 of Mannington, W.Va. and William Lee Baker Jr., age 44 with no address listed, were taken into custody on Tuesday, November 8. According to...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: 160 Driving Academy in for the Long Haul

The 160 Driving Academy in Mineral Wells celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 28. The academy is among the top truck driving schools in the country with locations throughout the U.S. From left: Jill Parsons, president/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley; West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey; Billy Fish, regional manager at 160 Driving Academy; Jessica Conklin, branch manager at 160 Driving Academy; Preston Wrinkle, general manager at 160 Driving Academy; and Terry Burhans, “Road Trippin'” with Sinclair Broadcasting Group. (Photo Provided)
MINERAL WELLS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sunset Memory Gardens marks new status

PARKERSBURG — Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery in Parkersburg received a prestigious honor on Friday. Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery was named the only Purple Heart Cemetery in the Mid-Ohio Valley and the state of West Virginia. A ceremony was held inside the Sunset Memorial Funeral Home where a proclamation was...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF

Lane Closure on WV 2 to Begin Monday

TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of WV 2, at milepost 10.08, will be restricted from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 14. The disruption is for gas line maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Emergency vehicles...
TYLER COUNTY, WV

