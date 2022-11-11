Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Positive Reinforcements: Parkersburg celebrates veterans with parade, ceremony
PARKERSBURG –Bad weather couldn’t put a damper on honoring those who served from the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Parkersburg Veterans Day parade saw veteran groups, marching bands and many others take to the streets of Parkersburg. Starting near the campus of Parkersburg High School, the mile-long festivities ended at the City Park. Then, it was time for the annual ceremony which saw featured speakers, a dual performance from the Parkersburg and Parkersburg South bands and a wreath-laying ceremony.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-10: * Gabrielle J. Diets, 4301 10th Ave., Apt 202B, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Marie D. Weltner, 42 Forrest Drive, Apt. 109, Parkersburg, pleaded...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: 160 Driving Academy in for the Long Haul
The 160 Driving Academy in Mineral Wells celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 28. The academy is among the top truck driving schools in the country with locations throughout the U.S. From left: Jill Parsons, president/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley; West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey; Billy Fish, regional manager at 160 Driving Academy; Jessica Conklin, branch manager at 160 Driving Academy; Preston Wrinkle, general manager at 160 Driving Academy; and Terry Burhans, “Road Trippin'” with Sinclair Broadcasting Group. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sunset Memory Gardens marks new status
PARKERSBURG — Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery in Parkersburg received a prestigious honor on Friday. Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery was named the only Purple Heart Cemetery in the Mid-Ohio Valley and the state of West Virginia. A ceremony was held inside the Sunset Memorial Funeral Home where a proclamation was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Barbara Hays Henderson
Barbara Hays Henderson, age 86, of Ashburn, VA, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2nd, 2022. Barbara was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Parkersburg, WV, Jan. 11th, 1936, to Geraldine Vanhorn Hays and George Roessing Hays. Barbara graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1953 and participated in A Cappella Choir, Thespians...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
USDA, Glenville State University launch network to help rural counties
GLENVILLE — A new program will aid rural and underserved areas in central West Virginia including Calhoun, Roane, Gilmer and Wirt counties, officials said. The West Virginia Pioneer Community Network through Glenville State University is an expansion of the Rural Partners Network, a program of United States Department of Agriculture.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
James Lane Collins
James Lane Collins, 74, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. A visitation took place on Sunday, Nov., 13, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Online condolences may be left at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
The DAV Food Pantry community donation drop off at Murphytown UM Church, 1380 Murphytown Road off Route 50 East, will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12. Food, personal hygiene and cleaning items will be collected. ***. SALES. * Rummage Sale. Stout Memorial Youth, 3329 Broad St., Parkersburg, will hold...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall
Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall, 97, of New Haven, WV, passed away Nov. 11, 2022, at Overbrook Rehab in Middleport, Ohio. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Dye officiating. Burial will follow at Graham Cemetery in Letart, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley quilt show returns to Blennerhassett Museum for 18th year
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History is holding the 18th Mid-Ohio Valley Heritage Quilt Show through Nov. 20. Brenda Wentzel, chairwoman, said this year’s theme was “Quilts for All Seasons.” The theme included quilts for winter, spring, summer, fall and any of the major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. The theme category is only one of the judged categories for the quilt show. Wentzel said quilts don’t have to be entered into the theme category. The other categories include large quilts, small quilts, miniature quilts and antique quilts (not judged). Prizes are awarded for Overall Best of Show, Best of Show-Hand Quilted, Best of Show-Machine Quilted, People’s Choice Award, Superintendent’s Choice Award and Best Theme Award.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis
Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis, 85, of Reno, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her residence. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH, burial to follow at Newport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Kymber Wotring has an appreciation for history
PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Kymber Wotring has an eagerness for learning and telling others about history. “I honestly enjoy learning everything that’s happened in the past, and how it affects what’s going on nowadays,” she said. Wotring has a true passion for history and has always loved...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Ballet Company poised for ‘Nutcracker’ performances
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Ballet Company will be presenting its annual performances of the holiday classic “Nutcracker” in December throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. The MOVB will present the show Dec. 2 at Marietta High School Auditorium, Dec. 4 at Ripley High School Auditorium, Dec. 9 at...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna holds indoor Veterans Day program
VIENNA — As more than 130 people gathered to honor veterans Friday, Del. John Kelly spoke about how he did that as a member of the U.S. Air Force. Kelly, R-Wood, was assigned to the Air Force Honor Guard from the end of 1968 to early 1971. During the height of the Vietnam War, they conducted four or five military funerals a day every weekday at Arlington National Cemetery.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Alan “Tony” Justice
Alan Gale “Tony” Justice, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Nov. 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 30, 1939, in Elizabeth, WV, the son of the late Harold Victor and Margarette Elizabeth Calebaugh Justice. Tony graduated from Wirt County High School with the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Art Center hosts Allied Artists of West Virginia Juried Exhibit
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Art Center will be hosting the Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit beginning Nov. 20. The PAC will be holding an opening reception and awards ceremony for the exhibit from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, with the exhibit remaining on display through December. “The AAWV...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Christian School Honor Roll – Grades 9-12
PARKERSBURG — Wood County Christian School has announced the honor lists for the 1st 9 weeks grading period for Grades 9-12 for 2022-23 Principal’s List (4.0 Average) Ninth Grade (Freshman): Angelus Palata, Amber Perkins, Haley Wilkinson. Tenth Grade (Sophmores): Alex Allphin, Ava Dunn, Sophia Meyer. Eleventh Grade (Juniors):...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gallopolis library exhibit digs into ancient marine life
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The world’s largest exhibition of marine paleontology featuring mounted fossils up to 45 feet long will be on display through Dec. 31 at the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis. Savage Ancient Seas is an interactive exhibit produced by Embedded Exhibitions and is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Time changes faster than we do
Last weekend we ended up setting our clocks backwards one hour which takes a week to adjust to the time change … I am sure many failed to set their clocks back which ended up with many being late to church or even miss going. It is a good...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Margaret J. Huggins
Margaret J. Huggins, 88, of Williamstown, WV, passed away surrounded by her family Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta Campus. She was born July 26, 1934, in Waverly, W.Va., daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Carpenter Wingrove. Margaret was a retired Wood County School cook. She attended Bull Run Methodist Church, enjoyed sewing, quilting and doing puzzles.
