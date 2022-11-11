ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Reporter’s Notebook: West Virginia’s red wave

A red wave might not have crashed to shore nationwide after Tuesday’s midterm elections, but two states definitely saw that red wave: Florida and West Virginia. In a way, Tuesday’s unofficial election results were a win for both Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican-led West Virginia Legislature. It...
FLORIDA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia lawmakers critical of $1M DHHR organizational review

CHARLESTON — Lawmakers erupted Sunday at the leader of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the authors of a $1 million report released last week recommending organizational changes versus a legislative desire to split the department into two. The West Virginia Legislature gathered Sunday at...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters rejected constitutional amendment four on Election Day. The Education Accountability Amendment would have made rules and policies issued by the state Board of Education subject to review by the Legislature. Because the amendment did not pass, the current procedure stands -- a relief...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

State Officials React To Failure Of Amendment 4

West Virginia voters soundly defeated all four amendments on the ballot in the midterm elections Tuesday, including Amendment 4 - the Education Accountability Amendment. The amendment would have required the State Board of Education to submit its rules and policies to the legislature to approve, amend, or reject. The measure...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Kevan Bartlett is exploring his options, two days after the defeat of an amendment that was supposed to clarify the ability of churches to incorporate in West Virginia. Bartlett and others hold incorporation as an important safeguard to help protect the personal...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Review: DHHR needs big improvement but not a split

An outside review of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has rejected a legislative proposal to split the agency, but concludes changes are urgent to knock down silos and improve results. “To improve West Virginia’s health and human services outcomes, the status quo is not an option;...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
wtae.com

West Virginia AG raises alarm over recent unsolicited text messages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia official is warning consumers about apparent "smishing" threats after recent complaints. In a statement released Nov. 7, W. Va. attorney general Patrick Morrisey said his office had received "numerous reports" of cell phone users receiving text messages that seem to be from the U.S. Postal Service.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Did you know West Virginia is the third most forested state?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Did you know that West Virginia is the third most forested state in the nation? West Virginia ranks as the third most forested state in the nation, just behind New Hampshire as second and Maine as first. West Virginia is also second in standing hardwood volume, according to Stateforesters.org. From the […]
MAINE STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia has over 1 million worth of unclaimed property

State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $1.1 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of October, continuing a strong trend of returns. “We have been continuing our tireless efforts to raise awareness of this program and reconnect people with their lost money – […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Amendment 2 goes down in defeat

CHARLESTON — After more than 30 years of recommendations under Republican and Democratic administrations and weeks of heated rhetoric between Gov. Jim Justice and Republican lawmakers, West Virginia voters gave the Legislature the thumbs down for making changes to tangible personal property taxes. Amendment 2, giving the Legislature the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

West Virginia’s First Pediatric Flu Death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health confirmed the Mountain State’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-2023 flu season. To protect the family’s privacy, no information is being released on the child’s name, hometown, county, age or gender....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Tax reform after Amendment 2′s defeat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice contends a car tax rebate will be his top priority when the Legislature returns in January, yet it remains far from a guarantee. Justice reaffirmed his stance Tuesday night after voters resoundingly rejected Amendment Two. Every county except one, Berkeley, voted...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

West Virginia vacationers react to Hurricane Nicole

DAYTONA, Fla. (WCHS) — On Sunday, West Virginia native Jennifer Ballard boarded her flight to Daytona Beach, her favorite vacation spot. Days later, Hurricane Nicole made landfall. "This is something that the community will never forget," Ballard said. For years, Jennifer Ballard has headed to Daytona Beach for the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

