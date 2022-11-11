ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cajuns pull to .500 with 36-17 win over Georgia Southern on Thursday night

By George Faust
 3 days ago

A fast start leads to a complete game for the Ragin Cajuns as they defeated Georgia Southern, 36-17, in a Thursday night nationally televised game.

Ben Woolridge threw for 193 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. Running back Chris Smith rushed for a team high 81 yards.

UL improves to 5-5, and now sits just one win away from bowl eligibility with two games remaining.

Next week at Florida State, and the season ender at Texas State.

