ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Radio Ink

The Man Who Lived in a Box

AJ, the co-host of Connecticut’s Chaz and AJ in the Morning on 99.1 PLR and 95.9 the FOX, lived for 24 hours in a tiny glass box at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of New Haven and raised over $22,000 in cash. AJ got into the box at 9am Thursday...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut veteran gifted a free car

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A big gift for a local veteran this Veteran’s Day! Marine veteran Roger Rua of Naugatuck was given a free car thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Premier Subaru in Middlebury. “I’m super overwhelmed, obviously it’s an important day being Veteran’s Day,” Rua said. “I’m very grateful and overcome […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
FOX 61

Town of Hamden receives Purple Heart proclamation

HAMDEN, Conn. — After more than a year of planning, the town of Hamden has officially been decarded a Purple Heart City. The announcement came at a ceremony in front of the Veterans Memorial at Hamden Middle School. It's a national declaration, which was halted about a year ago because of the pandemic. Mayor Lauren Garrett picked the initiative back up when she took office and made the dedication public on this Veterans Day.
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

The honor of ringing the bell in Bristol for Veterans Day

BRISTOL, Conn. — A Veterans Day tradition continued at the American Legion Post 2 in Bristol where veterans from all branches of service were honored and remembered. Front and center at the ceremony was Joe Caminiti, a 98-year-old great-grandfather who served in the Marine Corps and is an Iwo Jima survivor.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Veterans honored at Torrington elementary school ceremony

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Students at Vogel Wetmore Elementary School in Torrington made sure our nation's heroes felt honored on Veterans Day. Over 500 students honored veterans with music, poems, thank you cards, and decorations. “This is our 10th annual celebration. It was started by a couple of teachers with...
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

CT Lottery: $45,000 Keno ticket sold in May set to expire Sunday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A $45,000 Keno ticket will expire Sunday if the winner does not claim it soon. According to the Connecticut Lottery, this ticket was sold back in May at the Getty Mart on Hamilton Ave in Waterbury. The winning numbers are 696205 with a 7 of 7...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Free Dental Clinic in Farmington Reopens Today

People across Connecticut will walk away with healthier smiles this weekend. That's thanks to a free dental clinic on UConn Health's campus. CT Mission of Mercy (CTMOM) has been carrying out this project across the state for 15 years. For the first time, they partnered with the UConn School of Dental Medicine, transforming a few hospital floors into a clinic with nearly 200 dental chairs.
FARMINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

One man injured in Vernon crash

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured in a one-car motor vehicle accident near Tunnel Road and Valley Falls Road early Sunday morning, according to police. The only person involved in the accident was the driver of a 2007 Toyota Camry, according to Vernon police. The person, described by police as a man […]
VERNON, CT
Travel Maven

The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike to

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Connecticut, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing 79-year-old found dead in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, East Hartford Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes. Wilmes was reported missing by family. Multiple departments responded for the search. East Hartford Police say after a lengthy investigation, Wilmes was found deceased this morning in Glastonbury. As of this time there...
GLASTONBURY, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy