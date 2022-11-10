ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC football releases uniform combination for Wake Forest game

By Zack Pearson
 3 days ago

The UNC football program enters a big game on Saturday, traveling to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest. A win would clinch the ACC coastal division for the Tar Heels and keep the very slim College Football Playoff hopes they have alive.

While a loss wouldn’t be a disaster in terms of the coastal division just yet, it’s better to do your part and get things done.

Ahead of the primetime showdown, UNC revealed the uniform combo they are going with for the game. And the Tar Heels are going with a blue helmet, white jersey and white pants look for the game:

Make no mistake, this is a big game for the Tar Heels under the lights on the road. While Wake has struggled the previous two games, they are still a dangerous team. UNC will need to bring it on Saturday night and keep proving the doubters wrong.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

