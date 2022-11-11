Read full article on original website
kjas.com
UPDATED - Two-vehicle major accident in north Jasper County
Local man injured in an auto accident that occurred on Thursday morning near Lake Sam Rayburn. It happened shortly after 8:00 at the intersection of Recreational Road 255 at Farm to Market Road 1007. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra car was...
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Nov 10th, 2022
Deaths – 199 (Was 199 on 10/27/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Nov 10th, 2022:. Brookeland – 0 (Was 0 on 10/27/22) Jasper – 7 (Was 2 on 10/27/22) Kirbyville – 0 (Was 1 on 10/27/22) Buna – 2 (Was 0 on 10/27/22)
KPLC TV
Pedestrian hit by Westlake Police unit on LA 378
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake Police vehicle struck a 14-year-old pedestrian along LA 378 (Westwood Road) south of Phillips Road, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. in Westlake, leaving the pedestrian with serious injuries, LSP said. The investigation is ongoing.
fox4beaumont.com
Big Thicket Association protests tree removal plan along section of Highway 69
Hardin County — Protesters with the Big Thicket Association are upset with a Texas Department of Transportation plan to remove 145 acres of trees along Highway 69 in the section north of Kountze known as the "Gateway to the Big Thicket." KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack reports.
KPLC TV
Firefighters respond to Starks mobile home fire
Starks, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a large mobile home fire in Starks, according to the Ward Six District One Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the incident on Jim Drake Rd. around 1:43 a.m. this morning, Nov. 10, 2022. When firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home with an...
Lake Charles American Press
11/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jovane Enriquez, 34, 5002 Helen St. — obscenity; appearing in an intoxicated condition. Bond: $15,500. J’cobi Wayne Skinner, 23, 3808 Maplewood Drive, Sulphur — theft of a firearm. Bond: $10,000. William Christopher Smith, 32, 7632 Snapper Lane...
kjas.com
Another crash in the north end of the county, this time at FM-1007 and SH-96
Two people were flown by medical helicopters from the scene of a major accident in Brookeland on Thursday afternoon. It happened shortly before 1:00 on Highway 97 at Farm to Market Road 1007. Texas DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said a 1999 Toyota SUV was southbound on Highway 96 and struck...
Lake Charles American Press
LC Police investigating Saturday morning homicide
Lake Charles Police are working a homicide in the 2900 block of 7th Street. Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said officers were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning for an emergency assist. Upon their arrival and subsequent initial investigation, it was learned a homicide occurred. Officer Cody Wolfe...
KFDM-TV
ALERT: Jasper County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teenager
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old. Investigators say Logan Orosco was dropped off at Buna High School on Thursday morning and was seen at the basketball pavilion off Highway 62 at about 6 p.m. He never came home, his phone is...
17-year-old who had been missing since Thursday found safe, reunited with his family
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old who the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was previously looking for has been found. Logan Orosco has been found safe and has been reunited with his family, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release. A missing person's release was put out after Orosco...
Man dead after Friday night shooting at Cove Terrace Apartments in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating after a Friday night shooting left one person dead. It happened at the Cove Terrace Apartments after 10:30 p.m. Justice of Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton was called to the scene after officials received reports of a shooting. Judge Dubose-Simonton told a 12News crew...
KFDM-TV
B-17 in deadly crash was at Jasper Air Show three previous times
JASPER — Steve W Stewart/KJAS - The B-17, ‘Texas Raiders’, which was involved in a deadly crash with another aircraft on Saturday in the Dallas area, had flown in the Jasper Air Show in 2011, 2012, and 2018. Based in Conroe and part of the fleet of...
KFDM-TV
New property development coming to Orange following demolition
ORANGE — Hurricane Laura devastated much of Southeast Texas in 2020. Some towns are still completing demolition and repairs following the hurricane damage. KFDM/Fox4 Reporter Skylar Williams breaks down some of the development plans for Orange.
kjas.com
Tyler County Sheriff says an arrest has been made in connection with recent burglaries
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford said Monday that he and his deputies had made an arrest in connection with several burglaries that recently occurred in Colmesneil and the surrounding area. Weatherford identified the suspect as Dustin Brooks, 46 of Colmesneil, who is accused of burglarizing the Victory Baptist Church. However,...
kjas.com
Friday afternoon thunderstorms downed trees and power lines in this area
One particularly strong cell in a line of thunderstorms downed trees and power lines in this area late Friday afternoon. It was part of a a cool front that was colliding with warm air blowing in from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in strong storms. Trees were reported down on...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles ice cream shop announces closure, clears out inventory
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Sad news for ice cream lovers in the Lake Area - a local business in closing their doors at the end of this year. Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream is asking fans to make an extra visit to their Country Club Road shop so their remaining inventory does not go to waste before they permanently close on Dec. 30.
VIDEO: KPLC Lake Charles Building Being Demolished
After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. During their investigation, CPSO...
Lake Charles American Press
Life sentence upheld for DeRidder man convicted of raping elderly woman
The conviction and life sentence for a DeRidder man convicted of breaking into a 70-year-old woman’s home and raping her in 2019 has been upheld by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals. Ezra Coutee, 46, was unanimously found guilty of first-degree rape and home invasion on Feb. 3 of...
KPLC TV
Flea Fest returns to Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Christmas shopping, Flea Fest makes it’s return to Lake Charles this weekend!. The Flea Market Festival is happening over at the Burton Complex, located on the South side adjacent to Burton Coliseum. It’s a great place to find a bargain...
