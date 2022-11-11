Man arrested fleeing to Cuba

At a time when Cubans are fleeing that country by the hundreds, one man has been arrested on charges of stealing a boat and fleeing to that island nation.

A 30-year-old Miami man was arrested Monday, Nov. 7, in the theft of a $60,000 commercial fishing boat from a Marathon resident. Cristian Torres Perez was charged with grand theft and burglary, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to Avenue A at approximately 8:24 a.m. where the victim stated his 40-foot fishing vessel had been stolen. The victim stated a former employee from Cuba, Torres Perez, recently quit and had been talking about returning to Cuba as he disliked living in the United States, Linhardt said.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the stolen vessel and coordinated with multiple law enforcement partners, including Key Colony Beach Police, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, Linhardt said.

Hours later, the U.S. Coast Guard contacted the victim stating his emergency beacon was activated about 50 miles south of Key West. A Coast Guard aircraft spotted the vessel and the sole occupant waving his arms for help. The vessel had become inoperable. A tanker in the area picked up the sole occupant — Torres Perez. The Coast Guard then transported him to Key West, Linhardt said.

Torres Perez was taken to jail, Linhardt said.

The arrest comes as there is an unprecedented number of Cubans fleeing the island nation by boat and trying to come into the United States, with many being interdicted on and off the Florida Keys.

On Nov. 3, a group of 42 Cuban migrants, 27 adults and 15 juveniles were taken into Border Patrol custody after they made landfall on islands off the Florida Keys. The migrants were stranded and located by the Coast Guard, Slosar said.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, Border Patrol agents with support from law enforcement partners, responded to three migrant landings in the Florida Keys and encountered 61 migrants. All three groups arrived on homemade-style vessels, according to CBP Chief Patrol Walter Slosar.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a landing at Curry Hammock State Park near Marathon and encountered 16 Cuban migrants. One individual was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, according to Slosar.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge repatriated 67 migrants to Cuba on Monday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast, and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Trump repatriated 68 migrants to Cuba on Nov. 4. Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,588 Cuban migrants, compared to 6,182 in all of fiscal year 2022, 838 in 2021 and 49 Cuban migrants in f2020, according to the Coast Guard.