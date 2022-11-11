Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia lawmakers critical of $1M DHHR organizational review
CHARLESTON — Lawmakers erupted Sunday at the leader of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the authors of a $1 million report released last week recommending organizational changes versus a legislative desire to split the department into two. The West Virginia Legislature gathered Sunday at...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Reporter’s Notebook: West Virginia’s red wave
A red wave might not have crashed to shore nationwide after Tuesday’s midterm elections, but two states definitely saw that red wave: Florida and West Virginia. In a way, Tuesday’s unofficial election results were a win for both Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican-led West Virginia Legislature. It...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports first flu-related pediatric death for the season
CHARLESTON — The first flu-related pediatric death in West Virginia for the 2022-23 season was reported Friday by the state. The child’s name, hometown, county, age and gender will not be released to protect the family’s privacy, the Bureau of Public Health in the Department of Health and Human Resources said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Flu Season: Get your shots and protect yourself
Before the flu season got into full swing in West Virginia there were warnings: This could be a tough one. As it turns out, the predictions were accurate. Not only has flu season arrived earlier than in the previous six years, it is causing more people to seek medical attention.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley quilt show returns to Blennerhassett Museum for 18th year
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History is holding the 18th Mid-Ohio Valley Heritage Quilt Show through Nov. 20. Brenda Wentzel, chairwoman, said this year’s theme was “Quilts for All Seasons.” The theme included quilts for winter, spring, summer, fall and any of the major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. The theme category is only one of the judged categories for the quilt show. Wentzel said quilts don’t have to be entered into the theme category. The other categories include large quilts, small quilts, miniature quilts and antique quilts (not judged). Prizes are awarded for Overall Best of Show, Best of Show-Hand Quilted, Best of Show-Machine Quilted, People’s Choice Award, Superintendent’s Choice Award and Best Theme Award.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Henderson Hall ready to continue holiday tour tradition
BOAZ — Henderson Hall will host the 10th annual Henderson Christmas Evening and the last event of the year for the hall on Dec. 3. The event culminates the end of another tour season for the hall and is hosted by the Henderson Hall docents. Visitors will be greeted...
