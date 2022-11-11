Read full article on original website
House GOP to pick next leaders while inching toward majority
The elections will be a key step in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) quest to secure the Speakership as conservatives consider withholding their support of him.
Arizona's 6th Congressional District: Republican Juan Ciscomani wins House race
Republican Juan Ciscomani was elected to the U.S. House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Kirsten Engel, the Associated Press projects.
