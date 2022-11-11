Islamorada councilman charged with Sunshine violation

Islamorada Village Councilman David Webb was formally arraigned on a civil charge of violating a state open meeting law on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Webb was issued a civil citation on Oct. 4 but was formally arraigned Tuesday, the same day he lost his Islamorada council seat to challenger Sharon Mahoney. Webb came in third place in a three-way race in Tuesday’s general election. Mahoney garnered 1,453 votes, Tom Raffanello received 1,038 votes and Webb received 830 votes.

The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office charged Webb with a civil violation of violating Florida’s Government-in-the-Sunshine Law, which provides the public right-of-access to governmental proceedings at both the state and local levels. The charge follows a split vote on the Village’s garbage contract in August, which increased annual trash rates by roughly 10%. If found guilty, Webb faces a $500 fine.

The case stemmed from a heated Islamorada Village Council meeting in which the commission eventually voted to increase the solid waste contract held by Waste Management, according to the State Attorney’s Office investigative report. The council initially voted 2-2, with Mayor Pete Bacheler absent from the meeting while recovering in a Miami hospital from an operation.

Following the tie vote, the council went on break. Following the break, Bacheler joined the meeting virtually via Zoom from his hospital bed, wearing hospital garments, and voted to break the tie.

“I don’t like 2-2 votes, guys. I had a little discussion with John Quick (the village attorney). I can participate in the meeting and vote officially,” Bacheler said at the meeting.

Bacheler, Webb and Councilman Mark Gregg voted in favor of the rate increase and Henry Rosenthal and Buddy Pinder voted no.

During the break, Webb attempted to speak with Rosenthal, a simulcast of the meeting showed. Webb’s attempt to speak with Rosenthal and Bacheler joining the meeting and voting on the contract has now led to the State Attorney’s Office to investigate whether Webb violated state’s open-meetings law.

“The complaint alleges that during a break in the meeting, Councilman David Webb confronted Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal about Rosenthal’s position on the matter regarding Waste Management’s contract and resolution to reimpose solid waste service assessments against assessed property located with Islamorada Village of Islands for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2022,” the state attorney’s investigative report stated.

Witness Sue Miller “noticed Webb standing over Rosenthal and [he] appeared to be continuing to harass and intimidate Rosenthal,” the investigative report stated.

“The video shows Rosenthal sitting at the table and Webb standing over Rosenthal,” the report stated. “Webb appears to be saying something to Rosenthal, making hand gestures and leaning into Rosenthal before walking away. The video did not capture what was being said and Miller did not hear the conversation, but it appeared to her that Rosenthal was an unwilling participant in the interaction.”

Webb entered a plea of not guilty this week and is being represented by an attorney in the matter, he told The Keys Citizen.

“We are asking for discovery (documents and evidence) in this matter and I maintain my innocence and this case will be rigorously defended,” Webb said.

The Webb case is the second investigation launched by the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office into possible Sunshine Law violations by Village Council members.

The State Attorney’s Office issued a report on a severance package for former Village Attorney Roget Bryan, who abruptly resigned in May after allegations of inappropriate behavior with another employee at City Hall.

Local community activist Capt. Ed Davidson filed a complaint with the State Attorney’s Office about the council’s approval of Bryan’s $185,000 severance agreement on May 12. The council voted 5-0 to provide 20 weeks of severance pay, accrued and unused sick time and vacation leave, and insurance and retirement benefits for 20 weeks.

No council member has been charged in that investigation, but the State Attorney’s Office issued a scathing report citing a lack of cooperation by several members of the council.

tohara@keysnews.com