Man killed in Clarksburg structure fire
One individual was killed in a structure fire located at a home in Clarksburg Sunday morning.
WTAP
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 just south of the bridge to Marietta was called in around 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers. Williamstown Fire Department responded to the call, and officials say the fire has been put out. Williamstown Police and the Sheriff’s...
WTAP
Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
Four buildings destroyed, no injuries in New Martinsville fire
UPDATE (5:00 p.m.): Officials say that four buildings are total losses. These include Riggenbach Tile and Carpet’s store, their warehouse and the office of Dr. Benjamin J. Kocher, D.D.S. The call for a fire came in at around 10:10 a.m. Thursday morning. No one was injured, and those who worked at the dentist’s office were […]
WDTV
Multiple fire departments on scene of brush fire for several hours
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire departments responded to a multi-acre brush fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire on Hammond Rd. in Marion County around 5 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find a working brush fire, according to the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department. Officials...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-10: * Gabrielle J. Diets, 4301 10th Ave., Apt 202B, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Marie D. Weltner, 42 Forrest Drive, Apt. 109, Parkersburg, pleaded...
Single-vehicle accident leads to lane closure on I-79
A single-vehicle accident has led to a lane closure on Interstate 79 in Harrison County.
WTAP
Car swept away and stuck in rushing water
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car was swept away and trapped in the high, rushing water on Little Stillwell Road in Davisville Friday evening. The driver who was trapped, got out safely, according to officials. According to 911 operators, the call came in just before 6 o’clock. Deputy Browning...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Christmas Open House as part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration from 10-4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. Model trains will be running on detailed layouts in HO,...
WTAP
Two inches of rain fell in Parkersburg on Friday
WOOD COUNTY, W.VA. (WTAP) - Rain on Friday caused some flooding in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Wood County Sheriff says there was a water rescue on Chesterville Road in Mineral Wells. The area near the Mineral Wells fairgrounds is also flooded. There was a car wreck on mile marker 173...
WTAP
A two-car crash on the 500 block of Division Street occurred in Parkersburg Thursday morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-car crash occurred on the 500 block of Division St. in Parkersburg Thursday morning. The call for the crash came in at 8:19 am. The Silver Ford Sedan traveling to Downtown Parkersburg went left of center into oncoming traffic and struck a Toyota 4Runner. The...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis
Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis, 85, of Reno, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her residence. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH, burial to follow at Newport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
WTAP
Sunset Funeral Home officially becomes a Purple Hearts Cemetery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You can hardly put it in words,” says Sunset Funeral Home general manager, Dwight Ullman. “The honor to receive this on their behalf is just beyond words that I can say.”. Sunset Funeral Home is becoming the first Purple Heart Cemetery in the...
On-The-Ground Research on the Judy Petty Murder – Part III
Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of articles reviewing and analyzing the facts and evidence related to the death of Judy Petty. Read the first article to learn about the facts and timeline surrounding Judy’s death. Read the second article for information on the initial investigation conducted by police and the fire department.
West Virginia road in hunting area will be closed for two months to vehicular traffic
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — Dunkard Fork Wildlife Management Area in Marshall County, West Virginia, will be closed to vehicular traffic for two months while dam repairs are being made at the lake, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced on Thursday. The wildlife management area will remain open to foot traffic and […]
The Recorddelta
Two jailed after argument, discovery of stolen truck
BUCKHANNON — Two people received multiple charges and both are being held on large bonds following an incident in Upshur County. Miranda Kuhens, age 25 of Mannington, W.Va. and William Lee Baker Jr., age 44 with no address listed, were taken into custody on Tuesday, November 8. According to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: 160 Driving Academy in for the Long Haul
The 160 Driving Academy in Mineral Wells celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 28. The academy is among the top truck driving schools in the country with locations throughout the U.S. From left: Jill Parsons, president/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley; West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey; Billy Fish, regional manager at 160 Driving Academy; Jessica Conklin, branch manager at 160 Driving Academy; Preston Wrinkle, general manager at 160 Driving Academy; and Terry Burhans, “Road Trippin'” with Sinclair Broadcasting Group. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sunset Memory Gardens marks new status
PARKERSBURG — Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery in Parkersburg received a prestigious honor on Friday. Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery was named the only Purple Heart Cemetery in the Mid-Ohio Valley and the state of West Virginia. A ceremony was held inside the Sunset Memorial Funeral Home where a proclamation was...
WTRF
Lane Closure on WV 2 to Begin Monday
TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of WV 2, at milepost 10.08, will be restricted from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 14. The disruption is for gas line maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Emergency vehicles...
Bridgeport Police need help identifying 2 and vehicle after car break-ins at Meadowbrook Mall
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying two people in connection to vehicle break-ins that happened at the Meadowbrook Mall.
