wrestletalk.com

Report: Triple H Has ‘Changed His Mind’ About Pushing WWE Act

Paul Levesque (Triple H) has reportedly “changed his mind” about pushing a particular WWE act since he took over main roster creative. In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes discussed Levesque’s current perception of the Judgment Day group now made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, and how it’s changed since he was first named WWE’s Chief Content Officer.
ringsidenews.com

Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown

WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
ringsidenews.com

Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off

Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Superstar Believes Steve Austin Was “Honored” To Wrestle Them

A former WWE superstar has discussed what it was like wrestling “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in the Attitude Era and why it was an honor for both of them. When “Stone Cold” Steve Austin won the WWE Title for the first time at WrestleMania 14 in 1998, his popularity was enormous. Soon after his title win, WWE started to regularly defeat WCW in the Monday Night Ratings while drawing sold out shows everywhere they went and incredible pay-per-view numbers.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman

A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
Fightful

WWE Crown Jewel Producers And Backstage News

- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes. - Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Damage CTRL: Petey Williams. - Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Abyss. - Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns: Michael Hayes and Shane Helms. Crown Jewel Notes:. - We've asked about Naomi and...
Fightful

Jinder Mahal Returns, Orange Cassidy Retains | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 11, 2022. - Jinder Mahal made his return to WWE TV and lost to Braun Strowman in a first-round match in the SmackDown World Cup. - In an interview, LA Knight called his...
Fightful

News On The Former Dario Cueto, Others Backstage At MLW Fightland

Fightful has learned several news and notes from MLW after Fightland. - The company is planning for more crossover with Dragon Gate on the horizon. - Philadelphia Eagles player Jordan Mailata was backstage at Fightland. - Headshrinker Samu was also backstage at Fightland. - MLW has secured a sponsorship with...
Fightful

Corey Graves Defends Braun Strowman Being Proud Of His WWE Crown Jewel Bout

Braun Strowman bested Omos at WWE Crown Jewel and he was very proud of the match after the fact. In a now deleted tweet, Strowman said, "Holy hell @TheGiant Omos can you believe we got 47 and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal."
itrwrestling.com

Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie

If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
Fightful

Report: Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament On FOX Due To Injury

Rey Mysterio is reportedly sidelined with an injury. Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup on FOX to potentially earn another opportunity at GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has backed up a Ringside News report that Rey Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. According to Dave Meltzer, the injury is either an ankle injury or another kind of foot injury.
Fightful

Some Close To CM Punk Believe He's Still Got "The Wrestling Bug"

We've not heard from CM Punk first hand in the two months since Brawl Out, the AEW All Out media scrum and much more went down, though we have heard from people close to him. Both Fightful and Wrestling Inc have published stories detailing a side of the story closer to Punk, after his one year return to wrestling came to a head with other members of the roster.
Fightful

Fightful

