Springfield advances to semifinals with 28-6 win

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers football team advances to the Class A state semifinals after beating Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 28-6 on Friday. The Tigers will play Deer River at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.
Springfield up for challenge in opening round of Class A state tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the conditions turning cold and windy, the Springfield football team is playing some of their best football ahead of Friday night’s Class A state quarterfinals match up against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Crown College. Entering the playoff clash, the Tigers are underdogs but head coach Adam...
Fairmont is back in Class AAA bracket for second-straight season

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, the Fairmont football team (9-2) hits the turf in Burnsville for its Class AAA quarterfinals showdown against St. Croix Lutheran. The Cardinals were in a similar position this time last year after defeating section-rival Waseca to advance to the big stage. Although, Fairmont suffered an early exit in 2021 to the eventual state champions, Dassel-Cokato.
Minneota turns back Mayer Lutheran in Class 1A final

The top-seeded Vikings faced three match points before taking the victory. Minneota's players formed a happy heap after they defeated Mayer Lutheran for the Class 1A volleyball championship. (David Joles, Star Tribune)
Unbuckled Truck Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Crash

Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.
Veterans Day Program marks 36 years in Windom

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - In Windom, Veterans Day program has been a tradition for the past 36 years. It’s a special day for the community and school, to celebrate and honor those veterans in the community and those who aren’t with us anymore. “Veterans and all that they’ve...
Local sheriff candidates reflect on Election Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<The long election cycle is reaching its end, and the day has come for local candidates to reflect on the campaigns that were. Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties both have sheriff races, and candidates say that the year has been long, but worthwhile. “I had a lot...
