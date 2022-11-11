ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday November 10th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVpo8_0j6qZ61Z00

We’ll see our last look at some warmer temperatures, for a little while, today. Even though we are seeing some breezy conditions out of the south southwest at 10 mph, we are still seeing our afternoon highs get into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll see some partly cloudy skies and some scattered showers and storms tonight, Lows will drop tonight to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We really see a drop in our afternoon temps tomorrow as our afternoon highs drop to the upper 40s and lower to mid 50s. We will continue some scattered showers tomorrow as well across the area, mostly before noon. Our overnight lows continue to drop as we see lows in the low 30s tomorrow night. Make sure to take extra precautions, bring pets and plants inside, cover pipes and make sure to bundle up as you head outdoors.

We’ll see similar temps on Saturday with highs in the mid to low 50s again, and overnight lows dropping back into the low 30s. Again, a reminder to be prepared for these cold nights.

Sunday we will see a little bit of a warm up, with afternoon highs increasing into the lower 60s, and lows increase, only reaching the mid 40s.

We’ll see afternoon highs in the low 60s once again to start our work week, but a second cold front comes through Monday afternoon as overnight lows drop back into the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

11/13/22: More Chill for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. It was a chilly, breezy afternoon to close out the weekend with mostly cloudy skies, passing rain and snow showers and a colder breeze from the northwest. It will be a little brighter for Monday, but temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s, it will also be breezy at times.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild late week; colder changes this weekend

THURSDAY: High clouds will spill in, thanks to Nicole to our east – blotting out the sunshine a bit. Expect another seasonably mild day amid northeasterly breezes with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will start to break as the low starts to turn farther away from our area. We’ll turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s again.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Bright, chilly this afternoon

Say goodbye to the 60s and 70s ... even so long to the 50s after today! This morning's showers will move out by midday, and we'll see some brighter skies filter in.High temps were actually shortly after midnight and won't climb too much this afternoon, mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Certainly a reality check after the past several days!There's a chance of some spotty drops or flakes in the mountains later today. Otherwise, it'll be drying out.Tonight will be one of the coldest yet as temps fall into the mid 30s in the city and 20s for the suburbs. Waking up Monday morning, wind chills for many will be in the 20s... and even some teens N&W!Monday itself will be filled with sunshine, but chilly. Highs will only be in the 40s. In fact, that'll be the case through this week as it remains 5-10 degrees below normal. Our next chance at rain after today is Tuesday night into Wednesday, perhaps even starting off as a mix in the higher elevations north and west. Stay tuned!
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
WBBJ

Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold

Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
WCPO

Flurries possible as we stay cold overnight

Happy November 12, the best day of the year in my opinion… I am biased though, it’s my birthday. Many woke up to snow this morning across the Tri-State and we could see a few more scattered flurries through the late evening and overnight tonight. However, no more accumulation is expected. We had some communities that received multiple inches of snow this morning. You can find a list of those here.
WGN TV

Wintry cold takes hold

Valid: November 17-21, 2022—Influx of cold Canadian air to remain in place with the coldest air centered over the central United States late next week.
KLST/KSAN

Merced mourns for 9-month-old killed in drive-by shooting

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The makeshift memorial on 12th and Q Street in Merced went from a single teddy bear to a collection of toys on Thursday as people came to pay their respects to nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby, who police say was shot and killed on Wednesday while his mother and a friend walked […]
MERCED, CA
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm, showers possible

Our warm stretch continues today with temps once again climbing into the 70s this afternoon.More clouds will be in the picture, along with the chance of some showers passing through. The best risk will be to the north and west, but anyone is fair game for a brief shower or sprinkle. By no means a washout!It'll be another mild night with lows only falling into the 60s. As a cold front approaches, another round of scattered showers is possible late this evening into early Monday morning. By sunrise tomorrow, much of the activity will be shifting off to the east, and we'll see clearing skies through the morning.Despite the frontal passage, the cooler air will lag a bit behind it, so we should squeeze out one more day in the 70s, especially around the city and points south and east. Overall, Monday shapes up to be beautiful!Temps fall back into the 40s Monday night and by Tuesday, it's much cooler. Highs will be in the 50s ... pretty close to the norm for early November.
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy