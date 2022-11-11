KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday November 10th

We’ll see our last look at some warmer temperatures, for a little while, today. Even though we are seeing some breezy conditions out of the south southwest at 10 mph, we are still seeing our afternoon highs get into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll see some partly cloudy skies and some scattered showers and storms tonight, Lows will drop tonight to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We really see a drop in our afternoon temps tomorrow as our afternoon highs drop to the upper 40s and lower to mid 50s. We will continue some scattered showers tomorrow as well across the area, mostly before noon. Our overnight lows continue to drop as we see lows in the low 30s tomorrow night. Make sure to take extra precautions, bring pets and plants inside, cover pipes and make sure to bundle up as you head outdoors.

We’ll see similar temps on Saturday with highs in the mid to low 50s again, and overnight lows dropping back into the low 30s. Again, a reminder to be prepared for these cold nights.

Sunday we will see a little bit of a warm up, with afternoon highs increasing into the lower 60s, and lows increase, only reaching the mid 40s.

We’ll see afternoon highs in the low 60s once again to start our work week, but a second cold front comes through Monday afternoon as overnight lows drop back into the mid to upper 30s.

