WOUB
A consulting firm doesn’t favor splitting West Virginia health agency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A consulting firm hired to review West Virginia’s health agency has concluded the department should not be split as lawmakers wanted. The McChrystal Group of Alexandria, Virginia, was hired to review the Department of Health and Human Resources. The report said the current configuration...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Reporter’s Notebook: West Virginia’s red wave
A red wave might not have crashed to shore nationwide after Tuesday’s midterm elections, but two states definitely saw that red wave: Florida and West Virginia. In a way, Tuesday’s unofficial election results were a win for both Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican-led West Virginia Legislature. It...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia lawmakers critical of $1M DHHR organizational review
CHARLESTON — Lawmakers erupted Sunday at the leader of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the authors of a $1 million report released last week recommending organizational changes versus a legislative desire to split the department into two. The West Virginia Legislature gathered Sunday at...
WSAZ
What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters rejected constitutional amendment four on Election Day. The Education Accountability Amendment would have made rules and policies issued by the state Board of Education subject to review by the Legislature. Because the amendment did not pass, the current procedure stands -- a relief...
Consultants don’t suggest splitting West Virginia’s DHHR
A consulting firm hired to review West Virginia's health agency has concluded the department should not be split as lawmakers wanted.
wchstv.com
Organizations join forces to assess need of recovery high school in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As more recovery high schools started popping up across the country, the Putnam Wellness Coalition and the Regional Family Resource Network went to the drawing board to see if the educational model could work in West Virginia. Recovery high schools are secondary schools designed to...
wvpublic.org
State Officials React To Failure Of Amendment 4
West Virginia voters soundly defeated all four amendments on the ballot in the midterm elections Tuesday, including Amendment 4 - the Education Accountability Amendment. The amendment would have required the State Board of Education to submit its rules and policies to the legislature to approve, amend, or reject. The measure...
WSAZ
Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Kevan Bartlett is exploring his options, two days after the defeat of an amendment that was supposed to clarify the ability of churches to incorporate in West Virginia. Bartlett and others hold incorporation as an important safeguard to help protect the personal...
Metro News
Review: DHHR needs big improvement but not a split
An outside review of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has rejected a legislative proposal to split the agency, but concludes changes are urgent to knock down silos and improve results. “To improve West Virginia’s health and human services outcomes, the status quo is not an option;...
Report: West Virginia DHHR needs ‘bold organizational change’
Gov. Justice order a complete review of the DHHR following his recent veto of a bill that would have split the department.
Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
wtae.com
West Virginia AG raises alarm over recent unsolicited text messages
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia official is warning consumers about apparent "smishing" threats after recent complaints. In a statement released Nov. 7, W. Va. attorney general Patrick Morrisey said his office had received "numerous reports" of cell phone users receiving text messages that seem to be from the U.S. Postal Service.
Did you know West Virginia is the third most forested state?
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Did you know that West Virginia is the third most forested state in the nation? West Virginia ranks as the third most forested state in the nation, just behind New Hampshire as second and Maine as first. West Virginia is also second in standing hardwood volume, according to Stateforesters.org. From the […]
WTOV 9
Help is there for W.Va. residents struggling with housing costs because of the pandemic
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program helps those affected by the pandemic who are playing catch-up on their housing costs, mortgages, property taxes, homeowners insurance and utilities. In order to qualify, you must own a home, meet certain income limits and have had a financial...
West Virginia has over 1 million worth of unclaimed property
State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $1.1 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of October, continuing a strong trend of returns. “We have been continuing our tireless efforts to raise awareness of this program and reconnect people with their lost money – […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amendment 2 goes down in defeat
CHARLESTON — After more than 30 years of recommendations under Republican and Democratic administrations and weeks of heated rhetoric between Gov. Jim Justice and Republican lawmakers, West Virginia voters gave the Legislature the thumbs down for making changes to tangible personal property taxes. Amendment 2, giving the Legislature the...
WDTV
West Virginia’s First Pediatric Flu Death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health confirmed the Mountain State’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-2023 flu season. To protect the family’s privacy, no information is being released on the child’s name, hometown, county, age or gender....
WSAZ
Tax reform after Amendment 2′s defeat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice contends a car tax rebate will be his top priority when the Legislature returns in January, yet it remains far from a guarantee. Justice reaffirmed his stance Tuesday night after voters resoundingly rejected Amendment Two. Every county except one, Berkeley, voted...
wchstv.com
West Virginia vacationers react to Hurricane Nicole
DAYTONA, Fla. (WCHS) — On Sunday, West Virginia native Jennifer Ballard boarded her flight to Daytona Beach, her favorite vacation spot. Days later, Hurricane Nicole made landfall. "This is something that the community will never forget," Ballard said. For years, Jennifer Ballard has headed to Daytona Beach for the...
