City Commission honors Davila

Mayor Teri Johnston and the City Commission commended outgoing City Commission Gregory Davila for his valuable contributions to the Key West City Commission and for his honorable and dedicated service to the people of Key West.

Davila, who represents District IV, did not run for re-election after serving four years on the dais.

Davila said it was a difficult decision, but he has two sons in school that he needs more time with. In fact, he pointed out, as he was accepting the honor, Key West High School was holding its homecoming parade. Elected in 2018, Davila has remained a dedicated commissioner, business owner and family man, city officials said.