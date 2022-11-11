Man arrested charges of abusing woman and child

The son of a former Key West city commissioner and former employee of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority has been arrested again.

This time, Robert Livingston Bethel was charged with battery and cruelty toward a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the 40-year-old Stock Island man Monday after he reportedly kicked a 45-year-old woman and pushed a 12-year-old girl, Linhardt said.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5th Avenue residence at approximately 5:33 p.m. to find both victims outside. They stated Bethel kicked the woman in the back and into a kitchen counter and pushed the juvenile to the ground. Both had minor injuries corroborating the incident, Linhardt said.

Bethel was inside the residence and was taken to jail.

In 2016, Bethel was charged with felony hit-and-run involving an injury, misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor DUI with property damage, misdemeanor refusal to submit to a DUI breath test after license was suspended and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Police responded to a crash involving Bethel and another vehicle with a driver and passenger at Duck Avenue and 15th Street at 5:45 p.m., reports say. They told police they were stopped at a stop sign when a silver Honda driven by Bethel rear-ended them, reports say.

Both reportedly suffered minor injuries, such as neck and shoulder pain, and declined medical treatment at the scene, reports say.

Bethel walked away from the crash and was about a block away when the occupants of the alleged victim vehicle went after him, stopped him and convinced him to return to the scene of the crash.

When police arrived, Bethel was being evaluated in an ambulance, but he refused to exit it and police had to physically remove him, reports say. Officers noted in reports that Bethel smelled of alcohol and had trouble keeping his balance.

He was told to put his hands on the hood of a police car and while an officer was writing a crash report, Bethel reportedly fled on foot only to be detained shortly thereafter.

Bethel reportedly resisted arrest by pulling his arms away from police who were attempting to handcuff him and by refusing to enter the back of a police car.

En route to jail, Bethel told Officer Jesse Young that he was diabetic and when asked what type of diabetes he has, Bethel reportedly said: “All of them.” Young noted in his report that paramedics checked his blood sugar levels at the scene and determined he was not having a diabetic seizure at the time of the crash.

At the jail, Bethel reportedly refused to exit the patrol car, claiming his foot was numb and he was unable to walk. Young and other officers ultimately had to use a restraint chair at the jail due to Bethel’s alleged lack of compliance and his failure to walk under his own power, reports say.

“Bethel’s attitude went from extremely agitated and violent to where he made threats to Officer Vazquez to semi-compliant to calm within a short amount of time,” Young wrote.

The charges of hit-and-run were eventually dropped, and Bethel pleaded no contest to the charges of DUI with property damage and resisting arrest, according to court records.