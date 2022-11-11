ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CORLEY SMITH

Coral Shores, senior, swimming

During the Region 4-1A Final, Coral Shores' Corley Smith placed sixth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:56.54, took seventh in the 500 freestyle, clocking a 5:06.66, teamed with Abbie Sargent, Layne Smith and Olivia Sargent to take sixth in the girls 400-yard free relay, touching the wall in 3:45.30, and in the 200-yard freestyle relay was also sixth with Olivia Sargent, Layne Smith and Riley Cooper, in 1:41.02 to advance to the state finals in each event.

VANCE BURSA

Marathon, sophomore, cross country

Across the final 1.1 miles of the FHSAA 1A State Finals, Vance Bursa passed roughly 18 harriers to be the 10th runner to cross the finish line, which was good for the ninth-place medal. He set a personal record of 16 minutes and 18 seconds on the 3-mile course, which is good for the second-fastest time in Marathon school history.

AJ SMITH

Key West, senior, swimming

AJ Smith will be the lone representative for the Key West High swim team at the 2A State Finals, after placing seventh in the 50 freestyle during the 4-2A Region Finals.

OLIVIA SARGENT

Coral Shores,s senior, swimming

Along with advancing to the 1A State Finals in the 200-yard and 400-yard relays, Olivia Sargent also qualified for states the in the 100-yard breaststroke by placing ninth in the Region 4-1A Finals with time of 1:08.02.

XAYVER ARRINGTON

Coral Shores, senior, football

After collecting 64 tackles, 23 for a loss, 19 sacks, a fumble recovery, two caused fumbles, three blocked punts, two blocked extra points and a touchdown on defense this season, Xayver Arrington garnered the Florida Independent Football Conference Player of the Year honors, while helping lead Coral Shores to a third-place finish in the conference with a 35-27 victory against Palmer Trinity in the playoffs.

CHUCK JACOBSEN

Coral Shores, senior, football

During his final game donning the green and gold, Chuck Jacobsen racked up three touchdowns a 35-27 victory against Palm Trinity, which secured a third-place finish in the Florida Independent Football Conference for Coral Shores.

JONATHAN GVILI

Key West, senior, soccer

In the season-opening victory, Jonathan Gvili, the reining All-Monroe County Player of the Year, netted a pair of goals, one on a laser beam of a shot to the upper right corner of the goal from 25 yards out, and set up the third goal on a set piece from outside the box.