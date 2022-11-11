UD women’s hoops falls 74-70 in OT thriller

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Destiny Bohanon hit a clutch three-pointer to tie up the game and force overtime, but the Dayton women’s basketball team came up just short in OT to fall 74-70 in the Flyers’ home opener at UD Arena on Thursday night.

In her inaugural season as the UD head coach, Dayton native Tamika Williams-Jeter is now 0-2 to start the year.

Williams-Jeter and the Flyers will seek their first win of the year on the road against Akron on Sunday at 2 p.m.

