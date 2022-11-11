ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

J.R. Heimbigner

$500 stimulus payment coming to many individuals and families

photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very possibly be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Pittsfield, MA
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

