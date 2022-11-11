Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Positive Reinforcements: Parkersburg celebrates veterans with parade, ceremony
PARKERSBURG –Bad weather couldn’t put a damper on honoring those who served from the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Parkersburg Veterans Day parade saw veteran groups, marching bands and many others take to the streets of Parkersburg. Starting near the campus of Parkersburg High School, the mile-long festivities ended at the City Park. Then, it was time for the annual ceremony which saw featured speakers, a dual performance from the Parkersburg and Parkersburg South bands and a wreath-laying ceremony.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Christmas Open House as part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration from 10-4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. Model trains will be running on detailed layouts in HO,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Marietta Veterans Day Parade 2022
MARIETTA — The annual Veterans Day Parade was held Saturday in downtown Marietta. The parade was originally scheduled for Friday, but rain caused organizers to reschedule for Saturday. About 100 units participated and were led by Parade Marshal Gene Venham, who served in the U.S. Army. Lunch was served...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sunset Memory Gardens marks new status
PARKERSBURG — Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery in Parkersburg received a prestigious honor on Friday. Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery was named the only Purple Heart Cemetery in the Mid-Ohio Valley and the state of West Virginia. A ceremony was held inside the Sunset Memorial Funeral Home where a proclamation was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna holds indoor Veterans Day program
VIENNA — As more than 130 people gathered to honor veterans Friday, Del. John Kelly spoke about how he did that as a member of the U.S. Air Force. Kelly, R-Wood, was assigned to the Air Force Honor Guard from the end of 1968 to early 1971. During the height of the Vietnam War, they conducted four or five military funerals a day every weekday at Arlington National Cemetery.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Kymber Wotring has an appreciation for history
PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Kymber Wotring has an eagerness for learning and telling others about history. “I honestly enjoy learning everything that’s happened in the past, and how it affects what’s going on nowadays,” she said. Wotring has a true passion for history and has always loved...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley quilt show returns to Blennerhassett Museum for 18th year
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History is holding the 18th Mid-Ohio Valley Heritage Quilt Show through Nov. 20. Brenda Wentzel, chairwoman, said this year’s theme was “Quilts for All Seasons.” The theme included quilts for winter, spring, summer, fall and any of the major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. The theme category is only one of the judged categories for the quilt show. Wentzel said quilts don’t have to be entered into the theme category. The other categories include large quilts, small quilts, miniature quilts and antique quilts (not judged). Prizes are awarded for Overall Best of Show, Best of Show-Hand Quilted, Best of Show-Machine Quilted, People’s Choice Award, Superintendent’s Choice Award and Best Theme Award.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-10: * Gabrielle J. Diets, 4301 10th Ave., Apt 202B, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Marie D. Weltner, 42 Forrest Drive, Apt. 109, Parkersburg, pleaded...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Art Center hosts Allied Artists of West Virginia Juried Exhibit
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Art Center will be hosting the Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit beginning Nov. 20. The PAC will be holding an opening reception and awards ceremony for the exhibit from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, with the exhibit remaining on display through December. “The AAWV...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Miller Prosthetics & Orthotics receives 2022 Freedom Award
BELPRE — Miller Prosthetics & Orthotics is among 31 orthotics and prosthetics providers across the nation honored with the 2022 Freedom Award. The annual award, sponsored by Orthotic and Prosthetic Group of America, recognizes providers who deliver exceptional standards of care for military personnel needing orthotic and prosthetic devices.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis
Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis, 85, of Reno, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her residence. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH, burial to follow at Newport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Colonial House names Wallace resident director
PARKERSBURG — Colonial House of Parkersburg and its Board of Directors have announced a new resident director. Named was Ronnie Wallace, a Parkersburg resident. Colonial House is a non-profit facility established over 60 years ago on 23rd Street in Parkersburg. Men and women over 55 who are able can independently reside at Colonial House where there is a maximum capacity of 16.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Edison Middle School students celebrate veterans
PARKERSBURG — Edison Middle School students and parents braved the rain Friday to hold signs and wave flags for their Veterans Day Rally held on the corner by Mary Bees restaurant in south Parkersburg. (Photos by Douglass Huxley)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
High-powered offense leads Williamstown over Cee Bees
PARKERSBURG — No. 2 Williamstown scored on its first seven possessions here Saturday afternoon at Stadium Field en route to a 49-6 victory against No. 15 Clay-Battelle in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. After falling behind 21-0, the Cee Bees (7-3) of head coach Ryan Wilson...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Christian School Honor Roll – Grades 9-12
PARKERSBURG — Wood County Christian School has announced the honor lists for the 1st 9 weeks grading period for Grades 9-12 for 2022-23 Principal’s List (4.0 Average) Ninth Grade (Freshman): Angelus Palata, Amber Perkins, Haley Wilkinson. Tenth Grade (Sophmores): Alex Allphin, Ava Dunn, Sophia Meyer. Eleventh Grade (Juniors):...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
All-district prep football teams announced in Ohio
Fort Frye swept the East District Player of the Year awards and saw 12 of its players honored overall. The Cadets are 11-1 going into Saturday’s Division VI, Region 23 semifinal matchup with Coal Grove. Their biggest offensive weapon this season has been senior running back Owen Brown, who was named the D6 East District Offensive Player of the Year.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Ballet Company poised for ‘Nutcracker’ performances
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Ballet Company will be presenting its annual performances of the holiday classic “Nutcracker” in December throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. The MOVB will present the show Dec. 2 at Marietta High School Auditorium, Dec. 4 at Ripley High School Auditorium, Dec. 9 at...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glenville State University Art and Design Program receives FirstEnergy Foundation grant
GLENVILLE — The Glenville State University Art and Design Program has received a $7,500 grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation. The grant was used to purchase a GlowForge Pro 3D laser printer for the program. Using precision laser cutting, the GlowForge is capable of scoring, engraving, and cutting materials such as acrylic, cardboard, fabric, some foods, glass, hardwood, leather, metal, paper and slate.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
South pours it on: Top-seeded Patriots clobber Eagles in opening round, 78-12
PARKERSBURG — The gun powder and the Patriot mascot’s musket were in high demand as No. 1 ranked Parkersburg South turned in an impressive debut in the opening round of the Class AAA state football playoffs Saturday afternoon at Erickson All-Sports Facility. The explosive ‘boom’ sounded off for...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: 160 Driving Academy in for the Long Haul
The 160 Driving Academy in Mineral Wells celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 28. The academy is among the top truck driving schools in the country with locations throughout the U.S. From left: Jill Parsons, president/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley; West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey; Billy Fish, regional manager at 160 Driving Academy; Jessica Conklin, branch manager at 160 Driving Academy; Preston Wrinkle, general manager at 160 Driving Academy; and Terry Burhans, “Road Trippin'” with Sinclair Broadcasting Group. (Photo Provided)
Comments / 0