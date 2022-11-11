Read full article on original website
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Radio Ink
The Man Who Lived in a Box
AJ, the co-host of Connecticut’s Chaz and AJ in the Morning on 99.1 PLR and 95.9 the FOX, lived for 24 hours in a tiny glass box at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of New Haven and raised over $22,000 in cash. AJ got into the box at 9am Thursday...
Connecticut veteran gifted a free car
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A big gift for a local veteran this Veteran’s Day! Marine veteran Roger Rua of Naugatuck was given a free car thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Premier Subaru in Middlebury. “I’m super overwhelmed, obviously it’s an important day being Veteran’s Day,” Rua said. “I’m very grateful and overcome […]
Town of Hamden receives Purple Heart proclamation
HAMDEN, Conn. — After more than a year of planning, the town of Hamden has officially been decarded a Purple Heart City. The announcement came at a ceremony in front of the Veterans Memorial at Hamden Middle School. It's a national declaration, which was halted about a year ago because of the pandemic. Mayor Lauren Garrett picked the initiative back up when she took office and made the dedication public on this Veterans Day.
The honor of ringing the bell in Bristol for Veterans Day
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Veterans Day tradition continued at the American Legion Post 2 in Bristol where veterans from all branches of service were honored and remembered. Front and center at the ceremony was Joe Caminiti, a 98-year-old great-grandfather who served in the Marine Corps and is an Iwo Jima survivor.
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule on the air here at I-95. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I...
Veterans honored at Torrington elementary school ceremony
TORRINGTON, Conn. — Students at Vogel Wetmore Elementary School in Torrington made sure our nation's heroes felt honored on Veterans Day. Over 500 students honored veterans with music, poems, thank you cards, and decorations. “This is our 10th annual celebration. It was started by a couple of teachers with...
Prepare for higher prices, greater availability for Thanksgiving grocery shopping
HARTFORD, Conn. — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and many are hitting the stores to buy the ingredients needed to make the November feast. Quinnipiac University International Business Professor Mohammad Elahee said shoppers should anticipate paying more than last year, but finding items won't be as difficult as it was in 2021 or 2020.
Eyewitness News
CT Lottery: $45,000 Keno ticket sold in May set to expire Sunday
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A $45,000 Keno ticket will expire Sunday if the winner does not claim it soon. According to the Connecticut Lottery, this ticket was sold back in May at the Getty Mart on Hamilton Ave in Waterbury. The winning numbers are 696205 with a 7 of 7...
Bristol to turn blue in support of fallen officers 1 month after shooting
BRISTOL, Conn — One month after the tragic slaying of two Bristol police officers, the community continues to come together, turning the city blue in honor of their memory. Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said on his Facebook page that he hopes the city will turn blue on Saturday with homeowners using blue lightbulbs.
Teen from Worcester, Massachusetts Finds Diamonds in Donated Jacket – Hunts to Find Widowed Husband
What would you do if you found two diamonds, a tennis bracelet, and two Gucci watches in a jacket at a donation based clothing drive?. Would you take the jacket and all of its worthy jewelry inside? Would you pawn the goods and turn a profit or try and hunt down the rightful owner?
Bobby T’s is hot dog king of Manchester, New Yorkers say the food reminds them of home
MANCHESTER — From April to the end of October, on the corner of Myrtle and Main streets, Bobby Turcotte sets up his small hot dog cart, serving 8-inch natural cased Mucke’s hot dogs and chilidogs. ADDRESS: Corner of Myrtle and Main streets, Manchester. HOURS: Monday-Friday (and some Saturdays)...
‘Suicide: A Closer Look’ examines the heartbreak of suicide in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Next week, News 8 will air a special three-part series on the heartbreak of suicide. We are looking into the struggle families face, hear powerful testimonies, and uncover alarming statistics among our youth along with available resources. On Monday, News 8 will begin an in-depth series with a roundtable discussion at the Institute […]
NBC Connecticut
Free Dental Clinic in Farmington Reopens Today
People across Connecticut will walk away with healthier smiles this weekend. That's thanks to a free dental clinic on UConn Health's campus. CT Mission of Mercy (CTMOM) has been carrying out this project across the state for 15 years. For the first time, they partnered with the UConn School of Dental Medicine, transforming a few hospital floors into a clinic with nearly 200 dental chairs.
Honoring veterans through 'Flower Power' returns to Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — In honor of Veterans Day, a tradition at the state Veterans Home in Rocky Hill is in its fourth year and going strong. Patriotic floral arrangements are made for present veterans. Johnson Brunetti sponsors the event and “Lucky You Florist” out of Simsbury creates the...
Vernon elementary students create personalized greeting cards for veterans
VERNON, Conn. — There are many ways to say the words 'thank you.' For a group of students in Vernon, they wanted to say it in the form of a personalized greeting card as a way to honor and respect our fellow veterans. "They’re not like cards that you...
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
One man injured in Vernon crash
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured in a one-car motor vehicle accident near Tunnel Road and Valley Falls Road early Sunday morning, according to police. The only person involved in the accident was the driver of a 2007 Toyota Camry, according to Vernon police. The person, described by police as a man […]
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike to
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Connecticut, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
Eyewitness News
Missing 79-year-old found dead in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, East Hartford Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes. Wilmes was reported missing by family. Multiple departments responded for the search. East Hartford Police say after a lengthy investigation, Wilmes was found deceased this morning in Glastonbury. As of this time there...
