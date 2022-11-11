ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, GA

St. Marys waterfront floods from Nicole

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQdqM_0j6qdB8p00

The banks of the St. Marys River overflowed Thursday morning as Hurricane Nicole made landfall in South Florida.

Steady winds pushed water onto streets downtown before high tide at 9:30 a.m. An hour later, flooding had spread along the waterfront downtown and into buildings, including the National Park Service Visitor Center, St. Marys Submarine Museum, Riverview Hotel and the National Park Service Museum, which is nearly two blocks from the river.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County officials: Stay off storm-damaged beaches

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – As crews continue assessing damage in St. Johns County after Hurricane Nicole blew through the Sunshine State, emergency officials are asking visitors and residents to avoid the hard-hit areas of the beach. They want everyone to lie low this weekend and let engineers and surveyors...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Nicole sets back Davis Shores residents in Ian recovery efforts

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Residents in the Davis Shores neighborhood of St. Augustine have not even recovered from Ian damage. Now, Nicole has set them back even further in their recovery efforts. A day after Nicole tracked through Florida, Davis Shores residents used Friday to survey the damage and...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
allongeorgia.com

SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Through November 18

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, November 12 through Friday, November 18. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Weekend cold front brings cooler temperatures

As a cold front moves over Florida Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will dip. Saturday evening ends in the mid 60s. Then as the cold front approaches early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 50s and only reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. There is a chance...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Why was Nicole so bad?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Nicole continues to fade away in the Appalachians, but it packed quite the punch across much of Florida, including our area. But why did a Category 1 hurricane cause so many issues compared to the other hurricane this year, Major Hurricane Ian?. WATCH: Assistant Chief...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

County-by-county: Expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how...
News4Jax.com

Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WSAV News 3

Check power outages maps in Ga., SC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
4K+
Followers
153
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy