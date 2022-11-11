Read full article on original website
Mankato West advances to semifinals with 20-17 win over Rochester Mayo
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets football team advances to the State Class AAAAA semifinals with a 20-17 win over Rochester Mayo. The Scarlets will play Rogers Nov. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Fairmont is back in Class AAA bracket for second-straight season
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, the Fairmont football team (9-2) hits the turf in Burnsville for its Class AAA quarterfinals showdown against St. Croix Lutheran. The Cardinals were in a similar position this time last year after defeating section-rival Waseca to advance to the big stage. Although, Fairmont suffered an early exit in 2021 to the eventual state champions, Dassel-Cokato.
Springfield advances to semifinals with 28-6 win
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers football team advances to the Class A state semifinals after beating Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 28-6 on Friday. The Tigers will play Deer River at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.
Lakeville South football rolls Stillwater in Class 6A quarterfinal
Minnesota high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 11 Playoffs Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 30 - Nov. 5) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Lakeville South is not the undefeated juggernaut it was last season, but the Cougars still had a vintage ...
MSU set to rematch NSIC-rival Wayne State to open NCAA tournament
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The regular-season road came to an end for the Minnesota State football team with a blowout win over Winona State on Saturday. Coming up, the Mavericks prepare for the opening round of the NCAA DII football tournament where they’ll host conference-rival Wayne State Nov. 19 at noon at Blakeslee Stadium.
No. 23 MSU trounces No. 25 Winona State in regular-season finale
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 25th-ranked Minnesota State football team (9-2) came away with a dominant week 11 victory over division-foe No. 25 Winona State on Saturday. The Mavericks put up 31-unanswered points in the first half to go onto defeat the Warriors 40-13, claiming their 8th NSIC Championship and 10th NSIC South Division Championship in program history.
Springfield up for challenge in opening round of Class A state tournament
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the conditions turning cold and windy, the Springfield football team is playing some of their best football ahead of Friday night’s Class A state quarterfinals match up against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Crown College. Entering the playoff clash, the Tigers are underdogs but head coach Adam...
Freshmen trio leads Gophers to 2-0 start
Jaden Henley, Pharell Payne and Josh Ola-Joseph played well in the win.
Pick of the Litter: Misty Foot
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Misty Foot. Misty Foot is a 2 year-old domestic short-hair cat. She’s a cuddler and enjoys playing with toys. Her signature move is climbing into your arms and burrowing her head under your chin. Misty Foot has...
Breathtaking Home In Rochester Is The Most Expensive (Photos)
If you've got the cash and are looking for a new place, the most expensive home on the market right now in Rochester, Minnesota is listed at $2.2 million. Yes, that's the price. And trust me, there is enough room for everyone in this luxurious home. Rochester's Most Expensive Home...
Unbuckled Truck Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Crash
Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Northwestern win
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. "I want to give Northwestern credit as they're a really good football team. Like I said, you guys look at just the record. I told our team earlier in the week, you'd better take that 1-8 and flip it to 8-1, because that type of team they are. I have a lot of respect for Coach Fitzgerald, who he is and the type of culture. His players never quit, and it's almost like two people looking in the mirror with how hard they play.
Winona County Rollover Crash Injures Rochester Man
Utica, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Winona County sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital early Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 43-year-old William Waller was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his Chevy Tahoe went off the road and rolled into the ditch at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 33 in Utica. The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. while snow and ice were on the road.
Rochester doctor named 'Rural Health Hero'
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester physician is being honored for her contribution to rural health care. Dr. Rozalina McCoy, medical director of the Community Paramedic Program at Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service in Rochester will receive the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award for her work establishing a Community Paramedicine Program that brought care out into the community and to residents in their homes, hotels, shelters and other living situations.
North Mankato garage damaged by fire
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The State Fire Marshal is assisting in an investigation into a North Mankato garage fire. The North Mankato Fire Department says it happened just before 7:20 Friday morning at the detached garage of the home located at 850 Lyndale Street. Fire fighters say there is...
12 Celebrities That Received Care at Mayo Clinic in Rochester
If you live anywhere near Rochester, Minnesota, you know we live in a town that is known for excellent medical care. In fact, Mayo Clinic provides some of the best care in the world and people drive from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and all over the country just to receive the best care in the world...including celebrities!
Another New Restaurant Opening Soon Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A small town in Southeast Minnesota is getting quite the boom in new business lately. Just the other day, we heard that a new restaurant and bar, Tammy's Place, will be opening up in the spring. Now, news of another new place opening in Kasson, Minnesota has popped up on social media.
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
Mankato on ice: where to chill out during the cold months
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The mercury may be plummeting, but that shouldn’t spoil the fun! Kelsey and Lisa were joined by Jessica Beyer of Greater Mankato Area Growth with some places and ideas for how to chill out within the region, during the colder months!
Minnesota couple unearths 1.9 carat diamond at Arkansas state park
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota couple on their 10th anniversary recently uncovered a 1.9 carat diamond at a state park in Arkansas.The couple, from Chatfield, was on a road trip spanning 11 states when they decided to stop at Crater of Diamonds State Park, the only public diamond mine in the U.S.They arrived on Friday morning, and after about an hour of sifting through the dirt, Seth Erickson found a metallic-looking rock.Park staff registered it as a 1.9-carat brown diamond. According to the park, many visitors who find diamonds choose to name their gems."The Ericksons named theirs HIMO, the initials of each of their children," according to the park.As of November, 581 diamonds were registered at the park in 2022.
