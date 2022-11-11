St. Marys waterfront floods from Nicole

The banks of the St. Marys River overflowed Thursday morning as Hurricane Nicole made landfall in South Florida.

Steady winds pushed water onto streets downtown before high tide at 9:30 a.m. An hour later, flooding had spread along the waterfront downtown and into buildings, including the National Park Service Visitor Center, St. Marys Submarine Museum, Riverview Hotel and the National Park Service Museum, which is nearly two blocks from the river.