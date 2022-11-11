Dolphins have talent but need to be cohesive

The talent is there for the Marathon High boys soccer team this season, now it is a matter of those individually skilled players coming together to form a complete unit if the Dolphins are to have any success this season.

"We have a lot of young raw talent," said Marathon coach Kelly Cruz. "A lot of the kids have soccer skills, but it's their IQ that needs improvement."

In fact, the Dolphins have only a handful of upperclassmen returning to the roster this season and of those really Henry Herrera and Lucas Silva are the only senior starters.

"With it being such a young team, I have to get them to buy into me," said Cruz. "They are used to playing soccer on their own terms in their own way, so I have to get them to understand the structure we want to build here."

Begin that Herrera, who will hold down the center midfield for the Dolphin, is the lone starter back for Marathon, Cruz expressed he does not want to put too much stress on the senior but is also expecting him to naturally take the lead.

"I know he does that to himself, but I would never place that type of pressure on him," said Cruz. "Even though he has been here for some time, he's still learning the game, but he is definitely one to put the young kids in their place."

Of those underclassmen coming back, Cruz expressed she is pleased with the way Mikail Marshall has strived to work better with Herrera, while also understanding the style of play the coach is looking to establish for the future. Cruz is also excited about the addition of brothers, Oscar and angel Cardona.

"They are a nice addition," said Cruz. "One of them has played at a high level, above the club, and the other is a fitting nicely for us, so as of right now I'm letting them find their footing because I know they have the skills to jump right into the game. Where ever we put them, that's where they are going to play."

In order to help the team find its stride this season, Cruz explained she attempted to bring the level of Marathon's opponents down for just this season, but upon second look she now believes they will be challenged.

"I wanted to give them that chance, but it's going to be tough," said Cruz. "We want to give them the space to build and connected but at the same time we need to push them to game speed. The goal remains to be built up by the postseason, but that means we will have to come together faster than I think they are expecting."

Knowing this is so much transition to overcome this season Cruz explained she is just looking for the young unit to "play to the best of their ability and learn from their mistakes."

"I'm going to let them decide what their end goal expectations are," said Cruz. "I'm sure as the season progresses, I think the freshmen have potential to be really good, but they still have those freshmen tenancies, so it's going to be a step-by-step process."