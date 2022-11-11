ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kjas.com

UPDATED - Two-vehicle major accident in north Jasper County

Local man injured in an auto accident that occurred on Thursday morning near Lake Sam Rayburn. It happened shortly after 8:00 at the intersection of Recreational Road 255 at Farm to Market Road 1007. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra car was...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Nov 10th, 2022

Deaths – 199 (Was 199 on 10/27/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Nov 10th, 2022:. Brookeland – 0 (Was 0 on 10/27/22) Jasper – 7 (Was 2 on 10/27/22) Kirbyville – 0 (Was 1 on 10/27/22) Buna – 2 (Was 0 on 10/27/22)
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Pedestrian hit by Westlake Police unit on LA 378

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake Police vehicle struck a 14-year-old pedestrian along LA 378 (Westwood Road) south of Phillips Road, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. in Westlake, leaving the pedestrian with serious injuries, LSP said. The investigation is ongoing.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Firefighters respond to Starks mobile home fire

Starks, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a large mobile home fire in Starks, according to the Ward Six District One Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the incident on Jim Drake Rd. around 1:43 a.m. this morning, Nov. 10, 2022. When firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home with an...
STARKS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

11/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jovane Enriquez, 34, 5002 Helen St. — obscenity; appearing in an intoxicated condition. Bond: $15,500. J’cobi Wayne Skinner, 23, 3808 Maplewood Drive, Sulphur — theft of a firearm. Bond: $10,000. William Christopher Smith, 32, 7632 Snapper Lane...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LC Police investigating Saturday morning homicide

Lake Charles Police are working a homicide in the 2900 block of 7th Street. Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said officers were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning for an emergency assist. Upon their arrival and subsequent initial investigation, it was learned a homicide occurred. ​Officer Cody Wolfe...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles ice cream shop announces closure, clears out inventory

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Sad news for ice cream lovers in the Lake Area - a local business in closing their doors at the end of this year. Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream is asking fans to make an extra visit to their Country Club Road shop so their remaining inventory does not go to waste before they permanently close on Dec. 30.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

VIDEO: KPLC Lake Charles Building Being Demolished

After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. During their investigation, CPSO...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Life sentence upheld for DeRidder man convicted of raping elderly woman

The conviction and life sentence for a DeRidder man convicted of breaking into a 70-year-old woman’s home and raping her in 2019 has been upheld by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals. Ezra Coutee, 46, was unanimously found guilty of first-degree rape and home invasion on Feb. 3 of...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Flea Fest returns to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Christmas shopping, Flea Fest makes it’s return to Lake Charles this weekend!. The Flea Market Festival is happening over at the Burton Complex, located on the South side adjacent to Burton Coliseum. It’s a great place to find a bargain...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

