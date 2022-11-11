Pierre hoping to lead Conchs to district crown in his 10th season as coach

As it was in his first season as coach of the Key West High boys soccer team, the goals remain the same for Marc Pierre now entering his 10th campaign as the Conchs' head man, which is simple: Win districts and move forward to states.

"We never go away from that," said Pierre. "Right now we are focused on winning districts, but once again we are in a tough district."

Good news for Pierre this season, there is a solid core of seniors returning this season, led by Johnathan Gvili, who was the All-Monroe County Player of the Year a season ago, all well as All-County team members Jonathan Bahri, Smondy Joseph, Eric Orellana and Aaron Cassidy.

"We have a very strong spine that, collectively over the course of the season, we are going to be a team to beat," said Pierre.

The middle of that spine for Key West will be Gvili and Joseph at center mid, who both will be wearing the captain bans this season.

"Yoni is a very strong player for the formation we use," said Pierre. "He's experienced and he's somebody we need. If you take Yoni out, we still have a strong team, but his vision, ability to pass, his strength, speed, it's going to be vital for us this year. With Yoni and Smondy in the middle, who I really will never take out of a game, we will always have someone to go to this season."

On the attack will be Bahri, while defensively Orellana and Cassidy will hold down the middle, flanked by senior Jack Castillo and junior Finley McKnight

"We have a very strong defense," said Pierre, also pointing to senior goalkeeper Karel Bubiak as part of his enthusiasm. "Karel hasn't played for a couple of years, but he is going to be a major part of our success this year."

Pierre is also expecting seniors Daniel Quiche and Irvin Ordonez, juniors Damir Karimov and Jean Charles to all see major playing time, while he is excited about the potential of Sebastian Carmaco and Loubins Fleuridor among other freshmen.

"The freshman have played club and in AYSO, but they are not quite used to the speed, yet," said Pierre.

Despite having the goal of winning the district crown every season, it is still something Pierre has yet to accomplish going on a decade of coaching the Conchs, twice having reached the championship match only to lose, so this season he put forth a very difficult schedule that includes Ransom Everglades and St. Thomas in hopes of preparing his squad to take on MAST, Gulliver and Killian in the district tournament.

"I'm sure when it comes to it, we will have seen enough good opponents to take Gulliver or MAST down," said Pierre. "We have high expectations for all the players this year and I'm expecting to go really far."