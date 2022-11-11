Hurricanes mixing past and future for success in present

A mixture of past and future has Coral Shores boys soccer coach Jorge Bosque optimistic it can be a successful 2022-23 campaign. Entering his 30th season at the helm of the Hurricanes, Bosque has brought in former players Andres Herrera, who played at the semiprofessional level in Canada, as well as Bryan Rojas, who just finished his college career, in hopes of building enthusiasm within the program for a potential run to the district championship.

"We have some strong players coming back, but we are a very young team," said Bosque. "A huge part of our roster are freshmen, who have a lot of talent, probably the most talent we have had from young players in a long time, so it will be a rebuilding start as they learn to play together but we are looking good."

The strength of the team, according to the coach, will be up the middle, powered by juniors Bobby Temkin and Preston Carroll, who will be heading the attack from the midfield.

"Basically, all our plays will be going through them," Bosque said about Carrol and Temkin. "They will distribute the ball to Leo (Vasquez) up top or some of the other guys."

Back for his senior season after missing last year with a broken collar bone, Vasquez will play as a striker for the Hurricanes and thus far Bosque said "Leo is strong and playing well."

Having a strong core on the attack allowed Bosque and his staff to move senior all-county player Wilma Avila from his striker position to anchor the back line.

"He had played up top but we realized he's a really good defender," Bosque said of Avila. "We should have a strong midfield and defense."

The coach also expressed he is excited to mix in the freshman who have been playing club together for several years.

"They have a new competitive league in the Upper Keys, no longer AYSO, and it's helping," said Bosque. "Those guys coming up now have a higher talent when they get to high school."

Knowing the way new coaches and freshman were bringing an excitement to the team, combined with a strong core of returning players, Bosque set out to increase the strength of scheduled for the team this season, compared to years past, brining Gulliver Prep and Florida Christian back, while also keeping a home-and-away series with Key West, Marathon and defending state champion St. Brendan. The Coral Shores coach is hoping it will help prepare for the District 16-3A tournament, which Bosque called winnable, against Palmer Trinity, Somerset Silver Palms and South Homestead, Keys Gate and Marathon.

"We have our work cut out for us," said Bosque. "You never know what Palmer will bring to the table, but if we play well against some of the top-level teams on the schedule, we will do well. We just want to improve upon last season. Their skill levels are improving daily, so I see potential in what we have, I'm definitely looking forward to this year. They are eager to play and the team is gelling really well."