Tyrus Releases Statement on NWA Title Win, Credits Training
– As previously noted, Tyrus became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion last night at NWA Hard Times 3, beating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to become the new champion. Tyrus released the following statement on his Twitter earlier today, commenting on the title victory:
WWE Announces Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Royal Rumble Weekend
WWE has announced a brand new Undertaker 1deadMan Show for Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas, on January 27. The announcement reads:. The Undertaker is coming to San Antonio. Mark Calaway, known to most WWE fans as The Undertaker, is set to put on his “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,”...
WWE Reportedly Taping For Tribute to the Troops Tonight
WWE is reportedly taping for their 2022 Tribute to the Troops show tonight. PWInsider reports that WWE will be taping material for the 2022 special tonight in Indianapolis once Smackdown is done. Last year’s Tribute to the Troops special was taped in Ontario, California.
Valerie Loureda Debuts Tonight With NXT Live
Fans saw Valerie Loureda make her pro wrestling debut tonight at NXT Live in Orlando. The wrestler joined Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn to face off against Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, & Thea Hail. She also posted to mark the occasion on her Twitter, stating:. I did it. My WWE...
Ask 411 Wrestling: Was Shawn Michaels Supposed to Work Survivor Series 2014?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Note On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE
As previously reported, Bandido is believed to have signed a deal with AEW, after also considering an offer from WWE before he did so. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it is a full-time deal for three years, with a maximum number of dates on it. While the number is unknown, it’s more matches than most AEW wrestlers work in a year.
Sheamus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Brawls With The Bloodline
Sheamus is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and joining his teammates in brawling with The Bloodline. Tonight’s show ended with The Bloodline in the ring celebrating The Usos’ pending status as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time. As the group was in the ring, Ridge Holland and Butch came out to interrupt and they were joined by Sheamus who made his first appearance since the Bloodline put him “out of action” on October 21st.
Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of Raw. On tonight’s Smackdown, the following were advertised for Monday’s show. The episode airs live on USA Network:. * Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. * Miz addresses Johnny Gargano’s expose on Miz TV.
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown: History On The Line
WWE will present a new, live episode of WWE Smackdown tonight with an Undisputed WWE tag team title match in the main event. If The Usos, the current champions, defeat the New Day, then they will get the record for the longest reign in history. The New Day currently hold the record of 483 days. The lineup includes:
WWE Files For New Trademark For ‘Michin’
PWInsider reports that WWE has filed to trademark the term ‘Michin’, although it’s unknown how it will be used. The trademark is for: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.“
Kalisto Worked As A Guest Coach at WWE Performance Center
Fightful Select reports that Kalisto was a guest coach and producer at the WWE Performance Center this past week. He also worked in the role at NXT live events, including yesterday’s, where he produced the women’s matches. It’s unknown if he will be back at this time.
The Elite Reportedly Part Of New AEW Reality Show For Warner Bros. Discovery
As previously reported, AEW began shooting a new reality series last week, part of their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, better known as The Elite, are part of the show. That’s why they’ve been backstage even though they haven’t appeared on TV yet.
Major League Wrestling Announces Premiere of MLW Insider
Major League Wrestling announced that this Tuesday will see the premiere of their new weekly series MLW Insider with Alicia Atout. The series will be available on Pro Wrestling TV and MLW’s YouTube channel. “We’re excited to kick off a monster new season and give fans more MLW each and every week,. Alicia is the best interviewer in the game. From diving deep into hot topics as well as giving the real deal on scoops, you’ve got to watch MLW Insider,” stated MLW CEO Court Bauer. Atout is known for her previous work on YouTube as well as interviewing numerous figures in both the music and wrestling industries before being attached to this series.
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Showdown 2022) 11.12.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Showdown 2022) 11.12.2022 Review. Kenny King pinned Che Cabrera in 8:06 (**¾) Danny Limelight & JR Kratos pinned Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest in 8:20 (***) Minoru Suzuki pinned Fred Yehi in 16:27 (***¼) — If you’re on Twitter, give me a follow...
Note On How Long Natalya Is Expected To Be Out After Dislocating Her Nose
As previously reported, Natalya suffered a dislocated nose during her match with Shayna Baszler on last Friday’s Smackdown. The nose has since been repaired with surgery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Natalya will be out for a minimum of three months, maybe longer, as they are waiting for it to fully heal. Because the nose was dislocated, not broken, she was able to work the European tour after it happened and had surgery after. The doctors were able to center the nose back to her face and as she noted, it will stay the same shape. She was having trouble breathing after the injury but that has been repaired as well.
Various News: Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong, Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki Featured, This Weekend’s UWN TV Lineup
– A new episode of NJPW Strong debuts tonight on New Japan World. Here’s tonight’s lineup:. * Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs JR Kratos & Danny Limelight. – Here is this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV lineup:. * UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater w/ Prince Nana...
AEW Rampage Listed As Earlier Time Slot For Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage looks to air at an earlier timeslot on the day after Thanksgiving. The schedule on TNT’s website lists the November 25th episode of Rampage as airing at 4 PM ET as opposed to the usual 10 PM ET. The reason for this appears to be two NHL...
Rhea Ripley Reacts To Mia Yim’s Return
In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:
NWA Hard Times 3 Full Results 11.12.2022: Tyrus Wins NWA Title
The NWA Hard Times 3 event was hosted by the National Wrestling Alliance tonight in Chalmette, LA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *#1 Contender’s Match For The NWA Television Championship: Mims defeated Anthony Andrews. *Wildkat Sports Tag Team Championships: Slime SZN (Bu...
