--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. "I want to give Northwestern credit as they're a really good football team. Like I said, you guys look at just the record. I told our team earlier in the week, you'd better take that 1-8 and flip it to 8-1, because that type of team they are. I have a lot of respect for Coach Fitzgerald, who he is and the type of culture. His players never quit, and it's almost like two people looking in the mirror with how hard they play.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO