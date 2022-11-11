ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

Islamorada councilman charged with Sunshine violation

By By TIMOTHY O’HARA Keys Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

Islamorada Village Councilman David Webb was formally arraigned on a civil charge of violating a state open meeting law on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Webb was issued a civil citation on Oct. 4 but was formally arraigned Tuesday, the same day he lost his Islamorada council seat to challenger Sharon Mahoney. Webb came in third place in a three-way race in Tuesday’s general election. Mahoney garnered 1,453 votes, Tom Raffanello received 1,038 votes and Webb received 830 votes.

The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office charged Webb with a civil violation of violating Florida’s Government-in-the-Sunshine Law, which provides the public right-of-access to governmental proceedings at both the state and local levels. The charge follows a split vote on the Village’s garbage contract in August, which increased annual trash rates by roughly 10%. If found guilty, Webb faces a $500 fine.

The case stemmed from a heated Islamorada Village Council meeting in which the commission eventually voted to increase the solid waste contract held by Waste Management, according to the State Attorney’s Office investigative report. The council initially voted 2-2, with Mayor Pete Bacheler absent from the meeting while recovering in a Miami hospital from an operation.

Following the tie vote, the council went on break. Following the break, Bacheler joined the meeting virtually via Zoom from his hospital bed, wearing hospital garments, and voted to break the tie.

“I don’t like 2-2 votes, guys. I had a little discussion with John Quick (the village attorney). I can participate in the meeting and vote officially,” Bacheler said at the meeting.

Bacheler, Webb and Councilman Mark Gregg voted in favor of the rate increase and Henry Rosenthal and Buddy Pinder voted no.

During the break, Webb attempted to speak with Rosenthal, a simulcast of the meeting showed. Webb’s attempt to speak with Rosenthal and Bacheler joining the meeting and voting on the contract has now led to the State Attorney’s Office to investigate whether Webb violated state’s open-meetings law.

“The complaint alleges that during a break in the meeting, Councilman David Webb confronted Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal about Rosenthal’s position on the matter regarding Waste Management’s contract and resolution to reimpose solid waste service assessments against assessed property located with Islamorada Village of Islands for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2022,” the state attorney’s investigative report stated.

Witness Sue Miller “noticed Webb standing over Rosenthal and [he] appeared to be continuing to harass and intimidate Rosenthal,” the investigative report stated.

“The video shows Rosenthal sitting at the table and Webb standing over Rosenthal,” the report stated. “Webb appears to be saying something to Rosenthal, making hand gestures and leaning into Rosenthal before walking away. The video did not capture what was being said and Miller did not hear the conversation, but it appeared to her that Rosenthal was an unwilling participant in the interaction.”

Webb entered a plea of not guilty this week and is being represented by an attorney in the matter, he told The Keys Citizen.

“We are asking for discovery (documents and evidence) in this matter and I maintain my innocence and this case will be rigorously defended,” Webb said.

The Webb case is the second investigation launched by the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office into possible Sunshine Law violations by Village Council members.

The State Attorney’s Office issued a report on a severance package for former Village Attorney Roget Bryan, who abruptly resigned in May after allegations of inappropriate behavior with another employee at City Hall.

Local community activist Capt. Ed Davidson filed a complaint with the State Attorney’s Office about the council’s approval of Bryan’s $185,000 severance agreement on May 12. The council voted 5-0 to provide 20 weeks of severance pay, accrued and unused sick time and vacation leave, and insurance and retirement benefits for 20 weeks.

No council member has been charged in that investigation, but the State Attorney’s Office issued a scathing report citing a lack of cooperation by several members of the council.

tohara@keysnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keysweekly.com

BY THE NUMBERS: KEYS WEEKLY’S 2022 ELECTION COVERAGE

Voters in Florida and the Keys kept their governor, their U.S. senator, their South Florida U.S. congressman and their Florida Keys state representative, all of whom are Republicans. Gov. Ron DeSantis took 60% of the votes to defeat former governor Charlie Crist. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio took 58% to beat...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade

She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
CORAL GABLES, FL
miamitimesonline.com

South Florida prepares for another hurricane

Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

After FTX flounders, what becomes of Miami arena naming deal?

MIAMI – Cryptocurrency giant FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday, leaving a number of unanswered questions, including a big one here in South Florida: what will happen to its naming rights deal for Miami’s FTX Arena and the money it was set to pay Miami-Dade County over the next two decades?
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

11 CADETS GRADUATE FROM FLORIDA KEYS LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY

The College of the Florida Keys (CFK) celebrated the graduation of Basic Law Enforcement (BLE) Academy No. 81 with a ceremony on Oct. 28 at Coral Shores High School’s auditorium. Eleven cadets successfully completed the 770-hour training program. Upon passing the state certification exam, each will be eligible to become a Florida law enforcement officer.
KEY WEST, FL
CBS Miami

Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard

MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Coral Gables seeing its market slow down

CORAL GABLES - With high-interest rates, and overpriced homes, housing trends are leading toward a buyers' market in South Florida."We should have 400 homes on a market in the spring we have 50 to 60 homes," said Coral Gables realtor, Jeannett Slesnick.Slesnick says the South Florida housing market may start to stabilize.With soaring interest rates--- currently around 7.24%, fewer people are looking for homes-- meaning, fewer people are putting their homes up for sale.Slesnick says many homeowners who sell their homes are having a hard time finding a new place to stay."The last three homes that we've sold, they all...
CORAL GABLES, FL
flkeysnews.com

One seriously injured in Florida Keys personal watercraft crash

A personal watercraft crash in the Florida Keys seriously injured one person Sunday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. in Pine Channel, which separates Big Pine Key and Little Torch Key in the Lower Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. County fire rescue...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Traffic dispute leads to road rage shooting in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A dispute between a tow truck driver and another driver led to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.  We're following more breaking news out of southwest Miami-Dade -- where police say a road rage incident broke out.Chopper 4 flew over the scene along Southwest 122nd Avenue and 128th Street.According to investigators -- two men got into a heated argument in the middle of the road and one of the men -- a tow truck driver -- pulled out a gun and shot the other man.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition. The shooter is currently in police custody and Miami-Dade Police detectives are investigating.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Racist video goes viral, UM students demand action

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as further information is acquired. A TikTok video recording a Black man on campus, without his knowledge, which appears to compare him to a gorilla, has gone viral. The video, recorded by University of Miami students on the Coral Gables campus from the account “CanesCritters,” spread quickly through group chats Wednesday night. The video has since been deleted along with the account.
CORAL GABLES, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy