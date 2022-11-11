ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADPH: At least three deaths in Alabama from influenza

By Jen Cardone
CBS 42
 3 days ago

HOOVER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama health officials are sounding the alarm on rising flu cases. The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting at least three deaths this year from the flu, and one of those was a child.

Now, local health experts want to make sure Alabamians are most protected against the virus, especially before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Gov. Ivey pardons Alabama turkeys Gobbles and Cranberry

Whether it’s the drive-thru clinic at Dr. Amy Illescas’ practice on Highway 280 or the recent uptick in flu vaccines at Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook – the virus is here and spreading early this year.

“When we have patients who have COVID versus patients who have flu, the flu patients have definitely been more severe in the last few weeks,” Illescas said.

There are enough patients to book up area doctor offices before Thanksgiving across Central Alabama, according to Children’s of Alabama pediatrician Dr. Peily Soong. He says it could be the beginning of a record flu season.

“It really just doesn’t really come this early, this fast, this hard,” Soong said. “Most kids do get over it, but it’s still not something you should just push off to the side.”

Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl

Pharmacist Rebecca Sorrell from Ritch’s Pharmacy said it’s never too late to get your flu shot.

“Even if you get the flu shot and it doesn’t cover all of the strains available, you still get protection,” Sorrell said. “You start making antibodies the minute you receive the immunization, but it takes two weeks to be fully immunized.”

If you do go to the doctor because you have flu-like symptoms, Illescas said it is best to get tested for flu and COVID.

Soong said it is best to only go to the emergency room if you are having difficulty breathing or vomiting too much because you cannot keep food down and are getting dehydrated.

Sorrell said if you are having difficulty getting flu medication that they can help you get what you need.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

