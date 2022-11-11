Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.

