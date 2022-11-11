ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

City Commission honors Davila

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FezrU_0j6qYfkG00

Mayor Teri Johnston and the City Commission commended outgoing City Commission Gregory Davila for his valuable contributions to the Key West City Commission and for his honorable and dedicated service to the people of Key West.

Davila, who represents District IV, did not run for re-election after serving four years on the dais.

Davila said it was a difficult decision, but he has two sons in school that he needs more time with. In fact, he pointed out, as he was accepting the honor, Key West High School was holding its homecoming parade. Elected in 2018, Davila has remained a dedicated commissioner, business owner and family man, city officials said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keysweekly.com

LISSETTE CUERVO CAREY IS KEY WEST’S NEWEST CITY COMMISSIONER

One of the tightest races of Election Day was the nonpartisan race for the District 4 seat on the Key West city commission. Lissette Cuervo Carey beat Kim Highsmith by just 18 votes. The district is a largely residential one in Key West’s New Town area, where many homes suffered...
KEY WEST, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy