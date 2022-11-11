'Unfortunate distraction': how council members plan to move forward after two scandals

Read full article on original website
City council to hold special meeting on Councilman Perry
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council has called a special meeting on Monday for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. The agenda reads that it's the city council's decision to issue a vote of no confidence calling on Perry to resign. It was just yesterday he turned himself in on...
After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence
SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
NEISD bus routes are expected to be up to 75 minutes late
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple NEISD bus routes have been delayed up to 75 minutes due to drivers calling in sick. Aubrey Chancellor, from NEISD, released the following statement below regarding the issue:. “Yes, as you know, school districts have already been dealing with a shortageand today, we had several...
Coronado Village Garden - growing more than plants
CONVERSE, Texas - A garden is where things that are thoughtfully tended grow and flourish. Coronado Village Elementary has not only created a garden, but they have also become one. The CVE garden was imagined first by Rachal Ramirez, a teacher new to CVE, who loves gardening and noticed that...
The Pearl charges for parking to update amenities
On November 1, the Historic Pearl began to charge for all parking around the popular outdoor complex. The response was met with some questions on social media. News 4/Fox 29 reached out to the Pearl main office about the new changes. The Pearl replied,. "Recent parking updates at Pearl reflect...
Local nonprofit, Footbridge Foundation, raises funds for vulnerable pets
SAN ANTONIO – A large group of people made it out to a local restaurant for some great drinks, all to help local pets!. Casa Hernán Cantina was the spot for the Inaugural Off-the-Leash event where supporters of the local non-profit Footbridge Foundation made botanas to raise funds for San Antonio’s most vulnerable cats and dogs.
Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio
Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
San Antonio College honors its 1,200 student veterans with special ceremony
SAN ANTONIO - Veterans Day is always a momentous occasion at San Antonio College with its 1,200 students who have ties to the military. The college uses its state-of-the-art Victory Center - regarded as the best veterans center on any Texas campus - to honor former miiltary members on their special day.
The Save a Leg, Save a Life Foundation
It's an event helping families with diabetes. Dr. Heather Aguirre and Dr. Desmond Bell join us with more on "Save a leg, Save a life." San Antonio community screening and educational event. Saturday, 8am – 4pm. La Trinidad United Methodist Church. FREE EVENT. (888) 772-5725.
IED survivor completes 11-day fundraiser walk, traveling over 200 miles
SAN ANTONIO – An eleven-day walk concluded Friday, as veteran and I.E.D. survivor Nick Perales arrived in San Antonio. Corporal Perales set out from Houston on foot a week and a half ago and has walked more than 200 miles with a 50-pound rucksack. His mission is to raise both money and awareness for wounded veterans.
South Texas Blood & Tissue in urgent need of donors due to shortage
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking for your help to fill their local blood supply bank. 25% of the blood supply is used by patients battling cancer. Friday, the community only has a 3-day supply of blood. Type-O blood is at less than a one-day supply.
Holiday family photos by Elizabeth Homan
With the Holidays quickly approaching, it's time to plan your Christmas family photos. We introduce you to local photographers in the area.
Mission Trail Baptist is connecting veterans with healthcare careers
SAN ANTONIO – Mission Trail Baptist Hospital is honoring Veterans Day Friday with a career fair. The hospital wants to connect veterans with careers in the Healthcare industry. The CEO hopes this will help veterans find a new path after serving our country. "At times, when veterans leave the...
Salvation Army's annual 'Angel Tree Program' to support children in need
SAN ANTONIO – Salvation Army has started its annual, ‘Angel Tree Adoptions.’. The program's goal is to make sure children in eligible families have a gift under the tree on Christmas morning. About 4500 local children qualify for this year’s program. Angel trees will be in malls...
'Light the Way' holiday festival at UIW
It's a celebration under the lights at UIW that supports an amazing cause this holiday season. Meghan Kuentz and Julie Bedingfield with more on this year's ‘Light the Way’ holiday drive sponsored by HEB. Light the Way Holiday Festival. Saturday, Nov. 19. University of the Incarnate Word. 210-829-6001.
H-E-B Christmas tree to arrive on Tuesday morning at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO - Thanksgiving is just around the corner but after Tuesday, it will begin to look a lot like Christmas. The H-E-B Christmas Tree will arrive at 9 a.m. on Tuesday Travis Park. The tree is an annual gift to the City of San Antonio. H-E-B’s Texas Backyard team...
Police needs your help looking for missing endangered man
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing man. Michael “Mike” Clede, 74-years-old, was last seen on October 28th at the 100 block of Dallas Street. Police say he has a medical condition and is in need of a doctor’s attention. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing, but he wears glasses.
Slick roads cause woman to lose control, crash motorcycle on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Slick roads were to blame for a motorcycle accident late Sunday night on the Northwest Side. The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. along Interstate 10 near North Loop 1604 East. Police said a woman on a motorcycle lost control and went over a metal guiderail. She fell...
Steele, Boerne stay undefeated as high school football playoffs kickoff Thursday night
The high school football playoffs kicked off with a bang on Thursday night. No. 1 Steele is the only undefeated 6A team in the area at 11-0 and they showed why. Jaydon Bailey ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Chad Warner threw for two touchdowns to lead the Knights to a 34-17 win over the Johnson Jaguars.
