Reef Relief to host Annual Meeting

The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

Reef Relief will host their 35th Annual Meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, with guest speakers presenting on topics related to water quality and recent research findings regarding local marine ecosystems.

People can enjoy Reef Relief’s annual report, cash bar, and complementary snacks. The meeting will be hosted at the Margaritaville Beach House, 2001 South Roosevelt Blvd. Key West. The Reef Relief Annual Meeting will be live streamed virtually for those that cannot make it

This event is open to the public and free, however donations are appreciated. Attendees will also have the opportunity to establish or renew their membership. To RSVP, visit Reef Relief’s Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/2jEWfaYyu or email us at reefrelief@gmail.com”

ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

