SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Andris 'Lucky' Barroso

Q: How long have you been playing baseball?

A: Since I was 6 or 5, something like that.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Football, basketball, a little bit of soccer.

Q: Why did you decide to focus on just baseball in high school?

A: I don't know, I was just the best at baseball out of the three.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: We usually have practice for three hours a days, sometimes four and during the season even for five hours.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: In the offseason, we have about two-hour practices just to get the basics and in-season, we have full-blown four to five-hour practices to go over every little, detail every single day. Everything is just extended and more detailed during the season.

Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?

A: If we don't do summer ball, we'll get the summer off, but of you do you get about two to three weeks off to relax and recover.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: I start it off with family, then I go to school and then I go to baseball.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Pretty close since they both revolve around the same school.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I'm pretty good at plumbing, which is what I do for work.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Never give up. Baseball is full of ups and downs, and if you're down one day, keep going and you'll do well the next day.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Trying to see if I can get a 4.0 and we are going for that state title this year, I'm not going to lie.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I want to play ball, obviously pro, but if that doesn't work I'm going to take over the family business which is plumbing.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: This past year when we won districts, that was nuts. We started off rough, and made too many errors in the first inning, but then we came back and won it, crazy game.

Q: How much motivation did being able to reach the state tournament give you?

A: We were so excited that we wanted to go straight to the state title instead of worrying about the regional game.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: All of them, coach Ralph (Henriquez), all my other coaches, and every single one of my teachers have helped me either in school or out of school, giving me good ideas and thoughts to use.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: Keep fighting, don't stop. Keep working, you have a lot to live up to because there's a lot of meaning behind the name Conchs.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Even if you are struggling just put it in the past and keep going.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: I just want to succeed, we want to play well and win everything.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: I really want to go back to Rome, that was fun and it's beautiful out there.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: We occasionally play volleyball at the beach or pickleball sometimes.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Finding time to do both at the same time. My hardest thing at the bugging of the year was trying to sign up for a class at he exact same time I had practice.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Free time.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: Hopefully go to college and play ball, get a degree somewhere.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Oh yeah.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Probably the amount of time I put into studying. I probably could focus on that a little better.

Q: What would you tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: That it's a place you have to visit at least once in your life and you won't forget it.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Going to El Siboney and getting me a vaca frita.

Q: You've talked about taking over the family plumbing business. What interest you in that career?

A: I say that because in Key West everything is old, my house was built in the '60s, so we had to dig under the house and redo the cast iron. Every house is like that and now we are doing the fire sprinklers, which is big and upcoming, so it's not going to stop.