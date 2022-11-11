THEN//NOW: Kelly Cruz

KELLY (STRUFY) CRUZ

Then

HIGH SCHOOL: Marathon

Graduation: Class of 2011

Sports: Volleyball, Soccer, Softball

Most memorable high school moment: "My triple play against Key West in softball at home my junior year, that or hitting a walk-off against them. It was always a super-hard game against Key West, and during that at-bat, Steve Wells told Rachel Quad not to pitch to me but I put one over the left-center field fence. I don't remember if there were two or one on base, but it was just enough to get the win."

NOW

Current residence: Marathon

Occupation: Electives teacher and coach at Marathon High

Words of wisdom to current Monroe County athletes and students: "No. 1, take the DE class, because you don't need to pass a test at the end to get college credit, if you pass the class you get the credit. No. 2, you get out of the sport what you put into it. So, if you go to camps over the summer or put in that extra hour before practice or run after practice, you'll get that back in the way you improve."