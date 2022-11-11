Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-10: * Gabrielle J. Diets, 4301 10th Ave., Apt 202B, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Marie D. Weltner, 42 Forrest Drive, Apt. 109, Parkersburg, pleaded...
WTAP
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 just south of the bridge to Marietta was called in around 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers. Williamstown Fire Department responded to the call, and officials say the fire has been put out. Williamstown Police and the Sheriff’s...
On-The-Ground Research on the Judy Petty Murder – Part III
Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of articles reviewing and analyzing the facts and evidence related to the death of Judy Petty. Read the first article to learn about the facts and timeline surrounding Judy’s death. Read the second article for information on the initial investigation conducted by police and the fire department.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cross makes plea deal in fatal Parkesburg shooting
PARKERSBURG –A Parkersburg man made a plea deal in his part in driving the car that carried away a man who shot another man in 2021. Vincent Cross, 31, Parkersburg, appeared recently in Wood County Circuit Court before Judge Jason Wharton to enter a plea of guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact to burglary, a misdemeanor offense.
meigsindypress.com
Leib Indicted on Murder Charges in Death of Qualls
POMEROY, Ohio – The man accused in the death of a Pomeroy man has been indicted by the Meigs County Grand Jury. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on November 9, 2022, Wayne Leib, Jr. was indicted for Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony, and Murder, an unclassified felony. Leib is alleged to have purposely, and with prior calculation and design, caused the death of another, Dwayne E. Qualls, on September 30, 2022.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man facing solicitation, gun charges
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday for allegedly soliciting a minor, officials said. Parkersburg Police detectives arrested Ryan Thomas Sullivan, 29, of Parkersburg, on Monday on charges of soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a notice posted on Facebook by the department on its Facebook page.
Toddler killed, mother injured in West Virginia fire
UPDATE (5:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says a woman injured in a house fire this morning is on a ventilator and fighting for her life. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): The three-year-old child injured in a […]
WSAZ
Ohio man facing drug charges
ATHENS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Athens County Sheriff’s office special response team arrested a man on fentanyl and meth charges. On November 9, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in Glouster. Aaron Smith, 28, from Jacksonville, Ohio, is facing drug charges and tempering with evidence, according...
2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men were arrested in a drug bust in Glouster, Ohio on Wednesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office said that agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Fairlawn Ave. in Glouster as part of a fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking investigation. They say they found suspected fentanyl […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Circuit Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were recently handled in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Cody Miller, 28 Electric Ave., Belleville, pleaded guilty before Judge Robert Waters to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth). He was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison which was suspended and he was placed on four years of probation.
West Virginia police looking for grand larceny suspect
RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—The Ravenswood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. Ravenswood PD says the person in the photo below is a person of interest in a grand larceny investigation. Anyone with information about this person’s identity should contact the Ravenswood Police Department at 304-273-3500.
Detectives take stand in pre-trial of West Virginia teen accused of slaying family
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The teen accused of killing four of his family members had a pre-trial hearing this morning where prosecutors called two Kanawha County Detectives to the stand. Gavin Smith is being charged with the murders of his mother, stepfather, and two brothers in Elkview in December of 2020. Prosecutors called Detective […]
thepostathens.com
Police Blotter: Multiple suspects arrested, man hits deer with car
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Harner Road, in Athens, regarding a tip they received on a possible location for a man with a felony warrant. When deputies arrived they found the man and arrested him without incident. The man was taken to Southeastern Ohio...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Authorities: Gallia County car crash leaves driver dead
GALLIPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning on Ohio 141 in Gallia County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Gregory C. Martin, 24, Gallipolis, was driving south on Route 141 in a 1997 Honda Civic that went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.
West Virginia man arrested for soliciting a minor
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Parkersburg for soliciting a minor on Monday. Parkersburg Police say that 29-year-old Ryan Sullivan was arrested for soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.\ Parkersburg PD says Sullivan used an electronic device to speak with a […]
WTAP
Car swept away and stuck in rushing water
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car was swept away and trapped in the high, rushing water on Little Stillwell Road in Davisville Friday evening. The driver who was trapped, got out safely, according to officials. According to 911 operators, the call came in just before 6 o’clock. Deputy Browning...
WTAP
UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement has released more information regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 6, in Pleasants County. According to First Sergeant Okey Starsick with the West Virginia State Police, the incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Federal Ridge Road. Emergency personnel responded to the scene of an engulfed trailer fire.
fishgame.com
Deer Processor Busted In Major Incident
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned a particular processor in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
West Virginia man dies in ATV accident
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after running a four-wheeler off a farm road into a ditch. West Virginia State Police say that 74-year-old Henry Longfellow, of Spencer, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene after his four-wheeler overturned on top of him when he drove into the ditch. The call came into […]
WTAP
A two-car crash on the 500 block of Division Street occurred in Parkersburg Thursday morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-car crash occurred on the 500 block of Division St. in Parkersburg Thursday morning. The call for the crash came in at 8:19 am. The Silver Ford Sedan traveling to Downtown Parkersburg went left of center into oncoming traffic and struck a Toyota 4Runner. The...
