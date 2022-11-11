ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Man arrested fleeing to Cuba

By By CITIZEN STAFF
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

At a time when Cubans are fleeing that country by the hundreds, one man has been arrested on charges of stealing a boat and fleeing to that island nation.

A 30-year-old Miami man was arrested Monday, Nov. 7, in the theft of a $60,000 commercial fishing boat from a Marathon resident. Cristian Torres Perez was charged with grand theft and burglary, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to Avenue A at approximately 8:24 a.m. where the victim stated his 40-foot fishing vessel had been stolen. The victim stated a former employee from Cuba, Torres Perez, recently quit and had been talking about returning to Cuba as he disliked living in the United States, Linhardt said.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the stolen vessel and coordinated with multiple law enforcement partners, including Key Colony Beach Police, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, Linhardt said.

Hours later, the U.S. Coast Guard contacted the victim stating his emergency beacon was activated about 50 miles south of Key West. A Coast Guard aircraft spotted the vessel and the sole occupant waving his arms for help. The vessel had become inoperable. A tanker in the area picked up the sole occupant — Torres Perez. The Coast Guard then transported him to Key West, Linhardt said.

Torres Perez was taken to jail, Linhardt said.

The arrest comes as there is an unprecedented number of Cubans fleeing the island nation by boat and trying to come into the United States, with many being interdicted on and off the Florida Keys.

On Nov. 3, a group of 42 Cuban migrants, 27 adults and 15 juveniles were taken into Border Patrol custody after they made landfall on islands off the Florida Keys. The migrants were stranded and located by the Coast Guard, Slosar said.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, Border Patrol agents with support from law enforcement partners, responded to three migrant landings in the Florida Keys and encountered 61 migrants. All three groups arrived on homemade-style vessels, according to CBP Chief Patrol Walter Slosar.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a landing at Curry Hammock State Park near Marathon and encountered 16 Cuban migrants. One individual was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, according to Slosar.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge repatriated 67 migrants to Cuba on Monday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast, and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Trump repatriated 68 migrants to Cuba on Nov. 4. Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,588 Cuban migrants, compared to 6,182 in all of fiscal year 2022, 838 in 2021 and 49 Cuban migrants in f2020, according to the Coast Guard.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Motorcyclist crashes into car in Miami; 1 hospitalized

MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after they collided with a vehicle in Miami. The incident happened along Southwest 19th Avenue and 22nd Street around 3:30 a.m., Sunday. Police said the man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries have been...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Family Seeks Answers After Woman Disappears in Fort Lauderdale

A Fort Lauderdale family is desperate for answers from police after a woman disappeared from unincorporated Central Broward on Thursday. According to detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated Central Broward.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
kiss951.com

Sinkhole in Florida Road Reveals Mysterious Bank Heist Tunnel

A sinkhole in a Florida road reveals a mysterious bank heist tunnel. FBI agents in Florida are investigating a potential bank burglary. This after a small sinkhole in a road in Pembroke Pines revealed a mysterious 50-yard tunnel. The tunnel appeared to be heading toward a local Chase bank. It...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Allegedly Tried High-Value Theft From Target, Failed

Shaun Coletto Arrested By Delray Beach Police. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in just a matter of days, a major retailer doing business in South Palm Beach County nabbed an alleged shoplifter after watching the alleged shoplifter allegedly shoplift on […]
BOCA RATON, FL
fox35orlando.com

Historic Miami hotel demolished after deemed unsafe

MIAMI - A historic Miami hotel that once hosted guests such as President John F Kennedy, Frank Sinatra, and The Beatles was torn down Sunday morning after authorities deemed the building unsafe. Footage taken by David Vergel showed the moment of the planned implosion. The hotel was built in 1957...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Driver crashes into side of apartment building in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Residents at a northeast Miami-Dade apartment building were woken up by a bang this morning after a driver apparently lost control and crashed into the side of the building.One resident said, "That's her bedroom!" She says dangerous drivers are an on-going issue in the area. We've reached out to police about whether speed or alcohol may have been a factor. It's unclear if the driver will be facing any charges at this time. 
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies

Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jury used WhatsApp and a documentary to decide Broward death penalty case ahead of deliberations, one juror claims

Jurors in the retrial of a former death row inmate watched a documentary about the case, joked on WhatsApp about making up their minds months ahead of time, and used the internet to look up information that had not been presented to them in court, according to a defense motion filed this week. Defense lawyers Gabe Ermine and Rachel Newman are hoping the disclosures will result in a new trial ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
Click10.com

Crane barge capsizes in bay before Paddletopia event in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A crane barge capsized and partially sank into the bay overnight in Surfside, hours before the town’s Paddletopia event. Officials tweeted Saturday that the area where the crane barge is “has been sectioned off by those responsible for the site in an attempt to contain any pollutants, debris or materials that may have entered the water.”
SURFSIDE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for elderly man who went missing in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing last month from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. City of Miami Police said Dominique Alexandre was reported missing on Friday. However, the 76-year-old was last seen on Oct. 25 in an unspecified section of Little Haiti.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard

MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
MIAMI, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy